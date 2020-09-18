Friday Five: Elections, signs and census

You’ve probably figured out it’s an election year. Election officials have been busy getting ready and have made a number of changes this year aimed at making voting as easy and safe as possible.
No. 1
Expanded early voting. Early one-stop voting in Cabarrus County will be held Oct. 15 through Oct. 31. On weekdays, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
On Saturdays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31, voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sundays — that’s right, Sundays — voting will be from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 25. I believe Sunday voting is a first here.
Here’s another important detail — there will be NO early voting at the Cabarrus Board of Elections.
Elections Director Carol Soles said there was not enough room to socially distance at the board office, so another site was found.
In fact, there are four sites to vote early: Northern Plaza on Concord Parkway (where Northern Tool and Equipment used to be); Cabarrus Arena on N.C. 49 at Old Airport Road; Charlotte Motor Speedway; and the Kannapolis Train Station.
No. 2
Lots of absentee ballots. So far, the Cabarrus Board of Elections has received about 17,500 applications for absentee ballots. You don’t have to have a reason to request an absentee ballot.
Election officials are taking ballots to the post office every day, and sometimes twice a day. The ballots began going out Sept. 4. There was a bit of a backlog of applications.
“We’ve about caught up and should be completely caught up by next week,” Soles said Thursday.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9.
Completed ballots can be mailed or you, or a close family member can drop off your completed absentee ballot at the Board of Elections office at the Old Creamery Building on Church Street.
No. 3
“Signs, signs. Everywhere a sign …” Can you hear me singing? The N.C. Department of Transportation wants to remind you of rules regarding election signs. There are probably some local rules, too, for city streets.
A state law passed in 2011 allows campaign signs to be placed at the state road right of way as early as 30 days before the start of early voting, which starts Oct. 15. That means signs legally started going into place this week.
There are restrictions regarding the signs. They include:
• Whoever places a sign is required to get the permission of any property owner of a residence, business or religious institution fronting the right of way where a sign would be placed.
• No sign is permitted in the right of way of a limited-access highway such as an interstate.
• No sign can be closer than 3 feet from the edge of the pavement of the road.
• No sign can obscure motorist visibility at an intersection.
• No sign can be higher than 42 inches above the edge of the pavement.
• No sign can be larger than 864 square inches.
• No sign can obscure or replace another sign.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has the authority to remove any signs that violate these rules. If anyone else removes or vandalizes a sign, they could be subject to a Class 3 misdemeanor citation from law enforcement.
You have 10 days after the election to pick them up.
No. 4
Two weeks left to complete the 2020 Census. North Carolina’s household response rate is now up to 89.3%. That includes the homes completed by census workers going door to door. I could not find Cabarrus-specific rates this week.
Our state still trails many others that have response rates in the mid-to-high 90s. State and local officials are pushing to get more people counted.
“The 2020 Census is North Carolina’s opportunity to bring back federal tax dollars to communities for critical infrastructure, planning and services,” said N.C. Department of Administration Secretary and N.C. Complete Count Commission Chair Machelle Sanders. “Undercounting North Carolina’s residents represents real dollars lost, real community programs underfunded and real people whose needs are going underserved or unserved.”
Francis Koster, in his column Sunday, will have more about the amount of money lost from not being counted. An example he gave me earlier this week showed that if one person counted is worth $1,000 in funding returned to the area, then one missed household (average of three people per household in Cabarrus and Rowan counties) could be $30,000 lost over 10 years. That’s a lot of money that will go somewhere else. You can still respond by visiting 2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020 in English or 844-468-2020 in Spanish.
No. 5
Crime reporting for Midland, Mount Pleasant and Harrisburg. Last week, we told you Advisor Smith rated Concord as the third-safest large city in North Carolina. That ranking was based on crime statistics.
Cabarrus’ three smaller cities were not ranked because of the way crime statistics are compiled. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office handles law enforcement in those areas. The sheriff’s office also covers all of our unincorporated areas. So, crimes in Georgeville or Rimertown are included, along with something that might happen on Main Street in Mount Pleasant or on N.C. 49 in town.
The statistics reported by the sheriff’s office would be mixed with things inside the cities as well as in the county. It is not as easy to pull those stats out and make them available.
The sheriff’s office also deals with the jail and courthouse. That’s a lot of work and responsibility.
I keep getting lots of NCDOT comments and will try to get into some of them next week, including about privatization and how that has cost the state money and compounded the current problems.
