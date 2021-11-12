Friday Five: It's beginning to look like Christmas

The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy sold out. The Hallmark Channel already started the Christmas movies and Lifetime starts their holiday movies today.
Guess what is missing in almost all these things (imagine my best Baptist preacher’s voice) “JEES-US!”
Don’t get me wrong – I love the holidays. I love the parades and programs and giving and getting presents, including shopping for the right gifts.
We are getting what we want. The economists call it demand. If we didn’t shop, watch and participate in the three-month build-up to Christmas the companies wouldn’t start so early.
No. 1
Honoring our veterans. We’ve had several stories, a special section and other coverage saluting our veterans this week. With early deadlines and a small staff , some of our coverage will be in Sunday’s paper.
Cabarrus County does a good job recognizing our veterans. This year is no different. A special TV show was produced that premiered Thursday “Reflections on Service.”
The special televised tribute to veterans is on Cabarrus County Television, Spectrum Cable Channel 22, youtube.com/cabarruscounty and facebook.com/cabarruscounty.
This year’s video program, Reflections on Service, showcases the diversity of veterans in our community while celebrating the sacrifices they made.
Segments include:
*The voices of a variety of veterans detailing how their service shaped their lives
*The stories of late veteran Jerry Edwards and his wife, Cheryl, and veteran Leroy Tate, all of whom received life-changing help from Cabarrus County Veterans Services
*Ceremonial elements from the J.M. Robinson High School band and the Robinson and Hickory Ridge High School JROTC
No. 2
Dancing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Competition dancers from Next Step Dance Studio in Concord will get to experience the chance of a lifetime. The group of dancers will join hundreds of other dancers across the country to perform in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
The dance studio, owned by Stephanie Sloop, has worked hard over the years to make this opportunity available to the dancers.
“We were able to send three students in 2018 and I’m super excited this year to send a group this large to New York.” Sloop said. It’s a full circle moment for Mrs. Stephanie – as the dancers call her- since the studio was represented in 2005 at Macy’s by her daughter, Nora Levin and Mary Beth King. Both of these young ladies are instructors at Next Step and now they get to see their current students live out a dream. “My hope is that these young ladies will remember this moment forever” says Mrs. Stephanie.
As the dancers get ready, it is not always easy to find spare time since these competition students are generally at the studio 4 to 5 days per week. In order to prepare, the dancers are learning their routines by watching a video and coming together whenever possible to rehearse. They will then join the Spirit of America team one week prior to Thanksgiving. The week will be filled with multiple rehearsals as well as activities to see the city of New York. They will see Broadway shows, memorials, ice skate and catch a Rockettes show.
Mrs. Stephanie hopes that her dancers will enjoy meeting other dancers from around the country. “I love to see their progress and the smiles on their faces” she says. “This is a hard working group of ladies and they continue to make me proud”.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade usually garners more than 22 million viewers at home. The 2021 Parade will air on Thursday, Nov. 25, on NBC.
No. 3
Bicycles for Christmas, better hurry. Bicycles are currently available but going fast, according to David Carleton, owner of Cabarrus Cycling Company in downtown Kannapolis.
“Yes we have kids’ bikes. We planned ahead last summer and ordered extras, but the supply is rapidly diminishing. They will be gone in the next 30 days and then there won’t be any until the spring,” Carleton said Thursday.
The bicycle industry is experiencing supply issues like many other industries. Carleton said there plenty of frames but not enough components to assemble the bikes.
“Getting your first bike is one of those milestones in a child’s life. I remember by first bike and you remember your first car. It’s a special time,” Carleton said.
Carleton recently returned from a cycling event across Kentucky through bourbon country. He said that industry is suffering shortages and because of the time it takes to age the beverage it could take eight to 10 years to catch up to demand.
Cabarrus Cycling is one of three bike shops Carleton owns. One is Crossroads Cycling Company in Statesville. The other is a new shop in Clemmons that is being built. He signed the lease on the new shop Thursday. The store will open in May but bikes have already been ordered. Between three stores, Carleton has more 3,000 bikes on order.
Cyclists are ordering bikes now that won’t be available until the fall of 2022. Only about 10 to 15 percent of the bikes Carleton sells are from inventory.
“People are ordering new bikes without even seeing what the new model will look like,” Carleton said.
A small deposit is required for the order, but Carleton said if the customer doesn’t like the bike, it’s not a problem because there are six other people waiting to buy it. “If they want it, it’s theirs, but if not we have someone who will take it.”
If you buy a kid’s bike for Christmas, Cabarrus Cycling will hold it for you until Christmas Eve.
I remember my first bike – a red Schwinn. Right now I have three bikes: Old Blue, a Schwinn road bike; Tall Mountain, a Specialized mountain bike; and Bouncy, not really sure what kind of bike it is, but the back spring causes me to bounce up and down when I peddle hard. I’ve got parts and a couple of other frames that I ought to get in the hands of somebody who will use them.
No. 4
Run the parade route. I like to run too, but this is one event I have never participated in – The Santa Scramble 5K. It’s your chance to run down Church Street.
Every time I see pictures from the Santa Scramble I think of the late Dr. Hector Henry, the long-time Concord City Councilman. I don’t know that I ever saw him in that 5K, but I remember it might be 95 or 100 degrees outside and Hector would be running down the sidewalk on Church Street.
I know he would quite proud to have his name on large sections of the greenway in southwest Concord. It’s a great place to run.
The Santa Scramble starts at about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. It begins at Fifth Third Bank and ends at J.W. Mickey McGee Park. The park will be closed Saturday afternoon.
Agape Time Inc., a locally owned event time company, is the race organizer. Get information about the event at www.santascramble5k.com and to sign up go to www.runsignup.com
No. 5
Concord’s Christmas Parade and tree lighting. Annual Tree Lighting Holiday traditions return to Downtown Concord with the 24th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony sponsored by Uwharrie Bank and Google Fiber on Friday, Nov. 19 and the TrueCare Pharmacy 93rd Concord Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 20.
These family-friendly events are free to the public and feature children’s activities, live music and dance, and fireworks. New for 2021, the city invites attendees of the tree lighting ceremony to participate in a canned food drive hosted by The Salvation Army.
Due to construction of the new Cabarrus County Courthouse and additional development underway in Downtown Concord, the annual tree lighting ceremony will take place in Rotary Square, located at the corner of Union Street S and Corban Avenue SW. There will be food trucks along Barbrick Ave. SW and a kids’ zone featuring inflatables, a rock wall, balloon artist, kids’ train and more on Market St SW. There will also be coloring crafts and glitter tattoos for children and families in Rotary Square.
I’ve never been to the tree lighting and I won’t go this year – it’s on a high school football playoff night.
Oh yeah, don’t forget the Art Walk on Union is in downtown Concord Saturday, Nov. 13. They’ll close the street for that event too.
And one more thing. When did the name of the Christmas parade change? When John Kennedy was our publisher he would scold us if we didn’t call it the Concord Christmas Town Express – it might have been Christmastown Express.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.