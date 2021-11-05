Friday Five: Charlotte, Boys & Girls Club and a rant or two

Many of you know the 49ers Coach Cara Consuegra. She is very active in the community. She is also tied for the most wins by any coach in 49ers women’s basketball history. She’s proud of her players and coaches. Tanisha Wright, who was an assistant coach for several seasons and a 14-year player in the WNBA, is now the head coach of the Atlanta Dream.

Ny Hammonds, the Concord High star who was a member of the Spiders state title team, was one of Coach Consuegra’s players.

Teams like Charlotte do a lot together off the court, especially community service. It builds bonds with teammates and with the community. We’re fortunate to Charlotte in our backyard.

“We want to be involved in the community and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is where we’ve chosen to be spending a lot of our time – not all of our time,” Consuegra said at this week’s pre-season press conference.

The team was among the volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club’s Halloween Fair. Besides the basketball team, the fair had volunteers from the women’s soccer team, the softball team, the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences and the Keystone Club.