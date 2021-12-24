Friday Five: Mac’s Speed Shop into old Sticky Fingers building

Fans of Mac’s Speed Shop in Concord got an early Christmas this week but the announcement of the restaurant coming to Concord Mills.
Mac’s bought the old Sticky Fingers building and land in the out parcels in front of Concord Mills Mall. The current building is about 7000 square feet on a 1.7-acre site.
No. 1
Much different than Sticky Fingers. By the time the construction is done, you won’t recognize the building, which has been vacant for some time.
“We’re going to take part of that building down and rebuild it to make it what Mac’s is and put out a nice patio, a fireplace, a live music stage and really make it a Mac’s,” said George Shang Skipper, the president of Mac’s Hospitality Group, the parent company for the barbecue restaurant.
Skipper said in an interview Wednesday that Mac’s officials have been hearing from customers for years that they should be in Concord. People from Cabarrus County have been coming Mac’s in Matthews, Lake Norman and Southend, so the company knew there was a demand.
“When we decided it was time to grow, we knew we had to be in Concord,” Skipper said. “They’ve been coming for years and have been asking for us to come to the Concord area.”
With Concord Mills Mall being one of the top tourist attractions in the state, it creates a new opportunity for Mac’s.
“Our business is somewhat seasonal is some locations where we’re spring, summer, fall. Obviously with Concord Mills it’s year round out there. So it’s exciting. When you look at the other restaurants out there, there’s a nice little niche for us,” Skipper said.
No. 2
Barbecue and more. There are two other barbecue restaurants in the area (across I-85) with Jim ‘N’ Nick’s and Sonny’s. Both are much different than Mac’s.
“We’ve got the live music, the bikes, the beer. We’re different. So we’re excited about it,” Skipper said.
The new Mac’s is still in the design stages, so the seating capacity is not known yet. Skipper said it will be one of the company’s largest locations.
There will be a true outdoor patio and indoor patio with garage doors that can be opened. The bar will be reconfigured so seating will be different. The interior of the restaurant will be opened up more than the seating and flow of the Sticky Fingers. The two stages will allow live music.
“When the weather is right, we’ll be able to have live bands on the outdoor stage and have a little bit of fun. I can envision race weeks when it’s going to nuts out there. With the music going. People on motorcycles. People looking at cars. We can do car shows out there. There’s all kinds of things,” Skipper said.
In the winter, Skipper said mom and dad can take turns shopping at the mall while the other hangs out at Mac’s with the kids.
No. 3
Staff and quality control. Mac’s Speed Shop has come through the COVID-19 pandemic better than many restaurants.
“We’ve been very fortunate. We are nearly fully staffed at the management level and at employee level. What we’ve done during the pandemic is look at ways to make us the employer of choice in each of our markets,” Skipper said.
The company provides health insurance, paid vacation, and reduced the hours required to qualify to make it easier to get those benefits. Each employee gets a family meal every day they work. Managers get one and half days sick days per quarter which amounts to about another week of time off per year. Cash bonuses and hiring bonuses have helped.
Being based in Charlotte will help maintain the high quality at Concord Mills. “We’re going to be in that restaurant a lot. It will be one of our busiest restaurants,” Skipper said.
The company has clear training procedures and standards. Plus the two smokers in the building are the same style all Mac’s locations use.
“We’re in the business of creating great experiences and have the hospitality structure in place to make sure that happens,” Skipper said.
The company’s growth plan calls for four or five new locations per year. Concord Mills is one of four locations planned for 2022 and the company is working on locations for 2023 expansion. Earlier this year, Mac’s announced locations for Mooresville and Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Construction plans are in the works for Concord Mills and permitting will be in the next few weeks. Skipper expects the restaurant to be complete and ready to open in late spring or early summer.
“It will be tight to be open by the spring race (Coca-Cola 600), but I think we can be open right after that,” Skipper said.
No. 4
Food Lion hunger campaign a success. Food Lion customers have done a lot to help those in need this holiday season.
More than 6.6 million meals are helping feed food-insecure neighbors thanks to the generosity of Food Lion customers who supported Food Lion Feeds’ “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign. Customers purchased and donated a specially marked, prepacked "Holidays Without Hunger" food box for $5 or made a cash donation at the register during the campaign, which ran Nov. 10 through Dec. 14.
The box of food was then donated directly to the 33 local Feeding America® member food banks or their partner feeding agency in the store’s community. All cash donations benefitted Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.
“Far too many of our neighbors are being forced to make difficult choices this holiday season between things like gas and groceries, and dinner and rent,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds. “Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do. This was our largest ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ campaign to date, and we’re excited that so many customers joined us to help fight hunger and make a difference in their local community.”
Over the past seven years, through “Holidays Without Hunger” box sales and cash donations, Food Lion Feeds and customers have helped to provide more than 25 million meals* to neighbors in need.
To learn more about Food Lion Feeds or its "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.
No. 5
Customers who are happy with my carrier. Two of our subscribers responded to my rant last week about my carrier asking for a tip. Here is their response:
“We take issue with your rant regarding one of your paper carriers. The fact that you called this person's letter a ‘sob story’ is disgraceful.
“That person is our carrier and has been for the 29 1/2 years we have been here and has
given us excellent service. Have you ever talked to this person, Mr. Plemmons?
“We have and they are a very nice, hard working person. You have no idea what this person's life is like.
“Walk a mile in someone's shoes, Mr. Plemmons, before you criticize them. Why are you not looking into the fact that the agency woman who took over hasn't given the carrier their tips since August. Huh??
“Do you not tip people for good service, sir? If you read the letter correctly, the carrier wasn't ‘begging’ for tips.
“You owe this person a printed apology, Mr. Plemmons, for your mean-spirited tantrum. Are you a big enough man to do it?”
Bah humbug! No apology here. I am big, but only around the waist. I hardly think my comments were a tantrum.
How would feel if you were in a restaurant and your server asked you for a tip? I too have had good service from this carrier. I still don’t think they should be asking for a tip. People should do the job they are paid for and if a customer wants to tip them, that’s the customer’s decision. I have forwarded the complaint to our circulation department about tips not coming from the new agency. Tips should go to the people who do the work – that is the carriers.
No. 5A
Many readers not fans of the digital only paper. I hear from lots of people who want to keep a hard copy of the paper and prefer it over digital. Here is what readers said:
“…I have always read the paper while I eat breakfast at the table and I can't do that at a computer. I like to take the funny papers to the "little room" each day, and you sure can't do that on a computer. I always like to work the crossword puzzle, and again I can't do that on a computer.
“I now have a great carrier who delivers my paper every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday like clockwork.
“If the paper goes digital, then I am done.”
After reading this email, I decided to dig deeper. Actually the website has more puzzles than we have in print. You have to know where to look. Go to the “hamburger” stacks in the upper left corner of the page and click. The dropdown menu will show several page options. Go to the entertainment section and you will find puzzles.
The “funny papers” are available too. Click on the “e-edition” and you can find the complete print version in a digital form.
Next week we will talk about New Year’s Resolutions. As you know my resolutions include cussing less, praying more, singing more and running and biking more. I haven’t done very well. We would love to hear your resolutions. Please send them in.
If you have resolutions, a Friday Five, story suggestions or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001. Merry Christmas!