As usual there is a lot going on and I’m slipping in a rant too – maybe I’m grouchy after being woke up at 4:46 a.m. Let’s jump right in.

No. 1

Another Downtown Concord pizza place. Benny DaCorsa’s pizzeria is coming soon to downtown Concord and is currently hiring crew members. Get more information at www.bennydacorsas.com. Ariana Soto shared some photos and the information in the Harrisburg/Concord Community Forum on Facebook.

Benny DaCorsa’s will be in the little brick building beside What-A-Burger on Church Street. Don’t park in the What-A-Burger lot or you will get towed.

The building used to be T.J. Deli. Crews have been working on the building for a long time and it looks like it will be ready soon.

According to the website, there are a bunch of these restaurants, mainly in Virginia and North Carolina. They all have “Benny” as the first name and each a different last name. The claim to fame seems to be the 28-inch pie. Dang that’s big. They do sell it by the slice too. The company has been in business for three decades.

If all those apartments they’re building fill up, there will be plenty of pizza-eaters. We went to the newly opened Hawthorne’s on Union Street a couple of weeks ago and it was packed.

No. 2

Daylight Savings Time is coming Sunday morning. Remember the old saying “Spring forward. Fall back.” The Spring changes mean we lose an hour of sleep. I hate that and it will be two or three weeks until my internal clock adjusts.

But I love having the extra daylight so I can go to the park later or work in the yard or do something fun outside.

I have lights so I can run at night in the dark, but it is a whole lot more fun when there is daylight. I’m always afraid of stepping on a snake this time of year. They are out there.

The time change is official at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Be sure to set your clocks Saturday before you go to bed Saturday night.

No. 3

Carolina Mall looking for another pop-up business. The Search for Concord’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop is an annual contest held at the Carolina Mall and run by the American Dream Project, a Hull Property Group small business initiative. The project works to encourage small business growth by giving local business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to make the dream of operating their own store a reality. Past winners include Ashton Renee Boutique, The Band Attic, Concord’s Best Dressed Kids, and Lovely Lines Boutique.

“We are thrilled to be hosting another Search for Concord’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop! We have been lucky enough to open four pop-up shops in the Carolina Mall since 2019. There are so many wonderful businesses and talented entrepreneurs in the Concord area and this unique program gives the opportunity to experience brick-and-mortar success during the busiest time of the year,” said Lindsey Mueller, Director of the American Dream Project. “Whether you are expanding your footprint or dreaming of your first store, there is so much potential for business growth in our community.”

In addition to receiving retail space in the Mall, the winner will also receive a cash prize to be used toward the design and build-out of their dream storefront. Rent will be covered by the Carolina Mall. For more details about the pop-up space and to apply, applicants can visit www.dreambighere.com/concord. The application deadline is Saturday, May 6.

No. 4

Concord’s Bunny Run 5K and Festival coming up. It will be in Downtown Concord on Saturday, April 8.

The annual event kicks off with a free one-mile run/walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 9 a.m. Awards will be given out to the top runners across each of the age groups. Register online and sign up by March 17 to be guaranteed a race T-shirt. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Not a runner but still want to participate? There will be plenty of activities and fun for the whole family, including inflatables, arts and crafts, food trucks, music, and dancing with the Easter Bunny The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

After the festival, be sure to hop over to Union and Church streets to shop local and support our small businesses All businesses are open during streetscape construction, and free parking is available throughout Downtown Concord. Festival participants can download the parking map, learn about the streetscape project, and check out all of our unique boutiques, galleries, and restaurants by visiting concorddowntown.com.

Our Concord Parks & Rec Couch 2 5K group will be running and walking in this one. Hope to see you there.

No. 5

Amber alert driving me crazy. I hate to rant against Amber Alerts but they’re not doing any good with me. I’m in Texas this week for the Conference USA basketball tournament and an Amber Alert has been going off since Wednesday afternoon for 8-year-old Haven Barker who was allegedly abducted by Charles Estep, 50, a Native American, who is driving a black 2015 Honda Accord. Call 9-1-1 if you see them.

That’s pretty straight forward and I hope they find the young lady unharmed.

The problem is how many alerts I am getting. I have received at least six including one on my watch and one on my phone at 4:46 a.m. Thursday. At that time I can tell you I am not reading it – I am scrambling to turn them off to keep from waking my roommate.

And when I am wearing my headphones, the screech for the alert is deafening.

I think have ranted about the Silver Alerts about missing older folks before. There are so many of them that I pretty much ignore them unless police issue a separate press release. There are a lot of missing people. Fortunately a lot of the older folks are found pretty quickly.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.