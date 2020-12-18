Friday Five: Historic Meadow View found; can it be saved?

Trees, pasture land and countryside are disappearing as development gobbles it up and spits out house after house and strip centers and parking lots.
No. 1
History is disappearing too. Bobbie Cannon Motley in the Wednesday “Life at Oaklawn” column has told you about her family’s plight. An unexpected piece of history also landed there – the Meadow View School.
I didn’t know what Meadow View was until Bobbie and Alex Porter told me about it and I read in the Historic Cabarrus Association/Cabarrus Genealogy Society’s fall publication of “Golden Nugget.”
Meadow View was a Black school built about 1890 (circa I believe is the historical term).
“As far as anyone knows, this is the last country school for Black children left in Cabarrus County,” Porter said. “It predates the famous Rosenwald Schools by decades and was, for all purposes, lost until recently. Its rediscovery is an amazing string of coincidences.”
No. 2
Tucked in next to another historic house. In August, 2018, Ken Orndorff was working on the development plan for the final 25 acres of the Oaklawn property. He contacted Historic Cabarrus for advice and suggestions about possibly preserving or re-purposing the Dr. Edwin Harris house. That’s homeplace that Bobbie’s father bought in 1939. Bobbie always refers to him as Daddy. His given name was John Mack Cannon.
Harris had the Oaklawn house built in 1836.
Porter, Historic Cabarrus’ Ashley Sedlak-Propst, and Ted Alexander, the western director for Preservation NC met on-site with Bobbie and Orndorff. They liked what they saw in the Harris house, but the shabby building next door also caught their eyes.
You guessed it – it was the Meadow View School.
No. 3
A move and a new purpose. Meadow View originally stood “down Harris Road just across Rocky River” according Bobbie. Historic Cabarrus found “col. sch.” (colored school) on the 1911 C.M. Miller map that is in that general location. A later 1949 map identified it as Meadow View School.
Bobbie’s father bought the school in 1952 and moved it to Oaklawn to be used for storage.
No. 4
Schools consolidated at Shankletown School in Concord. Cabarrus County began consolidating small Black schools in 1949. The county closed Bellefonte, Bethpage, Cedar Grove #2, Rocky River, Bell’s Mission and other schools including Meadow View.
The students were moved to the new Shankletown School, which had been built on Park Avenue between U.S. 29 and Central Drive.
Shankletown was closed with integration in the 1960s. It was used for Cabarrus County Schools Administrative Offices for many years. Later it became a new campus for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
No. 5
A proposal waiting for partners. Porter and Orndorff are encouraging the City of Concord, Cabarrus County, Historic Cabarrus and other groups to preserve the buildings.
Meadow View could be moved to Rowan-Cabarrus’ Shankletown site or to another site that could be used for educational purposes.
The full proposal is in the fall “Golden Nugget.”
Porter said since the publication came out Rowan-Cabarrus has indicated it has no interest in the project, but the City of Concord has suggested it might be used somewhere along the Carolina Thread Trail.
Concord has been pretty quiet about proceeding.
Anyone interested in the projects should contact Porter, chair of Historic Cabarrus’ Preservation Committee at 704-723-1227 or Orndorff with Green Street Land LLC at 704-281-8379.
“Once they’re gone…they’re gone. There’s no coming back from the landfill,” describes the urgency of action needed soon on the properties.
No. 5
