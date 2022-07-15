Friday Five: Barber-Scotia is falling in, but Church Street is booming

Running through some of Concord’s older areas Sunday was enlightening. A lot is going on but a lot needs to happen.

My Sunday afternoon run started at the downtown parking deck behind 2 Gals Kitchen (man, whatever they were cooking smelled good).

No. 1

Have I mentioned the shameful condition of Barber-Scotia? It’s a short run to Barber-Scotia College. It was a bit unnerving when the first sign of life on campus was two vultures who lit on the roof of the gym. This is not news to anyone, but I will say it again – the buildings are falling in.

The first building past the gym is a brick structure with vines growing up the side and rusty metal windows. A sign out front says Percival Hall, which will be the “Future Site Of New Renewable Energy and Business Entrepreneurship Center.” It says the developer will be The Hanson Company LLC.

On the entry street coming from Cabarrus Avenue is an old house that is falling in. I’m told it could be beautifully restored but the longer it rains in and the structure rots the viability declines.

It was more of the same across campus. It’s hard to believe it is the same place that in 1990s and early 2000s had more than 600 students and during the day would be teeming with people.

Let’s not belabor the point – if something is not done soon we will see a chain-link fence and razor-wire surrounding the campus like we have out at Stonewall Jackson Training School. Nobody wants that.

No. 2

Kerr Street is filled with contrast. I ran down Cabarrus over to Kerr Street. Heading down the hill, I passed a couple of decaying church buildings,ran across busted concrete sidewalks which were covered in mud and debris in places. Then it’s like you burst into the light.

The ClearWater Studios and many renovated mill homes come into sight. You can see what the City of Concord and the community can do when they work at together. (Take a hint, Barber-Scotia Board)

I ran up the short greenway to Webb Field and Academy Rec Center. I couldn’t help but think how nice it would be if Concord Post 51 baseball was playing there instead of at A.L. Brown. It doesn’t seem right.

Up the Academy hill and onto Spring Street, I ran slowly. As I got past the Boys & Girls Club I saw a bill in the street near the Buffalo Avenue intersection. The $100 bill looked real, but it had a blue mark on it and the first time I thought was a dye pack from a bank robbery. No, as I looked closer I found this message “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.” Shucks!

No. 3

A developing/redeveloping Church Street. Two things jump out at you on Church Street: The litter from Hardee’s (I mean seriously, are Hardee’s customers the worst litterers in town? I know I have said the same thing about Cook Out customers.) and new businesses and changes.

It was bit sad as I passed our nice newspaper office at the Old Creamery, now occupied by the Cabarrus Health Alliance, and to see that Cougar Run winery was gone. But is good news too, Pharr Mill BBQ & Brewing is coming to the location. The breezeway should be nice for patrons who want to sit in the shade and enjoy Pharr Mill products.

The owners said the new location should open in August and they plan to keep open the original Harrisburg site. More to come on this one.

Across the street, the old antique is gone but the building is being renovated. I’m not sure what is going there. It looked like much of the interior is being cut up into offices or rooms. We’ll keep checking on this one.

Concord Beauty has moved into the building across the Troutman’s parking lot. The building has a fresh coat of paint. Unfortunately the Troutman family murals peeled and didn’t last as long as hoped.

When it was installed, Liz Gray told us the contractor did not do it properly and it wouldn’t last. I’m sorry to say she was right.

At the corner of Brookwood Avenue and Church is a new coffee shop called Java Island Coffee Hut. It’s tiny and appears it previously had been mobile.

One of readers asked us about the old Music N More building at 706 Church Street North. A new façade is just about complete. I don’t know too many details. It is going to be the Imperial Supermarket. The contractor is Impala Construction of Concord.

On the way back to my car, I noticed a sign about a parking lot closing. Cabarrus County will be doing maintenance on its Church Street parking lot beside Fifth Third Bank. The parking lot will be closed July 29 through 31. The county suggests using the parking deck at the corner Spring and Corban.

No. 4

Update on bridge construction on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Kannapolis. Grant Rader helped us with this one.

“The current schedule calls for right of way plans to be completed on Nov. 22, 2022 and right of way acquisition to begin shortly afterward,” according to Stuart Basham, N.C. Department of Transportation Division 10 Planning Engineer. “We are scheduled to begin moving utilities in January, 2023. The right of way acquisition phase is scheduled to be complete on May 21, 2023. The project is scheduled to be Let for bid on June 20, 2023.”

For those behind the times like me, this is the old East First Street bridge over Cannon Boulevard. I had forgotten the street’s name was changed several months ago.

No. 5

Everybody still seems to hiring. Despite all the recession talk, many companies, particularly in the service industry, are looking for workers. Here is a notice we got from Belk this week:

Belk is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 1,000 full-time and part-time positions within the sales, beauty and omnichannel departments. Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on day one. Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews as Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot. Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

It will be Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at all Belk locations. For more information about open positions, go to www.belkcareers.com.

I could never work for Belk – it would be too hard to learn their complex coupon/sales process. Why would anyone ever pay full price at Belk?

No. 5A

Another fried pie update. Those of you who read the Friday Five online probably already saw that I misspelled Towne House Bakery and it looks like the official name is Towne House Fried Pies.

All my fried pies are gone. We got most of them back Saturday when we went to the Banks family reunion up in Barnardsville – minus two that our folks had eaten.

When we got them back to Concord, I ate them over a couple of days. Man, I love good fried pies.

No. 5B

Our weekly apology. Many times I have updated you on our serious circulation issues. It has spread to our phone system and billing. For whatever reason, our phone system is largely unreachable. Budget/job cuts are the biggest reason. I am sorry. The people we still have are working hard.

When you call or email me I try to pass along your needs and contact information to a person who will try to help you. The problem is that person has multiple duties for at least three newspapers. I don’t know what the answer is. Keep contacting me and if it is news-related I will try to take care of it myself. If it is billing or circulation, I will forward to the right person. Thank you for reading and wanting the newspaper. We will keep trying.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.