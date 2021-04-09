Friday Five: Mill Creek Crossing, Dick's and controversial monuments

If you want to pay full price or need something they don’t have at the warehouse sale, the regular Dick’s inside Concord Mills Mall is open. I was there a few days ago and it was packed with both merchandise and customers.

Maybe before I head to the beach, I might see if the warehouse has any cheap bathing suits.

No. 4

Are you ready to travel? Kim asked me the other day when I was going to take her to the beach. Both she and Jordan have gotten both their COVID-19 shots. I’m driving up to Salisbury next week to get my first shot. I had to wait a couple of weeks because of had a cortisone shot in my shoulder and you have to wait two weeks after that.

“We’ll go to the beach when I get my second shot,” I told Kim. She was good with that. We’re neither anxious to go the beach with all the yahoos running around unmasked and unvaccinated.

I have been traveling some. I called Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball this season and traveled with the team. Boy that was a lot of fun and good group to work with. We went to Texas, Kentucky Alabama and Virginia. We didn’t leave the hotel except to go to practice or the arena for the games.