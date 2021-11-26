Friday Five: Moving dirt, piles of rock and automotive repair

I was wrong. I screwed up the names on the Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff photo last Friday. The woman in the photo was Joanne Hoover. Sorry about that Joanne.

I was also wrong about the Concord Mills flyover. I doubted the N.C. Department of Transportation crews would finish the bridge by the Black Friday (today) date that they said. Well they did. It opened Wednesday afternoon. Ever see the “Happy Days” espisode when the Fronz has to say was wrong?

No. 5

25 years of bell ringing. Members of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office mark their 25th straight year of ringing the bell and manning the kettle for the Salvation Army. Stan Carpenter let us know about the milestone.

I bet there are other groups who have similarly impressive streaks. If your group has a good streak going, let me know.

I remember ringing the bell outside Walmart (where Big Lots is now in Concord) one cold rainy day. I kept ringing and in a few minutes a guy in an armored truck got my attention and reached a couple of dollars through one of the gun ports.