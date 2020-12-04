Friday Five: COVID conundrum on schools

Let’s deal with a couple of complaints in today’s Friday Five, including one from Cabarrus County School Board Member Holly Grimsley.
Holly was featured in Wednesday’s editorial cartoon and she and others didn’t appreciate it. As I’ve told you before I get more complaints about cartoons than anything other than circulation. We’ll talk a little about the number two complaint generator later in the Five.
No. 1
A board member alone can’t call an emergency meeting. Holly is right about that. The cartoon indicates that she asked for the meeting and then voted against rolling back Cabarrus County Schools to all-remote learning because of rising COVID-19 cases.
Holly said Superintendent Chris Lowder (AP style says I can call him Dr. Lowder because he’s not a medical doctor) talked with her and others about the need to reconsider the current Plan B, which is partial in-person class for students. Lowder’s discussions were the result of concerns from the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
It takes two board members to call for an emergency meeting. Holly agreed to call for the meeting to discuss the situation. I’m not really sure who the other board member was.
No. 2
Heated discussions, bordering on the unprofessional. In recent meetings, including the called meeting, it appears tempers have been short from board members. I’ve heard several complaints from the public after they watched the meetings.
Everyone take a deep breath (with your mask on). Leaders need to be calm and calculated. The public sees how the school board acts or reacts. I told Holly the cartoon is probably how a good bit of the public sees the school board.
It is a bit unfair to single her out, but I do give our columnists, cartoonists and those who submit opinions a good bit of latitude. Ross Gosse, the cartoonist in this case, watched the entire YouTube video of the meeting before he drew the cartoon.
The cartoon does criticize Holly for voting against the proposal to roll back to all remote learning. She rightfully told me even if it were her idea to have the meeting, that wouldn’t obligate her to vote a certain way. I whole-heartedly agree.
Board members should listen to the information, discuss it and then vote how they believe is right.
The COVID-19 case numbers were significantly lower when only CCS was considered. The original numbers from the Health Alliance included Kannapolis City Schools, charter schools and private schools, Holly said.
Holly was a nurse before becoming a contractor, her current occupation, so she understands the health issues at stake.
No. 3
No one wants to do anything that is bad for the students or staff. There is disagreement on how best to proceed. Keep the kids and staff at home out of harm’s way until the pandemic slows and things improve is one side.
The other side of that coin is to send them to school where they will have better supervision and they will be in a controlled environment.
“There is no place they (students) can go that would be safer than at school,” Holly told me during our lengthy telephone conversation Wednesday.
Teachers can see what the kids are doing, how they are doing and they get good meals and have counselors who can help with other issues.
The schools are also thoroughly cleaned each day.
No. 4
Abuse, mental illness and missing children. Not all Cabarrus County students live in a good, safe home environments.
Holly and others have told me that those students often only get good meals from school. Some are exposed to drug abuse at home.
“There might be a seven-year-old taking care of a five-year-old, while the adults in the home are doing drugs,” Holly said.
At times during our conversation we were both in tears or near tears. We must do what is necessary to help these kids.
Another big issue is missing kids. Last March, before the COVID closures, CCS had more than 34,000 students. Only 32,000 have now been accounted for. Where are those missing students?
Probably some have moved or don’t have stable Internet. We know of some cases of students going to private and charter schools. With the continued growth in the area, there still hundreds of missing kids.
“We’ve been told, ‘We can’t solve everybody’s problems,’” Holly said.
Damn it – that’s not acceptable.
Jesus left the 99 in the flock to find one missing sheep. CCS has to do better and others need to give them the resources to do better.
No. 5
My other complaint generator – Larry Cothren. Larry is a strong writer, does great features on people and issues like career training, but he mostly writes about conservative politics or slams the others on the opposing side. He hates the New York Times, most Democrats and appears to love President Trump.
“I can’t believe how mean-spirited he is. Our country will never heal if you keep having people like him in the newspaper,” one reader told me this week.
As mentioned above, I give our contributors a lot of lee-way.
When Gerry Dionne was writing regularly, he balanced out Cothren. He often slammed “45” refusing to the President rather than say President Trump. Gerry is welcome back whenever he sees fit to write again. But I usually have to keep a dictionary close by when reading Gerry’s stuff.
That famous saying seems appropriate here: “Why can’t we all just get along?”
Maybe next week I rant on something a little less serious. Stay safe.
If you have a Friday Five, a story idea, or want to complain about cartoons or Cothren, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com
