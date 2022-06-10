Friday Five: Litter, missionaries from Ukraine, and a new sea turtle

This is graduation weekend for most of our high schools. Do you remember anything about your high school graduation? Here is what I remembered: it was at the North Buncombe football stadium, we walked across the stage and as we walked when the ceremony was over we threw our mortar boards in the air I lost my gold tassel.

What I do remember is the people, games and funny things that happened.

Congratulations graduates. And to add to all the advice you are getting – remember in everything you do, it is the people who matter.

No. 1

Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis (ELK) clean-up Saturday. Our friends with ELK continue their work in helping clean up our roadsides and creeks.

ELK volunteers will be working from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11, at Centerview Baptist church at 415 Walter St., Kannapolis. Rita Bliven, the organizer for ELK, said this will be the last event until September for the group.

The new Holy Grind coffee house hosted a clean-up event with ELK on May 22. ELK volunteers also cleaned up a creek that intersects with Brantley Road.

If you are interested in working with ELK for a clean-up, email ELKinfo@elk21.com. Their website is Elk21.org.

No. 2

Missionaries from Ukraine in Concord. Gennady and Mina Podgaisky will be speaking at McGill Baptist Church this Sunday at the 9 a.m. Sunday School hour and at the 10 a.m. The Podgaiskys are field personnel with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Many people from McGill and across Cabarrus County have been to Ukraine over the years working to establish an orphanage at a former Soviet Union Communist indoctrination camp. The Podgaiskys were at the center of that work and ministry.

Unfortunately Vladimir Putin’s attacks have destroyed much of the work done on the buildings.

The services will be streamed on McGill’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

A concert benefiting the Ukraine Relief Fund will be held at McGill Saturday, June 18. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. with hot dogs, barbecue, chips and drinks for sale. The music begins at 6:30 p.m. with David, Joe and Steve.

No. 3

Praying for law enforcement. Vicki Graham is again organizing an event to show appreciation for local law enforcement.

The National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers prayer gathering will be held on Friday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. outside in front of City Hall/Kannapolis Police Department, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. Everyone is welcome to attend.

No. 4

New exhibit at SEA LIFE with rescued turtle. Sea Turtle Rescue Center has a brand-new rescued sea turtle, Beasley, featured in the 5,000 gallon exhibit where guests can learn how SEA LIFE cares for rescued sea turtles.

The sea turtle comes from Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City who collaborated with SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord aquarium to open the Sea Turtle Rescue Center.

The Aquarium also has Neptune, another rescued sea turtle who is a fan favorite that resides in the ocean tunnel exhibit.

The new exhibit at the Concord Mills aquarium opened Wednesday, June 8, on World Oceans Day.

No. 5

Is there any end in sight on Mooresville Road/NC3? If you are traveling into Kannapolis on NC3 you will not be able to make a left onto Rainbow Drive. However, you will be able to make a right onto Rainbow Drive. This closure will be in effect until August 2022. Detour signage will be in place to help you navigate the area.

This street construction work is part of NCDOT’s widening of NC 3 Project.

Have you driven on this section of road since it partially reopened? If it were NASCAR, they would be calling in the road course specialist. It is crazy with S-turns and tight corners. I wonder how bad the water puddles up when it rains?

“Are they going to straighten out that Formula 1 road course they constructed?’ Jason Huddle asked on Facebook when Kannapolis posted about the Rainbow Drive closure.

We’re told the road will be straight when it is finished.

No. 5A

An elections day rant. This might be a little late but maybe something can be done before election day in November. The gauntlet of campaigners heading into polling places is ridiculous.

At one precinct for the May 17 primary, a campaigner was stopping voters and asking if they were conservative and then asked them is they were Christian.

“It’s none of your business” is the correct answer.

I’m also told two candidates got into a dispute (and a child) over who was the conservative candidate.

Don’t get me wrong on this – this is not a Republican or Democratic issue. Most of the races were Republican this time.

In general elections these arguments and disagreements happen across the aisle.

When the newspaper had an office up at the Old Creamery near the Board of Elections we saw the gauntlet every day during early voting.

It’s time to stop these Election Day ambushes or at the very least move the campaigners even further from the polling place entry.

If you haven’t decided on who you will vote for by the time you get to the polls, I don’t think these campaigners are going to help.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion, or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001

