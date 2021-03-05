Friday Five: Fast food, big drinks and littering

We have a few answers to “what are they building over there?” including another place to get a good cold drink and how to adopt-a-street. A big thank you goes out our readers for help on most of today’s Friday Five.
No. 1
Clear Springs Plaza restaurant identified. We told you last week a “drive through restaurant” was coming to the shopping center on Concord Parkway between Meineke and O’Reilly Auto Parts. It’s Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. It will be the third Cabarrus location for the Cajun fast food restaurant. One is on Concord Parkway across from Carolina Mall and the other is in the food court at Concord Mills Mall.
There’s going to be a lot of competition for the chicken business. Chick-Fil-A is just down the hill (and seems to be booming) and Bojangle’s is across the street. KFC (combination with Taco Bell) is up street at The Village. And let’s throw in McDonald’s at The Triangle, which just unveiled its new chicken sandwiches (they seem to do this every couple of years).
No. 2
No sit-down casual dining for Harrisburg but another fast food place is coming. Backyard Burgers is building on an out parcel at Harrisburg Square (the Publix shopping center).
It will be the third North Carolina location. The others are in Gastonia and Raleigh. I seem to remember there used to be one on Merrimon Avenue in Asheville a few years ago. That one was a drive-through only. I seem to remember there were a couple of drive-through burger locations in Kannapolis several years ago. One was Central Park. I don’t remember what the name of the other one was.
A little farther down N.C. 49, Starbucks is putting in a Harrisburg location. That is at 4700 N.C Highway 49. Caffeine and fancy coffee drinkers rejoice. But you what, there's a locally-owned, non-franchise coffee shop in the Harrisburg Town Center. I don't drink coffee, but if I did, I believe I would prefer to visit the Rocky River Coffee Company.
No. 3
Convenient stores continue to pop up across the area. 7Eleven is building a new store at 310 Coddle Market, right off George Liles Parkway. I always remember their old slogan, “Oh thank heaven for 7Eleven.”
They used to be famous for their big drinks. What’s happened to that? I was in a Charlotte location earlier this week wanting – I believe they called it “A Big Gulp” – and the biggest cup I could find was 32 ounces. That’s not a big drink. If you are going to compete with QT you need to up your drink game.
I like unsweetened tea and QT has up to a 52-ounce size. Step up your drink game 7Eleven. But I will give them credit they have a few healthy choice food items.
My home base convenience store is the Speedway on Concord Parkway at Montford, but they’re changing and took out the Dunkin’ Donuts iced tea, so now they have no fresh unsweetened tea option. I had switched over there when I was in the midst of a personal boycott of QT. (A long story about how they ticked me off a couple of years ago) An unexpected bonus was the Speedway Rewards. I’ve got a $50 gift card in my wallet right now (I drink a lot of tea, buy a lot of snacks and gasoline.)
No. 4
Continuing our war on litter. We’ve got few anti-litter superstars emerging in Kannapolis and we’ve heard from others who want to join the war.
“Last weekend Tari (Comer) and her husband, Mark, picked up seven bags of litter on Enochville Road, West A, and Klondale,” said Rita Bliven, who heads up the E.L.K. Intiative (Eliminating Littering in Kannapolis).
“Tari is a powerhouse and passionate about Kannapolis. That said, she is a little troubled at the amount of litter that is on her roads each week. In addition, she shared that Dale Earnhardt was just cleaned up a few weeks ago by the NCDOT and it is already full of litter. We need the good citizens of Kannapolis to work with us by not considering littering as an option.,” Bliven said.
Clean roadsides and attractive communities are good for business and attracting industries that provide good jobs.
“A clean environment is good for property values, the environment, and the soul,” Bliven said. “We want visitors to see that in Kannapolis you can "Discover a Healthy Life." Research does link the physical health of citizens to an areas amount of litter. Much of the litter we pick up is cigarettes, fast food containers, and beer bottles.”
The next E.L.K event will be a group litter pick-up event on March 20th starting at 9 a.m. on Concord Lake Road from Dale Earnhardt Boulevard to the city limit (about 1.25 miles).
No. 5
Want to adopt a street? Here are the requirements for the Adopt-a-Street program from the Kannapolis website:
Signing a 2-year commitment agreement to clean the adopted section of a City of Kannapolis maintained roadway.
Maintaining a minimum of 1 mile (approximately 14 city blocks) of street. This may be a single street or an area (subdivision or section of town).
Cleaning the adopted section of roadway at least 4 times per year.
All participants must sign hold harmless agreements.
The minimum age of participants is 12 years old and every participant below the age of 18 is required to sign a parental release form.
All the details on the Kannapolis program is on the city’s website: www.kannapolisnc.gov/adoptastreet
To apply for the Adopt-A-Street program in Concord, visit www.concordnc.gov/AAS. Forms and available streets are available on the website. Return to the Concord Transportation Department via mail: City of Concord, ATTN: Transportation Dept, 635 Alfred Brown Jr Court SW, Concord NC 28025. Completed forms can also be dropped off at this location.
The NCDOT Annual Spring Litter Sweep will run from April 10-24. The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24.
Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.
“In just two months, NCDOT and our partner organizations have picked up over one million pounds of litter,” says David Harris, State Roadside Engineer. “We need to keep that momentum moving forward. The annual Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends and work alongside NCDOT to ensure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”
Volunteers are provided with clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard offices.
No. 5A
Making some progress. Last week we told you more about the E.L.K. Intiative’s success in Kannapolis. It seems there has been progress across North Carolina. NCDOT reports that the agency and its partners have removed 1.18 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1.
As part of its litter removal efforts, N.C. Department of Transportation crews, contractors and volunteers have now collected more than 1 million pounds of litter from roadsides statewide this year.
“We are only just beginning this year’s efforts to clean up and prevent litter on our roadsides,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But we need everyone’s help. We all are responsible for keeping North Carolina clean and beautiful.”
NCDOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of both state-owned forces and contract services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT is also proud to partner with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.
Adopt-a-Stream programs are also available and maybe we can wade into that in a future Friday Five. The need is great there too.
