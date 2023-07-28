There’s always more going on than we can cover. Here a few updates for our weekly Friday Five.

No. 1

More mini-storage on the way. A 4.3-acre site is being cleared at 2515 Kannapolis Highway, Concord. This is just over the bridge across from Carolina Mall. The property backs up to the railroad tracks.

The owner is Mini Storage Depot. The company bought the property in March for $565,000.

I guess with all the expensive apartments being built everywhere, those folks need somewhere to put their stuff.

No. 2

Update on new stores at Concord Mills. The mall sent out a press release this week updating on the new stores. A couple of weeks ago we told you Hollister was coming. It is now open across from The Children’s Place.

It is actually Gilly Hicks by Hollister. The store sells activewear.

Primark, an international fashion retailer, is well underway in the old Bed, Bath & Beyond location. This is next to Entrance 3. The 40,000-square-foot spot is expected to soon along with two other new stores.

It will be the first Primark in North Carolina and just the second in the Southeast. The company has set up a hiring center in the food court.

Cotton On, another clothing retailer, is opening an outlet store near Entrance 6. The company has 1,500 locations in 22 countries.

The final new store is The North Face, which is coming to a space near the food court. The popular outfitter said it has “equipped explorers since 1966.”

No. 3

Model train fans in town. This week the Lionel Collector’s Club of America (LCCA) National Convention is at the Embassy Suites and Convention Center. Lionel, the model train company, has its headquarters near Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It started on Wednesday and will continue today (Friday) from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The convention features some large model train layouts.

No. 4

Anybody remember “Dark Shadows”? The Mad Monster Expo will be at the convention center Aug. 25-27 and features a star from the old time TV series “Dark Shadows.”

I am not a “Dark Shadows” fan. It gave me nightmares as a kid but most of my friends loved the show. They all raced from the school bus to watch.

Actress Kathryn Leigh Scott, who played Maggie Evans and Josette DuPres on the show, will be in Concord for the expo. Other stars scheduled to appear are: Richard Brake (Game of Thrones), David Patrick Kelly (The Warriors), Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Rose McGowan (Scream), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), and Linnea Quigley (Return of the Living Dead).

So what is the Mad Monster Expo? Here is what the press release said in part, “It’s a Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy themed convention that brings the world’s top genre celebrities and vendors together with their fans to trade stories, attend informative panels, buy autographs, and fun merchandise, and visit with old friends — and meet new like-minded monsters.”

Dark Shadows was an American gothic soap opera that aired weekdays on the ABC television network, from June 27, 1966, to April 2, 1971. The show depicted the lives of the wealthy Collins family of Collinsport, Maine, where a series of supernatural occurrences take place.

“Dark Shadows” became popular when vampire Barnabas Collins, played by actor Jonathan Frid, was introduced 10 months into its run. It would also feature ghosts, werewolves, zombies, man-made monsters, witches, warlocks, time travel, and a parallel universe. A small troupe of actors each played many roles; as actors came and went, some characters were played by more than one actor. The show was distinguished by its melodramatic performances, atmospheric set designs, unusual storylines, numerous plot twists, adventurous music score, broad range of characters, and heroic adventures. “Dark Shadows” developed a large teenage audience and a dedicated cult following. By 1969, it had become ABC’s highest-rated daytime series with viewership in the millions.

The original network run of the show amassed 1,225 episodes. The success of the series spawned a media franchise that has included two feature films — “House of Dark Shadows” in 1970 and “Night of Dark Shadows in 1971” — a 1991 TV remake, a 2012 film reboot directed by Tim Burton, and numerous spin-off novels and comics. Kathryn Leigh Scott has narrated all 27 vintage “Dark Shadows” novels by Marilyn Ross for Oasis Audiobooks, available on Amazon.com.

No. 5

A turtle update. We have identified the Frank Liske Park turtles as Eastern Box Turtles. Boy did I have it wrong!

“I fear you may have misinterpreted what you saw,” Richard Bennett said after reading last week’s Friday Five.

It was not a momma turtle protecting her young. It was either turtles in breeding season or two males fighting over territory.

“The female lays eggs buried under a log and leaves never to see her young except by chance,” Richard said.

I appreciate the lesson in turtleology. I did learn one more thing too. You know that little camera-looking symbol on the Google search bar, right beside the microphone? For our non-computer using readers, zone out for a minute.

Click on the camera thing and then you can drag or import a photo into it and Google will search for similar photos and information. It’s pretty useful.

Non-computer readers can rejoin us now.

No. 5A

Do you like cheesecake? I do. The Cheesecake Factory is opening a new location over in Birkdale Village. The address is 8701 Townley Road, Huntersville.

The grand opening is set for Aug. 8. It will be the second Charlotte area location, with the other being at South Park.

It is really expensive but the cheesecake is good. It’s a good place to go for a special occasion.

