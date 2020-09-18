Friday Five: Elections, signs and census

Lots of absentee ballots. So far, the Cabarrus Board of Elections has received about 17,500 applications for absentee ballots. You don’t have to have a reason to request an absentee ballot.

Election officials are taking ballots to the post office every day, and sometimes twice a day. The ballots began going out Sept. 4. There was a bit of a backlog of applications.

“We’ve about caught up and should be completely caught up by next week,” Soles said Thursday.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Completed ballots can be mailed or you, or a close family member can drop off your completed absentee ballot at the Board of Elections office at the Old Creamery Building on Church Street.

"Signs, signs. Everywhere a sign …" Can you hear me singing? The N.C. Department of Transportation wants to remind you of rules regarding election signs. There are probably some local rules, too, for city streets.