Friday Five: Bikes and masks are pandemic must haves

COVID-19 continues to impact just about everything we do and it’s hitting Santa too.
No. 1
The continuing bicycle shortage. If Santa Claus or you are planning to give a bicycle for Christmas, you had better hurry. The limited bicycle supply is going fast, especially the higher quality ones.
“We’re literally running out of bicycles,” said David Carleton, one of the partners in Cabarrus Cycling Company in downtown Kannapolis.
Cabarrus Cycling is a Trek dealer and currently has some striders and up to 24-inch bicycles available. Carleton said they won’t last long. The shop will store the bikes for you until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
More people are doing things outdoors, including biking, because of the pandemic. The high demand coupled with disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing has created the shortage.
Carleton said experts believe the shortage will continue into the summer of 2022.
No. 2
Among first is downtown Kannapolis. A host of businesses are open or opening in Kannapolis. Cabarrus Cycling opened June 1 and was the second new business, behind Old Armor Beer Company, to open in the newly redeveloped downtown.
At the time, the shop of one of the few shops with bikes in stock. Originally the store had planned to open April 1 to coincide with the opening of baseball season and the new stadium.
“I ordered bikes in January thinking we would be open in April so when we didn’t open we had some bikes when others didn’t,” Carleton said.
The manufacturers are getting the shop 30 to 40 bikes a week, but most are already spoken for.
I remember my first bike. It was a red Schwinn that was under the Christmas tree. I rode it until it literally fell apart. Luke got a chain-driven green John Deere play tractor. Boy that was a fun Christmas.
No. 3
Reasons to wear a mask. The mask suppliers have caught up to demand and everyone should be able to easily get a mask. I’ve seen some stylish ones. Most of the time I am wearing a Batman mask that Jordan made me. I’ve also got a number of gaiter/buffs that I work into the rotation: Walk Cabarrus, Just Runnin’, another Batman and a red, white and blue one. Fashion doesn’t have to suffer.
Our friends at the Rowan County Public Health send us information each day with tips and information on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks help. That is agreed upon by everyone except those who simply don’t want to be told what to do.
Here are some reasons given why different folks choose to wear a mask when around others:
“I practice the 3 W’s because I want to keep everyone around me safe, especially my family such as my 82-year-old mother. Now more than ever we need to be safe and mindful of others.” Janet Ruffin, Rowan County Pretrial Services
“My family has tried to be very cautious around my mom and dad. For me, I put myself in the place of all those we have learned about that have passed away as a result of COVID and the stories the loved ones tell about the loss. Unfortunately, we have called family members when they have just learned their loved one is not going to make it and we hear the pain. If I protect my family, I feel that when we are out there around others in public, we may be protecting someone else’s mom, dad, or loved one.” Angela Worley, Rowan County Public Health
“There are many reasons that I feel it is personally important to wear a mask. I am one of those folks that have a very good immune system and seldom catch anything and quickly get over it, if I do. But, both my girlfriend and my son have asthma and both have the concern that catching Covid-19 could be devastating to them. She also has other immunity related issues. I want to avoid any chance of bringing the virus home to infect them.
“At work as a County Department Director, I feel that it is very important to set an example for all of the people in my department. I have no way of knowing what health and other issues they face in making their choice regarding wearing a mask, but the one thing that I can do to maybe help them make their decision is to be a good example by making the effort myself. And in reality this same logic applies to everyone I pass in daily life. If the practice of wearing a mask becomes the norm, whatever stigmas anyone feels about it will be lessened. This could save many lives, but just one would be worth the effort.” Bob Pendergrass, Rowan County Animal Services
“I wear my mask because my daughter and I have asthma. I practice the 3W’s and wear my mask to keep myself and others safe. I didn’t know how valuable it is to breathe until I couldn’t breathe.” Kelly Natoli, Rowan County Human Resources Director
“My father is in a high risk category due to his recent stroke and my aging grandmothers are his caretakers while my mom works. I practice the 3W’s and wear my mask when I visit because I want them to stay safe and healthy. It has been a hard road with his health and I do not want to see him in the hospital because of COVID19.” Alyssa Harris, Rowan County Public Health
No. 4
The Rev. Don Davis is on the mend. Rev. Davis has been a part of the Independent Tribune family as a columnist in our church section for many years. His absence recently hasn’t gone unnoticed. I spoke with his wife Wednesday and she said he plans on sending us a column for next week.
Don has been in the hospital and has battled his way back. He’s in rehabilitation and still has a ways to go.
Mrs. Davis said while he has a ways to go, his mind is sharp and his spirits are good.
I know your well wishes and prayers are appreciated.
No. 5
A lot of effort to stay safe. You've probably seen the story about the City of Concord’s positive COVID-19 cases with city workers.
It’s not for lack of effort. Concord and our other governments have done everything they can to keep providing the services we need.
Concord has a family nurse practitioner and a certified medical assistant that run the city’s employee wellness plan. These two come in early and work late scheduling testing, managing appointments, conducting contact tracing and trying to make sure city employees follow CDC guidelines to stay safe.
These healthcare professionals sometimes get yelled at and often are not appreciated, especially by some who don’t want to follow safety rules.
Let’s all say thank you to these healthcare workers and to the ones in other organizations. Certainly things are tougher than we would like, but think how bad it would be if these organizations couldn’t operate. Imagine no garbage pickup, police and fire protection and other services.
Thank you to those who keep things running.
No. 5A
Littering rant. Remember just because your mask might be disposable, it doesn’t mean you should throw it down on the sidewalk or parking lot. Have I mentioned lately how much I hate littering?
If you have a Friday Five, story idea or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com You can also leave me a voicemail now at 704-789-9105. Through the magic of computers your voice comes right to my computer wherever I might be.
