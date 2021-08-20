Friday Five: Football and community go hand in hand

Today is one of the best days of the year – opening day of high school football season.
Check Jemal Horton’s great work in the football preview in today’s paper. Coaches, players, students, trainers and band directors have been working all summer for the season to get here.
It’s not just about football. It’s about friends, building community and trying to do your best. I stumbled upon a good story while I was visiting Central Cabarrus this week.
No. 1
Donations to the Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital. Many of the teams around the area are raising money for their programs by selling discount cards to area restaurants and businesses.
“Some of the grandmothers and grandfathers and people who support our players live out of the area in Ohio and places like that. They can’t really use the cards and one of our players came up with a great idea to donate them back to the Jeff Gordon’s Children’s Hospital,” Vikings Coach Zach Bevilacqua said.
That player was Josh Davis, whose dad is a cancer survivor and sister is a two-time cancer survivor.
“The cards that were donated back we’re going to donate so the parents (of children in the hospital) can use them. It can help them save some money by not having to spend as much for food and things like that,” Josh Davis said.
Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital is at Atrium Health Cabarrus and part of the Levine Children’s Hospital. Laura Furr and Robin Hollins from Atrium Cabarrus came to practice Wednesday to accept the donation of about 100 discount cards. They said it would help families who might be tired of hospital cafeteria food, allowing them to get food outside the hospital and that wouldn’t be as expensive.
Josh’s dad, Preston, is part of the coaching staff and is proud that his son came up with the idea.
“We know first-hand what families and patients are going through,” said Coach Preston Davis, defensive line coach and community coordinator for the Team Ally Foundation. “So anything we can do to alleviate a little bit of the burden, we’re going to do it. I know this will help.”
Ally Davis was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at age 11. After her battles with the disease at age 14 she started the Team Ally Foundation.
Great job guys!
Bevilacqua said he hopes his team can do more to help the children’s hospital in the future and the players are already working on ideas.
No. 2
It’s still baseball season too. Former Independent Tribune photographer Mark Owensby (a long time ago, but he’s not as old as me or Frankie Furr) sent us a photo from The Cannon. That’s old minor league ballpark off Lane Street.
The weeds have overgrown the playing field. Through the years, the stadium has had a few names: Fieldcrest-Cannon Stadium; I believe it was NorthEast Medical Center Stadium at one time; and later shifted to something do with presented by Carolins Healthcare Sytem and then Atrium Health.
The name that really stuck was The Cannon. Maybe Josh Feldman, the voice of Intimidators for several years, hung that nickname. Or maybe it was Randy Whitley and Woody Cain on some of the Time-Warner broadcasts. Maybe it was long-time Independent Tribune Steve Winzenread. It wasn’t me.
I did a Time-Warner broadcast one time. I think I was filling in for Woody. We got to about the third or fourth inning and I made the statement, “Hey he’s using a wooden bat.” Randy looked at me like “you big dummy” and had a good laugh. My baseball announcing had been American Legion and college baseball and of course they use metal bats. That’s my one shot at professional baseball and I guess I blew it.
No. 3
Where are they now? Josh Feldman is now the general manager for Maverick Sports Properties. That’s Learfield's company that does the sports marketing for the University of Texas-Arlington.
Tune in to Motor Racing Network and you’re likely to hear Woody Cain. That’s when he’s not smoking meat and cooking some gourmet meal in his backyard.
I’m not sure if Randy Whitley has a day job (probably retired) but I’m guessing you will find him Friday evenings in a press box at Memorial Stadium or another high school stadium calling A.L. Brown football on the Wonders Radio Network (WRKB-AM in Kannapolis) with Coach Buddy Amerson and Dane Laney looking over their shoulders (keeping them straight).
Has anybody seen Frank Santore lately? Frank may be the only person in the press box who is louder than me.
No. 4
Traffic is Harrisburg. It wouldn’t be a Friday Five without either some growth issue or construction news. One of the things people ask most about is traffic, including in Harrisburg.
We asked the N.C. Department of Transportation about back-ups and rush hour problems on N.C. 49.
“Our traffic engineers recently completed a timing review of all the traffic signals along N.C. 49 in Harrisburg, with focus on the intersections with Morehead Road and Roberta/Harrisburg Veterans Roads,” according to Jen Thompson, communications officer for NCDOT.
Staff found morning and midday drives were problem-free for all signals.
“During the afternoon peak, we noticed what we call an occasional ‘gap out’ at the Morehead Road signal,” Thompson said. “To explain in a nutshell, traffic signals at these locations are actuated – in other words, side roads and left turn lanes on the main line have loops. When triggered, they send a message to the traffic signal that a car is there. The signal will either turn green or remain green until the minimum or maximum green time has been met, or the loop hasn’t been triggered within the gap time, which is the time allowed between vehicles touching the loop.
“We noticed a couple of things happening: drivers weren’t paying attention, large semis were slow – moving, and some drivers either went into the parking lot or let cars enter the road from the parking lot at the corner of the intersection.”
To help this, NCDOT increased the gap time at the intersection and can also confirm more than 3 – 4 cars can get through the intersection, Thompson said.
“Moving to the Harrisburg Veterans Road signal during afternoon peak, most of the traffic cleared within one cycle, but we noticed some drivers had to wait for a second cycle on the Publix side right around 5 p.m. This is common in high-volume areas,” Thompson said.
“We noticed that this didn’t affect other signals and no turning lanes were backing up into the through lanes. It’s possible an issue occurred when a pedestrian signal was hit there, causing a problem for that day. Given the amount of traffic on the corridor, traffic is running efficiently.”
And dang there is a lot of traffic in Harrisburg.
No. 5
Traffic picking up in the newspaper. Here’s an observation based on things I get to go in the newspaper. Things are picking up. The amount of sermon topics and church news we get now has increased. The number of calendar items also is increasing.
I know church attendance is not back to pre-COVID numbers for most churches but the number of sermon topics and information about how to hear or see the services has increased.
Before the pandemic (March, 2020), the Independent Tribune was getting 11 to 14 column inches of sermon topics. In today’s paper, the amount is about 25 inches and there are churches that had not been sending their information in.
As most of you know, we suspended the community calendar on page A2 for several months. Since restarting it a couple of months ago, we are beyond pre-pandemic numbers. And it likely exceeds those since many of the regular events that we included before have not restarted or at least they haven’t told us about it.
Let’s hope the current COVID surge doesn’t worsen and we have to cut back on our activities.
I swore I was going to rant about something today but I think I have run out of time and space. Here’s couple of quick mini-rants: don’t litter and telemarketers please leave us alone. Oh yeah, my daughter Jordan said to tell people to quit running red lights. I agree it’s a serious problem and potentially deadly.
If you have a Friday Five, story idea, calendar item (send sermon topics to jstamey@independenttribune.com) or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001. Think I’ll head out to the football field.