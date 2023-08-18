The Barn at Frank Liske Park is finished and a grand opening is set for Aug. 29. It’s one of many ongoing projects across our area.

No. 1

Work at Frank Liske Park. The Barn is spectacular. The finishing touches were being put on it Tuesday when I was out there. Other work is just starting. The roads through the park are being paved this week.

The tennis courts are out of service and being rebuilt. The landscaping is being refreshed. The park will look great for the grand opening.

If you head out of the park and down to the lake, be sure to take some quarters. You can buy a handful of duck feed and give it to the ducks and geese. I’ve been watching some baby ducks all summer. They’re getting big.

We’ll have more information about the opening of The Barn in Sunday’s print edition and online Friday.

No. 2

A blessing and curse. You’ve heard me talk about liking the new sidewalks on Montford Avenue, thanks to the Piper Landing subdivision. The housing development also brought a couple of stormwater/erosion control ponds to the area.

The curse of this is the dang geese that crap all over the sidewalk, especially along Groff.

Now to the blessing — I saw a beautiful Great White Egret in the pond. I watched it for a long time, hoping to get a video of it flying. It had other ideas and poked around in the water.

No. 3

Next pop-up business at Carolina Mall. The Carolina Mall recently announced the results of the Search for Concord’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop and named The Golden Rack Boutique the winner. The Golden Rack Boutique is a locally owned boutique opening in the Mall from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 this year.

“The Concord area is home to so many talented business owners and entrepreneurs. We are extremely excited to welcome The Golden Rack Boutique to the Mall this holiday season,” said Lindsey Mueller, director of the American Dream Project. “Their drive and passion for small business makes them a perfect fit for our community. We believe The Golden Rack will provide a wonderful shopping experience for patrons and be a welcome addition to the Mall’s retail landscape.”

The Golden Rack is a fashion destination with a southern flair that carries a wide selection of clothing, shoes, gifts, and accessories for the whole family. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, they have something for everyone on your list.

“The Golden Rack Boutique is excited to join Carolina Mall as Concord’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop! This holiday season our goal is to be your one-stop shop for all your families’ gifts and apparel. We can’t wait for you to come see us as we strive to offer a unique and memorable experience for everyone,” said Cassidy Benfield, owner and founder of The Golden Rack Boutique.

The Search for Concord’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop is an annual contest run by the American Dream Project, a small business initiative by Hull Property Group.

The Golden Rack will be in the spot beside the JC Penney entrance off center court.

No. 4

Old Kmart property. That’s what I call the property now known as Concord Station West and formerly known as Willis Drive-In and Willis Flea Market. Some of you older readers might know the property as something else.

For our newer readers, it’s where Elevation Church, the CVAN Store and Stars ‘N Strikes are (other businesses, too).

MPV Properties out of Charlotte is marketing the property. There’s a lot of work on and around the property. The old, damaged Bradford pear trees have been taken down along the back side. It looks a lot better.

MPV’s website shows two outparcels available, a 1.5-acre site beside the CVAN Store and a 1-acre parcel on the Poplar Tent Road side behind the gas station.

There’s more work in the area, including beside the Irish Buffalo Creek bridge on Concord Parkway. It appears to be utility line relocation in anticipation of replacing the old bridges.

No. 5

“We are open.” I really don’t think so. That message went up on the marquee out front of State Electric Supply Company on Concord Parkway back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim and I picked out our lighting fixtures there back in 1985 when we bought our house from Alfred Brown.

Signs recently went up on the building for Guy Roofing. The Charlotte-based roofer has been in business for more than 50 years. I am sure they paid a lot to be “The Official Roofing Contractor of the Carolina Panthers.”

That reminds me. It is officially football season. I’m heading out to West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus tonight. Hope you get to go to a game too. Congratulations to our friend Mike Johns. Michael Johns Stadium, Larry Honeycutt Field — the home of the Tigers.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.