Friday Five: Fast food, big drinks and littering

We have a few answers to “what are they building over there?” including another place to get a good cold drink and how to adopt-a-street. A big thank you goes out our readers for help on most of today’s Friday Five.

No. 1

Clear Springs Plaza restaurant identified. We told you last week a “drive through restaurant” was coming to the shopping center on Concord Parkway between Meineke and O’Reilly Auto Parts. It’s Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. It will be the third Cabarrus location for the Cajun fast food restaurant. One is on Concord Parkway across from Carolina Mall and the other is in the food court at Concord Mills Mall.

There’s going to be a lot of competition for the chicken business. Chick-Fil-A is just down the hill (and seems to be booming) and Bojangle’s is across the street. KFC (combination with Taco Bell) is up street at The Village. And let’s throw in McDonald’s at The Triangle, which just unveiled its new chicken sandwiches (they seem to do this every couple of years).

No. 2

No sit-down casual dining for Harrisburg but another fast food place is coming. Backyard Burgers is building on an out parcel at Harrisburg Square (the Publix shopping center).