Friday Five: Baseball, hamburgers and missing food

For most of us, COVID-19 has been disappointment after disappointment. For others, it’s been more tragic. A man who worked on my HVAC lost two family members to the virus, so I am not going to make light of it. He is not alone. In North Carolina, more than 2,000 people have died. It is real, and we don’t know how it might affect any particular person if they get it.

That said, I know many of us are disappointed in sports and other activities being canceled, postponed or radically altered. In today’s sports section, you can read about the high school sports season being pushed back/moved forward (a reader disagrees with how Jemal and I view the calendar) with no practices to start until at least Nov. 4. A conspiracy person might find that date interesting — the day after the election.

No. 1

Reopening athletics. On Wednesday, we told you about a Facebook group called Reopen Athletics in CabCo. There are other groups popping up on the subject, too. Since the CabCo group started last week, lots of photos have been posted and the hashtag is #LetThemPlay.