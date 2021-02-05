Friday Five: Barn razing/raising and more

It’s been not quite a year since some (expletive deleted, Nixon/Watergate reference for you young whippersnappers) set fire to the barn at Frank Liske Park. The county is making progress toward getting a new barn atop the hill.
No. 1
Razing the barn at Frank Liske Park. The ionic barn at burned last March. Work began this week to demolish what remained. Officials expect the razing and removal to take two to three weeks. By Thursday afternoon much of the building was gone or in piles.
“The barn has been part of the park for many years,” said Perry Gabriel, the park manager for Cabarrus County Parks & Active Living. “The park opened in 1982. It’s held many weddings, family reunions, birthday parties, church picnics, school outings – our summer camps. A lot of people over the years have come to this barn for many different reasons.”
The demolition is taking a little longer because workers are trying to save some of the wood inside for a tribute wall in the new barn.
“We’ll have a memorial wall – a tribute wall in the new barn with pieces from the old barn for people to come back and see,” Gabriel said.
The demolition crew is using extra caution to get the wood out. The wood won’t be part of the actual construction of the new building.
No. 2
Raising a new barn. Construction on the new barn is expected to begin late this year or in early 2022.
“We want to thank the community. They were very instrumental when we went through the schematic designs. We had virtual meetings. We had some in-person meetings. They gave us a lot of input of what they liked, what they wanted to keep, maybe something new they wanted. We took all that information and put some together some designs and with the board of commissioners and everybody else we’ve come up with final designs that hopefully have some things everybody likes and enjoys.”
The new barn may be a little different but the county is trying to keep it looking as much like the old barn as possible and to still get in what the public wants.
No. 3
Help find the crook who burned the barn. Law enforcement is still looking for suspects in the burning on the barn. Anyone with information is asked to call Cabarrus Crimestoppers 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463).
We don’t hear as much about Crimestoppers these days. We used to regularly run photos and information about crimes. I’m not sure why we don’t get them anymore. We’ll run the information if Crimestoppers will send it.
No. 4
New Wendy’s in Harrisburg. Another fast food restaurant is open in Harrisburg. The Wendy’s is a couple of doors down from the Bojangle’s on N.C. 49. It looks like Harrisburg just about has all the usual suspects in terms of fast food. Maybe Burger King is missing.
Lisa Rivera asked a good question: Why does Harrisburg lack “fine dining” options?
Others have asked that question over the years. We’re asking some folks that too.
Harrisburg has a lot of traffic, good per capita income and would seem to check most of the boxes.
There are a few sit-down restaurants, but not much beyond pizza/Italian and what I call American greasy spoon.
I do know that many of big chain casual dining restaurants were struggling even before the pandemic. I can’t imagine they’ll be rushing to build more restaurants when things return to a more normal time.
No. 5
Rant about poor service. I really debated on this one. I know it’s a pandemic and the poor fellow was trying his best. One of my favorite restaurants is Chili’s and three of the last four times we’ve ordered curbside carryout there have been problems. One of the times it was minor, one small side left out.
Sunday was chaotic when we ordered. The app, which I would say is pretty good, said our order would be ready at 7:30 to 7:35 p.m. We arrived about 7:25 and the parking lot on the ToGo side was nearly full.
I knew that was a bad sign. We parked, checked in and waited. A few times we saw a Chili’s employee wandering through the parking lot looking to deliver an order. This went on for a long time.
Eventually some of the spaces marked for curbside opened up so we moved up there. This was probably about 7:50-7:55. We continued to wait, watching as several people brought their orders back inside. I am assuming something was wrong.
I flagged down the frantic Chili’s worker who signaled “give me a second.” Several minutes later I flagged him down again and eventually another dude started helping him and they brought out our food, about 40 to 45 minutes after the estimated ready time.
We have learned you must check the order before you drive away. The tortillas for the fajitas were missing. We flagged the guy down again and they brought out a tin foil roll of tortillas.
Our food was warm at best. I figured at least part of our order was sitting inside waiting for a while.
My advice to Chili’s: make sure you have enough employees at peak times. I’m told there are a lot of restaurant workers are out of work. Chili’s could use some of them. Maybe they should also consult with Mr. C’s or Chick-Fil-A. They seem to be thriving despite the pandemic.
Apparently the state of South Carolina did just that. They called a Chick-Fil-A operator for advice on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.