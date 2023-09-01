Last week I mentioned litter on N.C. 49 and it prompted a few calls about the litter and a few other things going on along that highway. I went back out there and drove up the road past Central Cabarrus.

No. 1

Not a Super Walmart. Crews are grading a 19.77-acre site on N.C. 49 across from the entrance to the Laurel Park mobile home development.

Several people asked what it’s going to be and others speculated that it was going to be a Super Walmart. It’s not.

Looks like it is going to be multi-family units.

Encore Villas LLC from Charlotte bought the property at 261 N.C. Highway 49, Concord, for $263,000 in January, 2020.

It looks like there will be a lot of grading before any building can begin.

The Encore company appears to have other similar projects in the South Park area and elsewhere.

Just up the road, the Kroger Distribution Center (for Harris-Teeter) is making progress.

No. 2

Tropical Smoothie Café is open. A little farther to the south on N.C. 49, Tropical Smoothie Café opened this week in Harrisburg.

The café offers smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, and more. Harrisburg resident Ajay Patel owns the new School House Commons location.

The other Cabarrus location for Tropical Smoothie Café is on Concord Parkway across the street from Atrium Health Cabarrus.

I like their smoothies and they are cheaper than Smoothie King. Don’t get me wrong, I like Smoothie King, too, and it’s nice that they have a location close to the West Cabarrus YMCA so you can pop in after a workout.

No. 3

One of 20 in the country. A first-of-its-kind pilot program that expands access to pharmacist-provided continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and services are available at Moose Pharmacy in Mount Pleasant — one of 20 in the country.

This program, announced by APhA Foundation, with support from Helmsley Charitable Trust, will empower community pharmacists to prescribe CGMs, with the goal of increasing access to this critical tool for diabetes management and care.

“Community pharmacists are well positioned, accessible, trusted by patients, and can provide great care to people who may not otherwise receive care. This pilot will produce critical data to support the inclusion of CGM services in the suite of patient care services offered in the community pharmacy setting to increase access to quality diabetes care,” said Benjamin Bluml, Executive Director and SVP, Research & Innovation at the APhA Foundation.

Many patients with diabetes may not have access to a primary care physician, but the average person interacts with their community pharmacist 12 times more often than their primary care provider. Thus, the potential positive impact of this program is enormous.

Key details:

The program will launch in 20 community pharmacy practices across the U.S.

There will be a 90-day enrollment period followed by 12 months of monitoring and management.

Funding is provided by Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Program integrates into pharmacist workflow and ensures pharmacists receive equitable payment for these services from insurers.

With other medications, organizers have seen that greater pharmacist prescribing authority can improve access (Ex: PrEP for HIV or contraceptives) and community pharmacists were integral in managing COVID-19 pandemic.

No. 4

Congratulations Chris Miller. Our new reporter Chris Miller won a N.C. Press Association Award for his work with the Stanly News & Press before he joined the Independent Tribune.

Chris won third place for City, County Government Reporting for work in the SNAP June 7, 11, and 12, 2022.

Our friend B.J. Drye, the editor over in Albemarle, also won first place for Design and Appearance.

This year broke a string of several years where our sports editor Jemal Horton won awards. The truth be told I missed the deadline on sending in the entries. I am pretty confident Jemal would have won something again.

We’re fortunate to have talented writers/reporters like Jemal and Chris.

No. 5

Fairs coming up. It’s hard to believe, but the Cabarrus County Fair is set to begin in one week. This year’s fair will be Friday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 16.

I love the fair, especially the exhibits and the animals. Get details on the fair at www.cabarruscountyfair.com

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Autofair will be Thursday, Sept. 7, Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.

Ron Burgundy must be really excited for this year’s show.

You remember that water-skiing squirrel that they had in “Anchorman?” Well, Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel all the way from Florida will be skiing into Charlotte Motor Speedway bringing her world-renowned aquatic stunts to fans and teaching water safety.

The Speedway opened up the campgrounds this week for anyone who evacuated or was impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Campgrounds were accessible for RV motorhomes, fifth-wheels, travel-trailers or Super C class campers.

The Speedway has done this several times. Great job guys.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.