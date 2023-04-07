An old car road trip, old slides with a little mystery, real estate and litter are in today’s Friday Five.

No. 1

A “relics” tour for Honda owner. Lani Carpenter is the original owner of a 2004 Honda Accord that hit 300,000 miles earlier this year. She and her friends through a party for the occasion.

“In celebration, I’m taking her on… The Relics Tour. Old car, old cities, old ladies,” Carpenter said.

Over spring break Carpenter will be traveling to the nine oldest places in North Carolina.

“I’m accompanied by a friend and her daughter, as my husband refuses to drive in my classic car (meaning- broken air conditioning, broken radio),” Carpenter said.

Have fun Lani! We are hoping for moderate weather and great conversation since you have no A/C or radio.

No. 2

Old slides from Concord on Ebay. Our friend Andrea Cline recently found two slides for sale on Ebay. She bought them and converted them into. She is sharing the images. One is one page 2 in the Morning Brew. We’ll run the other in Sunday’s paper.

The Concord native lives out in California always has an eye out for things from back home. You may recall she shared some old postcards from Cabarrus County several months ago.

The photos outside the old Howard Johnson’s (where Mr. C’s is today) shows old cars, Warren’s ESSO, Pike’s Drugs and Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. One of the shots also shows the Colonial Motor Court across U.S. 29 (before the days of Concord Parkway).

The mystery here is who shot the photos and what was happening. We’re guessing maybe somebody was on a road trip passing through, but it’s possible somebody was visiting the area.

The slides are dated “9/19/59 to 10/4/59” and say “Nona, Olga & Yo at Howard Johnson’s Restaurant in Concord, North Carolina.”

The photos and slides have generated a lot reminiscing and discussion in the Facebook group “I Grew Up in Concord, N.C.”

No. 3

March building permit total Cabarrus County issued 207 building permits in March with a total value estimated at more than $172.8 million, according to reports from the Cabarrus County Construction Standards office.

The Eli Lilly project on Concord Parkway accounts for a big chunk of that with two permits. The first was issued on March 15 to Messer Construction Company with a value of $35.2 million. On March 22, a $28.3 million permit was issued to D.A. Everett Construction Group.

The downtown Kannapolis redevelopment is responsible for even more of the total with three permits issued worth $23 million each (total of $69 million). Those permits went to Summit Design & Build LLC for work on West Avenue.

Overall March was a big month for construction with 207 permits issued for a total of $172.2 million. Backing out downtown Kannapolis and Eli Lilly may tell a slightly different story – those five permits totaled $132.5 million. That leaves $39.7 million for the rest.

The three previous March totals were: 2022, 137 permits for $61.8 million; 2021, 486 permits for $65.8 million; and 2020, 319 permits for $74.9 million.

No. 4

Home construction slowing? There were 88 single family detach (SFD) homes permitted in March for a total value of $18.3 million. Also there were 59 single family attached homes permitted for $8.8 million.

That is consistent with March, 2022 SFD number: 58 for a little more than $11.8 million. But it is down from 2021 and 2020: 209 for $33.2 million and 142 for $25.5 million, respectively.

An uneducated guess here would be that limited sewer capacity coupled with higher interest rates have slowed home construction the past two years.

No.

The fight against litter. The ELK (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) is being moved, according Rita Bliven, group’s leader.

“Fortunately Concord Lake Road was cleaned by the NCDOT. Therefore we are moving our April 15th event (9 to 11 a.m.) to Charity Baptist Church. The church is located at 2420 Brantley Rd Kannapolis NC 28083. We will clean Brantley and China Grove Roads,” Bliven said.

The volunteers will meet on the Roger Dale Carter Center side of the church.

Roger Dale Carter was a Kannapolis police officer who was killed in the line of duty. I never knew him but I knew his father. His dad was known as “the sewing man.” He repaired sewing machines and would call into the Trading Post (swap shop) on WEGO-AM for many years.

I think it is important to remember the people when we put their names on buildings, parks and things. I’ve been fortunate to be around long enough and in position to a lot of the people behind the names.

And back to litter, some of the folks have been a little lax with their litter out at Jim Dorton Park (I’ll tell you a short Jim Dorton story in a second). Please pick up your own trash. The folks who work at the park have a lot to do and they shouldn’t have to clean up after you.

Jim Dorton was a long community service and a city councilman in Concord. Back in my real estate days, I had a rezoning request for a piece of property I was selling on Central Drive. I think we were going from R-5 to O-I or some light commercial zone. We breezed the planning board and all that was left was city council. I made a brief presentation and then the first thing I hear is: “Mr. Plemmons what we have here is a case of illegal spot zoning.”

It was Dorton. I explained the property was within 500 feet of light industrial property and the zoning I asked for was transitional. The city manager and other council people agreed. Dorton voted “no.” It still passed.

Unrelated to Dorton, the deal fell through after the rezoning because the buyer’s wife filed for divorce. There are two commercial shops on the property today.

Kudos to the staff at Frank Liske Park. They picked up all those dead fish and have the lake area getting back to normal. Let’s hope the rain the next few days will start to refill the lake.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.