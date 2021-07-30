Friday Five: More building, the war on litter and poll results

I get a lot of scam calls too. Fortunately my cellphone provider labels some calls as “scam likely” and I don’t answer those. I answer most of the other calls. Sometimes the scammers still slip through.

No. 5

Another reader rant. The trash and recycling rollout cans are problematic, especially when they are left at the street.

“When the cans are emptied by the garbage service, Waste Pros, they are sometimes left in the road/traffic lane, causing problems to the motoring public and safety concerns when one has to move over to avoid hitting them,” one of my neighbors said. “Second, the cans don't get moved after they are emptied. They sometimes remain for a day or longer after being emptied. Some are not moved at all. The owner or business just seems to carry their garbage to the can on the curb.”

I know what they mean. My daughter, Jordan, busted a side mirror on her car a couple of years ago because trashcans were left in the street on Groff.

The one thing I don’t understand is why the “sanitation engineers” don’t put the cans back down where they pick them up. It seems my can is always left a couple of feet into the street after it is emptied.