Friday Five: Mac’s Speed Shop into old Sticky Fingers building

With Concord Mills Mall being one of the top tourist attractions in the state, it creates a new opportunity for Mac’s.

“Our business is somewhat seasonal is some locations where we’re spring, summer, fall. Obviously with Concord Mills it’s year round out there. So it’s exciting. When you look at the other restaurants out there, there’s a nice little niche for us,” Skipper said.

No. 2

Barbecue and more. There are two other barbecue restaurants in the area (across I-85) with Jim ‘N’ Nick’s and Sonny’s. Both are much different than Mac’s.

“We’ve got the live music, the bikes, the beer. We’re different. So we’re excited about it,” Skipper said.

The new Mac’s is still in the design stages, so the seating capacity is not known yet. Skipper said it will be one of the company’s largest locations.

There will be a true outdoor patio and indoor patio with garage doors that can be opened. The bar will be reconfigured so seating will be different. The interior of the restaurant will be opened up more than the seating and flow of the Sticky Fingers. The two stages will allow live music.