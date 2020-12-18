Friday Five: Historic Meadow View found; can it be saved?

No. 5

A proposal waiting for partners. Porter and Orndorff are encouraging the City of Concord, Cabarrus County, Historic Cabarrus and other groups to preserve the buildings.

Meadow View could be moved to Rowan-Cabarrus’ Shankletown site or to another site that could be used for educational purposes.

The full proposal is in the fall “Golden Nugget.”

Porter said since the publication came out Rowan-Cabarrus has indicated it has no interest in the project, but the City of Concord has suggested it might be used somewhere along the Carolina Thread Trail.

Concord has been pretty quiet about proceeding.

Anyone interested in the projects should contact Porter, chair of Historic Cabarrus’ Preservation Committee at 704-723-1227 or Orndorff with Green Street Land LLC at 704-281-8379.

“Once they’re gone…they’re gone. There’s no coming back from the landfill,” describes the urgency of action needed soon on the properties.

