Much of the Friday Five has been dedicated to new buildings and businesses but today we're are going to talk about old stuff.

No. 1

Another historic clock. Several people commented about our item last week on the Historic Courthouse clock. All were pleased. Historian and restorer Alex Porter was one of them.

“I point to Coltrane-Webb Elementary School’s large public clock as a success story and another collaborative effort by the same group plus Coltrane-Webb School,” Porter said.

When the original Coltrane School burned in 1947, the building which replaced it and stands today featured a large 8-foot diameter clock over its Spring Street entrance, Porter said. “As a little kid, I was so jealous. Neither of the schools I attended, Clara Harris and R. Brown McAllister, had anything close to the coolness of that big clock.

“Through the years, the clock fell into disrepair and its movement was removed. It’s hands were wedged in place, showing an uncoordinated time that a running clock could never display. One of the numerals had been removed or fell off the wall to be lost.’

When this was called to the attention of Cabarrus Time Savers, Scott Schmeiser immediately began working with the school to get the clock operational again.

“It now has a state of the art electric movement custom fitted by its manufacturer to the original hands of the school’s clock. Some of the original aluminum numerals turned out to be in terrible shape from the corrosive effects of combining aluminum numerals with conventional steel fasteners. New numerals, as needed, were cut and installed using stainless steel fasteners. The clock is once again running and looking beautiful,” Porter said.

No. 2

The Cannon Mills neon sign. The restored Cannon Mills cupola now at A.L. Brown High Schools also drew lots of comments and a couple of folks raised the question of “What happened to the big Cannon Mills sign?”

I went back Kannapolis Councilman Ryan Dayvault for the answer and once again he didn’t disappoint.

The giant sign was taken down in the 1980s

“My dad had a chance to get it for 3 cents a pound as scrap as my papaw begged him to get it for our front yard haha! It was just too rusty,” Dayvault said.

The remains of the sign stayed in a warehouse behind Plant 1 for several years until it was hauled away for salvage by Foils Scrap Metal.

No. 3

Another historical case and a rant. I drove down Old Charlotte Road on Wednesday and passed the Stonewall Jackson Training School. The grounds are neatly mowed around the fenced decaying buildings.

Inside the fences, trees and brush have over taken the buildings and I believe are hastening the decline of the already dilapidated brick buildings.

The State of North Carolina allowed this to happening, really only funding the security fencing as decades of decline continued. Now it has been pawned off the old buildings on Cabarrus County. The state was never going to do anything and it is more likely the county will.

But at what cost? We are talking at a minimum of tens of millions of dollars.

Preservation folks won’t like this, but I believe a couple of bulldozers and a wrecking ball are needed.

Or maybe pick one or two buildings and get restoration started. Every year that passes, the cost of restoring a building goes up. The time to do something is now.

No. 4

A Barber-Scotia College update. College officials appealed to the Cabarrus Board of Equalization and Review Board to have tax exempt status restored on 14 properties. The board declared two as tax exempt at the June 15 meeting.

The remaining 12 properties are likely to be appealed to the N.C. Property Tax Commission.

The college has said little publicly since a spring meeting in which officials complained about treatment by local officials.

One person shared on social media a statement to alumni sent out by Interim President Dr. Tracey H. Flemmings

“… Progressive work continues to be done on the campus with the student union and the honors complex meeting Concord codes and fire marshal’s requirements,” Flemmings said in part.

No. 5

Slow response from the City of Concord. I made a request to the City of Concord for inspection reports from Barber-Scotia dating back to August 2022. An official said the information was being gathered and we would have them soon.

That was several weeks ago and I am still waiting.

I am curious to know what Barber-Scotia plans next. Please don’t wait until security fences have to be put up around the buildings. Then it will likely be too late.

If you have a story suggestion, Friday Five or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.