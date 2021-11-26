Friday Five: Moving dirt, piles of rock and automotive repair

We’re all over the place today. I guess I ate too much pastrami for Thanksgiving.
No. 1
Grading and clearing continues across the area. Several of you have asked about the grading beside Mugo’s and just down Concord Parkway from Christy’s Nursery and Landscaping, over there where the psychic’s office is. Google Maps shows it as Tracie Wells, medium.
There are permits issued for the property taken out by Christopher Marks. Beyond that I don’t know more. If you do, let me know. We’ll keep asking around.
News is often about piles of dirt or dirt being moved. You know that means something is happening. Did anybody notice the big piles of gravel over off Rock Hill Church at new housing development?
They ground up those big rocks into gravel that will be used on the site. The big piles looked like pyramids. I was about ready to call “Ancient Aliens” and Giorgio A. Tsoukalos when I saw it. You know what Giorgio would say – “Aliens!”
No. 2
A tire and oil change business is coming to George Liles Parkway. Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers is building a second Concord location. It’s the two building going up beside the new 7Eleven. The other location is at 2890 Derita Road.
“At Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, customer service and quality care are our top priorities,” company said on its websit. “We employ experienced, certified technicians trained to provide premium total-car care, and we use state-of-the-art equipment and premium parts to ensure the quality of our work. Every member of our in-house mechanical department works fast and works hard to make Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers your one-stop automotive service provider.”
It’s a pretty big company with more than 300 locations and more than 4,000 employees.
Between this location and I-85, that will make three automotive repair places: Christian Brothers (on Poplar Tent Road but almost at the intersection) and Firestone. Plus Advance Auto Parts and AutoZone are right there. Then there are a bunch of carwashes.
Automotive maintenance is big business.
And it looks like many of us will drive rather than walk even for short distances.
No. 3
Needing to walk after all the turkey and fixin’s or pastrami. But I’m betting we’re not getting it and this survey seems to confirm that.
According to a new survey of 3,394 Americans across all 50 states conducted by BarBend, when given a choice to drive or walk to a destination that is a five-minute walk away, over a third of Americans would rather drive.
BarBend is an independent website about weight-lifting and fitness.
The two worst walking states were North Dakota, where 63 percent said they would drive the 5-minute trip and South Carolina with 52 percent. North Carolina is right at the national average at 33 percent.
The survey also found that 41 percent believe they don’t walk enough each day. I definitely believe I don’t walk enough during the day.
Back in the good ole days when the local newspaper had an office I would walk around the block once or twice a day. Sometimes it was just to get away from the phone.
“It’s not always easy to fit exercise into our busy schedules.’ says Max Whiteside from BarBend.com. “Walking somewhere instead of driving is good way to fit in more active time into our days. It’s great for our physical and mental health, and gets us outdoors and breathing fresh air.”
I don’t get as many step now on my Apple Watch after I switched over from Fitbit. I think Fitbit’s device picks up more steps and the Apple Watch. I like their competitions better too.
Former Jay M. Robinson football Joe Glass told me one time that I didn’t want to be in competition with him because he averaged 26,000 steps a day.
No. 4
I was wrong. I screwed up the names on the Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff photo last Friday. The woman in the photo was Joanne Hoover. Sorry about that Joanne.
I was also wrong about the Concord Mills flyover. I doubted the N.C. Department of Transportation crews would finish the bridge by the Black Friday (today) date that they said. Well they did. It opened Wednesday afternoon. Ever see the “Happy Days” espisode when the Fronz has to say was wrong?
No. 5
25 years of bell ringing. Members of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office mark their 25th straight year of ringing the bell and manning the kettle for the Salvation Army. Stan Carpenter let us know about the milestone.
I bet there are other groups who have similarly impressive streaks. If your group has a good streak going, let me know.
I remember ringing the bell outside Walmart (where Big Lots is now in Concord) one cold rainy day. I kept ringing and in a few minutes a guy in an armored truck got my attention and reached a couple of dollars through one of the gun ports.
Oh yeah, I forgot to tell you about the pastrami. That was my lunch Thursday on the road with the Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team. They’re in the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament in Estero, Florida. We’re getting plenty to eat and the team ate their turkey before they left.
Don’t forget that we’re always looking for old photos and news clippings.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.