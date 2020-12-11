Friday Five: Bikes and masks are pandemic must haves

“My family has tried to be very cautious around my mom and dad. For me, I put myself in the place of all those we have learned about that have passed away as a result of COVID and the stories the loved ones tell about the loss. Unfortunately, we have called family members when they have just learned their loved one is not going to make it and we hear the pain. If I protect my family, I feel that when we are out there around others in public, we may be protecting someone else’s mom, dad, or loved one.” Angela Worley, Rowan County Public Health

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are many reasons that I feel it is personally important to wear a mask. I am one of those folks that have a very good immune system and seldom catch anything and quickly get over it, if I do. But, both my girlfriend and my son have asthma and both have the concern that catching Covid-19 could be devastating to them. She also has other immunity related issues. I want to avoid any chance of bringing the virus home to infect them.