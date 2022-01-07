Friday Five: Food, roads, an award and litter again

If the food is as good as it looks on social media, Concord’s newest place to eat is going to be good.
No. 1
The Kitchen opens at Cabarrus Brewing Company. CBC officials said it has been in the plans since 2015 and this week The Kitchen officially opened with a ribbon-cutting and festivities. It will be open the same hours as the taproom.
The winter menu includes “starters” such as deviled eggs, spinach artichoke dip, cheese curds and pretzels.
Specialty burgers are featured and can be made with Impossible Burgers for those wishing vegan or vegetarian options. Several other items can be gluten free, vegan or vegetarian.
French dip, Nashville hot chicken and Cubano are on the sandwich menu.
Fish and chips and a sausage plate are also available.
CBC continues to have special events throughout the year including food trucks and live music.
No. 2
A Paul Harris Award winner from Harrisburg. Though it has been over a year since our community lost its “quiet pharmacist” in the person of Bill Harris, the Rotary Club of Cabarrus County honored his legacy with a presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow Award.
Receiving on his behalf was Sherrie McDonald of Harrisburg Hometown Pharmacy, where Bill Harris embodied “service above self,” and was loved by all.
Presenting the Paul Harris Fellow award was Robert Kirk, Rotary Club of Cabarrus County Club President alongside Woody Hathaway, Club Foundation Committee Chair.
Harrisburg Hometown Pharmacy, 5006 Hwy 49 South, has created an memorial pharmacist museum of sorts, and the public is cordially invited to see this impressive display – of both love and caring, as well as a walk through a bit of pharmacological history.
No. 3
The bridge is still out. Readers have asked when the Centergrove Road bridge will reopen. The end is in sight.
I drove out there and it looks like a good bit of progress has been made.
“My engineers tell me the bridge should be complete sometime in the spring,” said Jen Thompson, communications officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The road is closed at Midlake Road, with only neighborhood traffic allowed beyond that point.
No. 4
Use caution on the new flyover at Concord Mills. I drove on the flyover for the first time Sunday and let me tell you it has a narrow tight turn. I was going too fast (and those know me, know I am not a fast driver). I fear that it’s just a matter time until we have someone’s car/truck/SUV piled into the wall.
A couple of readers have also lamented that they fear it will be a problem area when we have icy weather. I agree.
Still I think the flyover is going to help with traffic. It will be needed when Mac’s Speed Shop opens.
No. 5
Responses from Sunday’s resolutions column. I wrote about litter problems and the running of red lights in town. One particular problem area is in the Cloverleaf area.
Greg Phillips said I didn’t see the worst of the mess up at the Cloverleaf. “Drive behind like you’re going to Roses store and if you look the direction of Salvation Army you'll see a huge eyesore. It is bad, garbage all along that little stream.”
Another reader suggested occasional enforcement of litter laws might help and perhaps sentencing them to a day of picking up trash as a punishment.
Fred Weber of Concord said he is well aware of the red light problem.
“This is due to the growth of Concord and the advent of ‘big city driving’ to our town,” Weber said. “I drove the freeways and streets of Southern California for 40 years prior to moving to Concord in 2006. There are certain rules to driving in any big city (including Charlotte).
“First, throw out the speed limit. Everyone drives as fast as the traffic will bear, generally 10 to 15 mph over the posted limit.
“Second, DO NOT SIGNAL before changing lanes on the freeway. If you do, people will speed up and cut you off. What you do is accelerate toward the spot you want and start moving into the lane. When you're about halfway into the lane you turn on your turn signal. Then it's too late for people to cut you off.
“Finally, in LA everyone runs red lights. The joke is ‘You know you're in LA when at least 3 cars turn left after the light has turned red’. These rules also apply in other big cities I've driven in.”
Fred, unfortunately I fear you are correct that the big city rules have arrived here.
“It's basically an ‘every man for himself attitude,” Weber said “Example, I was driving home from Washington DC and had to merge onto I-85. As I tried to move into the merge lane, someone moved up and cut me off. So I thought ‘OK, you S.O.B.’ I accelerated and moved into to the merge lane three cars in front of this driver. ‘Take that. Now you're 3 cars behind me!’”
I guess with the good things from all the growth in the area, we get the negative pieces too. Be careful out there.
Anybody out there know who is living in or going to live in all these apartments they are building?
If you are an apartment expert or have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.