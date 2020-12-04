Friday Five: COVID conundrum on schools

Everyone take a deep breath (with your mask on). Leaders need to be calm and calculated. The public sees how the school board acts or reacts. I told Holly the cartoon is probably how a good bit of the public sees the school board.

It is a bit unfair to single her out, but I do give our columnists, cartoonists and those who submit opinions a good bit of latitude. Ross Gosse, the cartoonist in this case, watched the entire YouTube video of the meeting before he drew the cartoon.

The cartoon does criticize Holly for voting against the proposal to roll back to all remote learning. She rightfully told me even if it were her idea to have the meeting, that wouldn’t obligate her to vote a certain way. I whole-heartedly agree.

Board members should listen to the information, discuss it and then vote how they believe is right.

The COVID-19 case numbers were significantly lower when only CCS was considered. The original numbers from the Health Alliance included Kannapolis City Schools, charter schools and private schools, Holly said.

Holly was a nurse before becoming a contractor, her current occupation, so she understands the health issues at stake.

No. 3