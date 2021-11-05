Friday Five: Charlotte, Boys & Girls Club and a rant or two

Charlotte is in Mecklenburg County but has always had close ties with Cabarrus County. Many of the faculty, staff and students live here. Honestly our society pays little attention to political boundaries except when comes to paying taxes.
No. 1
An explanation needed. I’m not talking about Charlotte the city. I’m talking about the university formerly known as the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Sounds little bit like Prince back in the day when he was having a dispute with his record company (The Artist Formerly Known as Prince).
Well, technical that’s not true. In formal settings, the university’s branding and communications office says it should be referred as the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Here is what the branding office says about other name usages:
“When referencing the University in conversation or quoted text within a written article, social media, on promotional materials or when referring to Athletics: Use Charlotte to reference the University.”
How many of you remember when they “lost their hyphen?” That was back when the university had become known as UNC-C – back in the day when Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell put the 49ers on the national radar with a run to the Final Four in 1977. It was UNCC for a long time after that.
Here is the branding office’s prohibited list: (on the webpage it has big bold Charlotte green letters DO NOT USE):
UNCC, UNC-C (remember they lost their hyphen), UNC-Charlotte, University of NC at Charlotte, University of North Carolina – Charlotte, University of North Carolina Charlotte, University of Charlotte or Charlotte University.
Now that we’ve got that out of the way I can talk about what I intended.
No. 2
Preseason favorites and role models. The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team is the preseason favorite in Conference USA.
It’s easy to see why. Four of five starters are returning from last year’s team that was 9-5 in league play and earned an NIT bid. That team had eight players suiting up after COVID restrictions and opt-outs.
The opt-outs are back, three highly-touted freshmen are on the team and three transfers join Charlotte, two from Kentucky and one from Duke. All three transfers played in the NCAA Tournament.
I’m really excited about the season. This will be my second season as the radio play-by-play announcer. With all the new players, I have a lot to learn about the new players before next Tuesday’s opener at Richmond (aka the University of Richmond, but I haven’t consulted their branding office). The late Harry Turner, a big Richmond fan, could have told me.
Many of you know the 49ers Coach Cara Consuegra. She is very active in the community. She is also tied for the most wins by any coach in 49ers women’s basketball history. She’s proud of her players and coaches. Tanisha Wright, who was an assistant coach for several seasons and a 14-year player in the WNBA, is now the head coach of the Atlanta Dream.
Ny Hammonds, the Concord High star who was a member of the Spiders state title team, was one of Coach Consuegra’s players.
Teams like Charlotte do a lot together off the court, especially community service. It builds bonds with teammates and with the community. We’re fortunate to Charlotte in our backyard.
“We want to be involved in the community and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is where we’ve chosen to be spending a lot of our time – not all of our time,” Consuegra said at this week’s pre-season press conference.
The team was among the volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club’s Halloween Fair. Besides the basketball team, the fair had volunteers from the women’s soccer team, the softball team, the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences and the Keystone Club.
“I think they’re great role models for the young girls and young boys. They love being a part of anything they do,” said Consuegra, who is a former board member for the club.
It was good to see Bryson Foster at the basketball press conference. The Jay M. Robinson graduate and Charlotte student asked several good questions to Coach Consuegra and men’s Coach Ron Sanchez.
I can’t wait for basketball to start and we’ve still got high school football playoffs. The Braves won the World Series. I have I mentioned how much I love this time of year.
No. 3
More community servants. I’ve told many of you about the hundreds of emails that flood into my in-box. I scan a lot of it, hoping to see local names and things of interest. The governor’s office sends out a lot of information. Sometimes I find a nugget. I found two this week.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Alyce G. Luna of Concord to the Commission on Children with Special Health Care Needs.
Luna is a parent of a special needs child with chronic illness. Luna is a volunteer co-administrator for a peer support group for parents of special needs children and is involved in various other groups to support families with special needs children.
Cooper also appointed Nikki Nissen of Concord to the NCWorks Commission.
Nissen is a business representative for healthcare. Nissen is the Vice President of Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Officer at Novant Health. She has been a member of American College of Healthcare Executives since 2016.
No. 4
Turn your headlights on. Jenni gives us this rant and by the way I agree:
“Drivers from ‘God knows where’ need to be informed to turn on their headlights when they turn on their wipers in the rain, AND 1 hour before dusk. I have seen too many cases where people are almost hit because you can't see them... especially now that the time is changing again.
“You just cannot see a grey or black car when it starts getting dark during the 5-7:00 drive times or is raining.”
No. 5
Food Lion remodeling. We’ve been talking/complaining about grocery stores in the past couple of weeks, particularly wanting other options than Food Lion.
Food Lion announced this week a $127 million improvement plan for 87 of its stores. None are in our area.
North Carolina stores (all west of here) include ones in Brevard, Canton, Candler, Clyde, Columbus, Fairview, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Sylva and Whittier. I have actually been in all those places except Whittier.
Many of the Food Lions in Cabarrus and Rowan counties have been remodeled in the last three or four years.
No. 5A
Cable company needs to fix its cables. Independent Tribune columnist and environmental and education advocate Fran Koster sent us photos of drooping cables near the N.C. Research Campus.
“It is so bad it is resting on 10-foot high trees next to the sidewalk,” Koster said. “These photos are weeks old, and it is getting worse rapidly. If it breaks, the entire area will lose internet and cable TV.”
Several people have complained.
I’m not surprised. Back when Spectrum was still Time Warner, I had my cable on top of the ground for months, maybe even a year. They installed the service and said someone would come to bury the cable. After several calls they finally did.
Customer service isn’t what it is used to be. Kettle calling the pot black – I know.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.