Friday Five: Baseball, hamburgers and missing food

For most of us, COVID-19 has been disappointment after disappointment. For others, it’s been more tragic. A man who worked on my HVAC lost two family members to the virus, so I am not going to make light of it. He is not alone. In North Carolina, more than 2,000 people have died. It is real, and we don’t know how it might affect any particular person if they get it.
That said, I know many of us are disappointed in sports and other activities being canceled, postponed or radically altered. In today’s sports section, you can read about the high school sports season being pushed back/moved forward (a reader disagrees with how Jemal and I view the calendar) with no practices to start until at least Nov. 4. A conspiracy person might find that date interesting — the day after the election.
No. 1
Reopening athletics. On Wednesday, we told you about a Facebook group called Reopen Athletics in CabCo. There are other groups popping up on the subject, too. Since the CabCo group started last week, lots of photos have been posted and the hashtag is #LetThemPlay.
It is a joy to see the smiling faces of the players, cheerleaders and families in the photos, ranging from action on the fields and courts to hugs and mugs with teammates. I started playing organized sports at 9 years old. My kids started earlier than that. Sports are uplifting and, occasionally, disheartening. But in the disheartening moments, you could always go back to work and try to get better.
That’s what’s so frustrating about the current situation. It’s hard to go back to work. You’re cut off from your teammates and coaches.
No. 2
Some games are coming back. Coach Scott Richards shared with us about his son’s team, SBA Prospects U10 baseball team. The Lake Norman-based team has played eight games in August and expects to play eight more by the end of the month.
The SBA Prospects organization is run by former New York Mets pitcher John Maine, who wants to help young ballplayers. Many of the SBA Prospects are from Cabarrus County.
Richards’ team is essentially based at W.W. Flowe Park in Concord, but because of COVID-19, the team is having to play outside the county.
“It makes it tough when you have to travel 60 miles sometimes to play. It’s especially hard for grandparents who want to see their grandkids play,” said Richards, who is a Central Cabarrus graduate and former player for American Legion Post 51.
There’s added costs because of the driving and because sometimes hotel rooms are needed.
No. 3
A different stadium set-up. The area behind home plate is roped off, and many of the bleachers have been removed from the parks where SBA Prospects have been able to play.
The areas where fans normally sit are used for extended dugouts. The players are spaced out with the batter at the plate, the on-deck hitter in the on-deck circle, and the man “in-the-hole” is the only player in the dugout.
Richards said safety is first. Parents and what few fans allowed into the park must clear out before anyone from the next game can enter.
Parents and teams set up pop-up tents in the parking lot but maintain distances in between, Richards said.
“I call my team a family because that's what we are. It’s hard that we can’t be together. I wish we could get back on the field at Flowe Park,” he said.
Promoters and sanctioning bodies like Top Gun, run by Robin and Donnie Broome of Concord, have worked with health officials to develop extensive safety guidelines.
It’s a tough situation. We all pray that we get through this crisis safely and as soon as possible.
No. 4
Building continues. Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs has his monthly building and economic development report in the commissioners’ agenda for Monday. The Commercial Building Review Summary shows 36 projects, with a total estimated value of more than $55.5 million. That does not include residential building permits and plans.
The largest is Project CAN DO at 1858 Kannapolis Parkway, with a permit worth $32.6 million. Prime Beverage Group is getting the building ready for operations. Some of the slabs are being taken up to create sloping floors to drains.
Anybody remember “Oh, thank heaven for 7-Eleven?” It makes me crave a Big Gulp or a Slurpee. There is a permit for almost $5.5 million in the July report for a 7-Eleven at 11,065 Ellenwood Road, Huntersville (actually in Concord). It will be near the corner of Rippling Stream Drive. This is over near Clarke Creek Parkway off Harris Road, just inside the Cabarrus County line.
One item in Downs’ report gives me pause — is the Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC) really upfitting a building? You remember last month there was a mistake, and I repeated it here. So take this one with a grain of salt: WSACC is upfitting a warehouse for an office, library and kitchen at 6400 Breezy Lane, Concord. The estimated cost is $1.5 million. Robin Moose will correct me if this is not the case.
Harrisburg is getting Wendy’s. The Downs report said the hamburger joint will be built at 4960 N.C. 49 S. The permit value is about $7 million.
I like Wendy’s food, but I don’t go there very often because I have had so many problems with getting my order right in the drive-thru.
No. 5
Missing food rant. Restaurants are among the businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying restrictions. Carryout and delivery are key to their survival. Some of them aren’t helping their own causes.
My family orders carryout, DoorDash and GrubHub a good bit, and I can tell you it is an adventure. Many times food is left out of your order.
We got Chili’s fajitas one night. Boy, it smelled good, but when we opened the containers, the fixings were missing. I called the restaurant, and they were nice about it and mailed me two gift cards. That’s the right way to handle it.
Here’s how not to handle it — we got carryout at Panera Bread across from the Carolina Mall. Our order included two pecan braids and a chocolate chip muffie (I guess it’s a combination cookie/muffin top). That was in addition to our dinner order.
After what seemed like a long wait, the Panera worker carried the food to our car, where we were waiting. My daughter, Jordan, checked the bag and found a pecan braid and the muffie missing. She checked the receipt to make sure it was on the order. It was.
I took the receipt inside and told the young lady behind the counter what was missing. She wandered behind the pastry counter and then informed me, “Oh, we’re out of those items.”
OK. I waited, thinking, “Well, what are you going to do?” When she didn’t say anything, I got mad.
“So you were just going to cheat me and hope I didn’t notice?”
“I didn’t pack the order.” Still no offer to fix the situation so, eventually, I asked to see the manager.
She disappeared into the back. Came back and then went back into the kitchen. Finally, she decides to offer me something else. We got replacement pastries, and we were good.
You know, Panera had my phone number and my email address; plus, we were sitting there in the car. Someone could have said, “Hey, Mark, we’re out of pecan braids and muffies. Do you want something else?” But nnoooo! They tried to cheat me. I don’t know what else to call it.
If this was the only time we had been shorted food, I might not be so concerned, but I would estimate at least one in every three orders is wrong (not just Panera, but across the restaurant spectrum). That’s a good way to put yourself out of business.
While I’m ranting — why do people at Carolina Mall feel it’s acceptable to stand in front of the food court doors and puff cigarettes?!
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.
