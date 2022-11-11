Friday Five: Concord Parks bond, voter turnout and other races

The elections are finally over here in Cabarrus County and numbers will be official in a week or so. We had some close races and others went as you pretty much would have expected.

The Concord Parks bond referendum was one that I thought would pass, but if you went by social media posts there was doubt and opposition.

No. 1

Concord Parks bond passes. It wasn’t close. In unofficial results Tuesday evening, 19,776 people voted “yes” for the bonds and 10,186 voted “no.” That’s almost two to one.

That’s shows clear support for the plan to borrow $60 million to build and expand nine parks in the City of Concord.

Several community groups, including the chamber of commerce, supported the proposal, but every time Concord posted information about the proposal the naysayers flooded the comments.

One of the common responses was “we pay too much taxes already.” Others complained about traffic and road constructions.

“Our infrastructure is falling apart. We shouldn’t be spending money for this,” another said.

When the results were posted online, some people complained about not seeing it on the ballot. Some didn’t live in Concord.

The referendum was the last item after the Soil and Water Conservation Supervisors (see results in that race below).

No. 2

Citizens need to be more informed. Bringing bad traffic and roads into a discussion about parks shows a lack of understanding of how roads are funded. Many of our roads are funded through the N.C. Department of Transportation and have little to do city property taxes.

Parks coupled with greenways actually could help some of our traffic issues. Think about this: if you live in western Concord and have to drive back to the middle of Concord to visit a park then that adds to the traffic.

Concord’s master parks plan aims to put parks where the people are or where they will be. That will keep them from driving across town. Start connecting the greenways and the parks and even more people can be taken off the roads.

I also fear that many of our new or newer residents don’t know the difference between Concord, Kannapolis or simply being in the unincorporated county. The post office doesn’t help us on this one.

I have ranted about this before. You can be in the City of Kannapolis and yet have a Concord or Davidson address. You can be in the City of Concord but have a Huntersville or Charlotte address. I wish I knew how to fix this issue.

No. 3

Congressional winners. Cabarrus is split into two multi-county congressional districts. In the 12th District, Congressperson Alma Adams was reelected over Republican challenger Tyler Lee. In the Cabarrus part of the district Lee had 30,315 votes compared to Adams 26,769. Adams dominated the rest of the district.

Rep. Dan Bishop, currently serving in the 9th District, won in the 8th District over Democrat Scott Huffman. In the Cabarrus portion of the district, Bishop had 12,181 votes to Huffman’s 4,768.

Current 8th District Rep. Richard Hudson handily won the 9th District race. The 9th District is much of the former 8th District with the except of Cabarrus County and it extends to Fayetteville. There is not requirement to live in the district where you run.

No. 4

Winners in the Cabarrus Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors. Victoria P. Porter (32,399 votes) and Jeff Goforth (29,309) were elected. Robert Van Fletcher Jr. was third with 16,581 and Thomas B. Hill fourth with 16,271.

I have no clue what the supervisors do. I think they work with farmers and conservation projects such as erosion plans. There are federal funds that are administered in some of these cases.

No. 5

Voter turnout was almost 50 percent. Of Cabarrus County’s 153,278 registered voters, 74,713 voted Tuesday or in early voting or by absentee. That works out to 48.74 percent.

In early voting 14,131 people voted at the Cabarrus County Board of Elections office, 10,608 at the Weddington Road location, and 7,689 at the Kannapolis Train Station.

No. 5A

A Concordian appointed to state task force. Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed several people to the Andrea Harris Task Force including someone from Concord. Dr. Sonyia C. Richardson of Concord ais a member at-large. Richardson is an Assistant Professor at the UNC Charlotte School of Social Work.

In August, Governor Roy Cooper reestablished the Andrea Harris Equity Task Force through an Executive Order to continue the work that the group has done to address social, economic and health disparities in underserved and underrepresented communities.

"A talented, educated and diverse workforce is one of North Carolina’s greatest strengths and it’s important for us to keep working to eliminate the barriers our communities of color have faced for too long," said Governor Cooper. "I’m grateful that the Andrea Harris Equity Task Force will continue the efforts to make our state a more fair and just state for all."

If you have a Friday Five, a story suggestion, or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.