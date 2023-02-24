Our downtowns have been making news for some time. This week Concord took more of the spotlight. Kannapolis has been getting great reviews for its West Avenue redevelopment.

The jury is still probably out on some of the things in Concord. It should start to take shape this week with the court house expansion opening and as other building progress.

No. 1

A new brewery coming to Concord. Darby Brewing Company is getting ready set up shop in Downtown Concord.

“I'm hoping to get in the building very soon and hope to open around late summer, early fall,” according to Fred Riddick, owner of Darby Brewing Company. “It's going to be on Union Street S in Concord, the home of the old Cabarrus Theater.”

Riddick is working on investors for the project and hopes to announce more information soon.

“I've been home brewing for a while but this will be my first venture in the business,” Riddick said.

No. 2

New streetscape work intensifies. A section of Union Street closed earlier this week as the Downtown Streetscape project continues. During this phase of construction, Union Street will be closed to through traffic between Cabarrus Avenue and Corban Avenue. The road closure is anticipated to extend through Summer 2023.

The City of Concord issued a press release and update Tuesday afternoon and the street closed Wednesday. Here is part of the release:

“Following a lengthier than anticipated delay due to unforeseen utility conflicts, work on the streetscape resumed earlier this year on Barbrick Avenue where construction crews are installing new 42-inch stormwater drainage pipes.

“Work on Barbrick Avenue is progressing and the contractor is now ready to start work on Union Street. Crews will begin placing construction fencing on Union Street between Corban Avenue and the midblock crosswalk, and will close that portion of the road to traffic beginning at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22. Work in this area is expected to last through Summer 2023.

“In these initial phases of the streetscape project, work is focused on updating the city’s infrastructure with new water lines and stormwater drainage pipes. These updates will support continued growth and development downtown. During construction, the sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians to safely access businesses, and free parking is available throughout the downtown area. Visitors can view and download the Downtown Parking map by visiting concorddowntown.com/parking.

“For more information about the Concord Downtown Streetscape project visit concorddowntown.com/streetscape.”

No. 3

Whining on social media. The announcement by Concord drew lots of negative nellies on social media.

“All I have to say is this better not affect my business. If I see a drop in income someone will be making up the difference,” one person posted on a Facebook about the Concord announcement. To adapt a “Dragnet” saying, “The names were changed to protect the guilty.”

The older folks will understand. Just imagine those words coming from Joe Friday/Jack Webb.

“Imagine all the lost businesses downtown. No way they can survive. What a shame,” another person posted.

One person complained that there is no handicapped parking. True and the project is also aimed at adding those spaces.

Some of the commentators did add useful information like this: 11 parking spaces on Union Street will include two new ADA accessible spaces and there will be three additional ADA accessible parking spaces on Barbrick Avenue.

One of the complaints was the late notice about the street closing. I think that was a fair complaint. The press release from Concord went out at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a closing on Wednesday. You would think there would be a little more lead time.

Here is me whining back at the complainers: If you are worried about the businesses going out, frequent the businesses, even if it takes a few extra steps. You can park at Bicentennial Parking lot and at either of the two parking decks (Corban and Spring, and Cabarrus Avenue).

I don’t know about you, but I don’t use the Union Street spaces anyway.

No. 4

Concord wins against Barber-Scotia. Really there no winners here, but in court Superior Court Judge Marty McGee has ruled in favor of the City of Concord. An attorney for Barber-Scotia College had argued that the city made technical mistakes when it tore down two dilapidated dorms and billed the financially-troubled college more than $300,000 for the work.

McGee is expected to issue an order soon in the case.

Barber-Scotia College has been trying to operate without accreditation for many years. Officials did clear a major hurdle when the U.S. Department of Education forgave several million dollars in debt.

The Cabarrus County Tax office sent a letter to the college last fall asking for Barber-Scotia to offer proof that is still was a bona fide college and non-profit. That has yet to be resolved.

Barber-Scotia supporters have said a student is set to graduate this year. The offer still stands to do a feature on this student and any others who may be studying there.

No. 5

Some progress at Barber-Scotia. While scratching around for information about Barber-Scotia, I went to its website and was surprised to find it had been updated. Here are a couple of things I found:

* Roberta Huger Pinckney, Class of 1969, is the chair of the Board of Trustees.

* Other board members include: Ms. Pam Day, president-secretary of the board; Eric Guthrie, esquire; Brian Morgan; Ms. Josephine Smith; Lt. Col. Lee Bruner; Samuel P. McKenzie, a state representative in Tennessee; Pridell L. McCormick; Dr. Tracey Hardiman Flemmings, Interim President, Board of Trustees Ex-Officio, and Don Holloman.

*The Board of Trustees has a meeting scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Sage Library.

*Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 11.

*The accreditation committee will meet May 25.

