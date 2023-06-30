The celebration of independence got underway last Saturday in Mt. Pleasant and continues through the 4th of July. Be careful if you have any fire crackers or fireworks. Also remember they’re illegal in North Carolina.

No. 1

Where to celebrate? The Charlotte Symphony plays its annual patriotic concert at Village Park Saturday evening, followed by fireworks. Our family has been to this concert several times and it is always a great time.

The concerts at Village Park, near the corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and West C Street (and West A) in Kannapolis is a great venue. Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket.

Harrisburg cranks up its celebration on Monday, July 3, and continues on Tuesday, July 4. There will be festivities both days capped by fireworks. The folks in Harrisburg have some good live music both nights along with games and activities.

Sister Hazel plays Monday, while Generation Radio is the headliner Tuesday. The park opens at 4 p.m. each day.

Harrisburg Park is the center of the festivities. It is located at 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will also be celebrating with fireworks after the baseball game at Atrium Health Ball Park on Tuesday, July 4.

No. 2

The retail merry-go-round at Concord Mills. Many stores remain the same at the Concord Mills Mall and surrounding shopping centers but there is also continual change.

Over at the Pavilion at King’s Grant (Concord Mills Boulevard and I-85), BuyBuyBaby is going out. The store had gone into the previous BabiesRUs location.

A little bit farther down into the center, Bath & Body Works and its candle business, White Barn, are going into the space beside Buff City Soap. I don’t know any time table on this one, but it looks like they have a lot of work left. My guess is the Bath & Body Works inside Concord Mills Mall is relocating, similar to what happened with TJMaxx, which is also now in the Pavilion.

Across Concord Mills Boulevard in the mall, there have a been a few changes since we last updated you. I don’t seem to go there very often anymore so some of these changes may be a bit dated.

New Square is open. The clothing store said, “Our goal is to put the ‘fun’ in functional fashion…”

A sign saying Hollister is coming soon to one vacant space. Again I don’t have a time frame for this.

In the former Alino Pizzeria space, The Escape Game is open. This is at the mall entrance across from Sun and Ski. Alino still has its location in Mooresville.

The Escape Game features five different escape rooms. I’ve never been to an escape room. It sounds like a fun place to go with a group.

No. 3

The internet is getting faster. That’s what they keep telling us. One company with a local connection is one of the leaders in the field.

Kinetic by Windstream will soon be the nation’s largest provider of 8 Gig home internet. In the coming weeks, Kinetic will have 8 Gig speed available to more households than any other carrier, according to a press release from Windstream.

Windstream, a Little Rock, Arkansas, company, took over CTC Communications (formerly The Concord Telephone Company) several years ago.

8 Gig service allows 8,000 megabits service for upload and download. According to The New York Times the median internet rate in the United States is 195 megabits per second. You often hear internet speeds discussed in terms of gigs. One “gig” is 1,000 megabits, a gigabit.

In July, 330 exchanges across the Kinetic footprint will be eligible for 8 Gig service in their homes. That means more than 400,000 households will be able to access this future-proof bandwidth. The company will continue to expand its multi-Gig offerings into more markets in the future.

“We’re really proud to announce that no one else is reaching as many homes with this level of speed as we are,” said Clay Fisher, chief marketing officer for Kinetic. “We are committed to meeting our customers’ needs both today and in the future.”

Multi-Gig speed, delivered via a 100% fiber optic connection, provides 99% reliability and performance for households in the Kinetic footprint. Kinetic 8 Gig Speed Fiber has up to 8,000 Mbps upload speed, which is more than 220 times faster than cable internet upload speed.

“We know that homes have more connected devices than ever before,” said Fisher. “And that will just keep growing. Families will continue to need more bandwidth to keep these devices running smoothly. Kinetic is the company that is looking to the future to give our customers all the bandwidth they need.”

I know what he means. I was working on my home router one day and found that I had 23 different devices that connect at one time or another.

Expanding multi-Gig service comes as part of Kinetic’s multi-year $2 billion capital investment to deploy fiber across its 18-state footprint. Additionally, the company is creating unique partnerships with cities, counties and other groups to drive fiber deeper into the network faster.

No. 4

More options and the service got better. In my neighborhood, Spring Hill, we have Windstream and Spectrum (formerly Time Warner) and should have Google Fiber soon.

Both services got a lot better several months ago. It was about the time Google started creeping out of Charlotte into Concord.

Granted technology has gotten better but I think the threat of more competition forced both companies to get better.

While we’re talking about Google Fiber, can anybody tell me how they determine where to put those little junction boxes by the street? They put one in front of my neighbor’s mailbox, right were anyone accessing the mailbox would drive. Naturally it is now broken — and they haven’t even started to offer the service yet.

No. 5

From the mailbag. Thanks to our friend Jim Fisher for reminding me to use better addresses and locations when I refer to things in the paper. Sometimes I forget people can’t see what I am thinking (I sure hope they can’t).

Last week I referred to the Discount Tire store being built. It is on Concord Parkway, near Golden Corral. Earlier this week I referred to The Galleries. It is in the Historic Cabarrus County Courthouse on Union Street.

You may have noticed we have not been having an editorial page in the print edition every issue. There are a couple of reasons: we’ve had a lot of local news and photos and the secondary reason is the editorial content is not as well-read, at least online (according to our online data).

The editorial page is not going away, but we will likely continue to use that as news space more often.

If you have a Friday Five, story idea or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.