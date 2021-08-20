Friday Five: Football and community go hand in hand

I’m not sure if Randy Whitley has a day job (probably retired) but I’m guessing you will find him Friday evenings in a press box at Memorial Stadium or another high school stadium calling A.L. Brown football on the Wonders Radio Network (WRKB-AM in Kannapolis) with Coach Buddy Amerson and Dane Laney looking over their shoulders (keeping them straight).

Has anybody seen Frank Santore lately? Frank may be the only person in the press box who is louder than me.

No. 4

Traffic is Harrisburg. It wouldn’t be a Friday Five without either some growth issue or construction news. One of the things people ask most about is traffic, including in Harrisburg.

We asked the N.C. Department of Transportation about back-ups and rush hour problems on N.C. 49.

“Our traffic engineers recently completed a timing review of all the traffic signals along N.C. 49 in Harrisburg, with focus on the intersections with Morehead Road and Roberta/Harrisburg Veterans Roads,” according to Jen Thompson, communications officer for NCDOT.

Staff found morning and midday drives were problem-free for all signals.