Friday Five: Food, roads, an award and litter again

“This is due to the growth of Concord and the advent of ‘big city driving’ to our town,” Weber said. “I drove the freeways and streets of Southern California for 40 years prior to moving to Concord in 2006. There are certain rules to driving in any big city (including Charlotte).

“First, throw out the speed limit. Everyone drives as fast as the traffic will bear, generally 10 to 15 mph over the posted limit.

“Second, DO NOT SIGNAL before changing lanes on the freeway. If you do, people will speed up and cut you off. What you do is accelerate toward the spot you want and start moving into the lane. When you're about halfway into the lane you turn on your turn signal. Then it's too late for people to cut you off.

“Finally, in LA everyone runs red lights. The joke is ‘You know you're in LA when at least 3 cars turn left after the light has turned red’. These rules also apply in other big cities I've driven in.”

Fred, unfortunately I fear you are correct that the big city rules have arrived here.