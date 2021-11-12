Friday Five: It's beginning to look like Christmas

The bicycle industry is experiencing supply issues like many other industries. Carleton said there plenty of frames but not enough components to assemble the bikes.

“Getting your first bike is one of those milestones in a child’s life. I remember by first bike and you remember your first car. It’s a special time,” Carleton said.

Carleton recently returned from a cycling event across Kentucky through bourbon country. He said that industry is suffering shortages and because of the time it takes to age the beverage it could take eight to 10 years to catch up to demand.

Cabarrus Cycling is one of three bike shops Carleton owns. One is Crossroads Cycling Company in Statesville. The other is a new shop in Clemmons that is being built. He signed the lease on the new shop Thursday. The store will open in May but bikes have already been ordered. Between three stores, Carleton has more 3,000 bikes on order.

Cyclists are ordering bikes now that won’t be available until the fall of 2022. Only about 10 to 15 percent of the bikes Carleton sells are from inventory.

“People are ordering new bikes without even seeing what the new model will look like,” Carleton said.