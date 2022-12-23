Friday Five: Old Kmart building filling up; new stores coming including another Chick-fil-A

Today we’ll hop around the county with new stores coming to Poplar Tent Road, Concord Mills and Harrisburg and a rant for the region. Ho! Ho! Ho! Let’s get started.

No. 1

New business at old Kmart building. The shopping center, at the corner of Poplar Tent Road and Concord Parkway, is being called Concord Station West. The developer announced its latest tenant.

MPV Properties (“MPV”) and Treasure Hunt Liquidators, LLC announced the lease of 38,385 SF at Concord Station West. Situated between American Freight and Stars and Strikes, the space is expected to be complete in April 2023.

This will be Treasure Hunt Liquidators’ first store in the Charlotte metro area.

“We are incredibly excited for Treasure Hunt Liquidators to open their 3rd North Carolina location here in the greater Charlotte area,” said Joey Morganthall of MPV Properties.

Morganthall and Robbie Adams of MPV Properties represented the ownership group and the tenant in this transaction.

Treasure Hunt Liquidators buy truckloads of overstock, shelf pulls, and returns from big-box retailers such as Amazon, Target, Costco, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, etc. They unload all the goods from the trucks and offer them directly to you for one set price for items each day. New truckloads arrive every Thursday and all the bins and “Treasure Chest” are restocked every Thursday. For more information visit treasurehuntliquidators.com.

No. 2

A Chick-fil-A in Farmington. Building permits have been issued for a Chick-fil-A to be built in the big development in Harrisburg, which straddles the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg County line.

The Chick-fil-A will be a drive-thru only with patio seating. The estimated cost is more than $1.3 million. The address is 9355 Sullivan Vale Lane, Charlotte, 28215 (it is in Cabarrus County).

No. 3

New stores coming to Concord Mills. It appears two new stores are coming Concord Mills Mall, according to permits and reports in the Cabarrus Construction Standards Office.

One is Primark, an international clothing retainer. The company has stores in 14 countries. In the U.S., they are primarily up north. The company started in Dublin, Ireland in 1969.

The other store is Cotton-On, which is also a clothing retailer. There are only a handful of Cotton-On locations in the U.S., one in New York and four in California.

I don’t know much else about these companies. I believe they headed for the area at or near the old Bed, Bath and Beyond location.

No. 4

A guest rant, but I agree with him. More than a few people were talking about the “home crowd” atmosphere in support of the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. It’s happened before, when the Washington Redskins (now called the Commanders, or I like to call them the Commandos), the New England Patriots and others have visited the Carolina Panthers home turf.

“Shame on all the PSL (Permanent Seat License) owners who sold their tickets to Steelers fans,” Roy K. Barnes said. “I can't afford PSLs and when I saw it on TV, it looked like a Steelers home game. How can you have PSLs and not support the Panthers when they are fighting for a playoff spot?!!!”

I agree Roy, but I guess it is a free country. I want to tell those Steelers fans that I-77 goes north too, but I’m told that’s offensive.

Want to bet that the Detroit Lions don’t have as many fans Saturday at the stadium? If the Panthers were to become a more consistent winner I bet the home field advantage would come back. Go Panthers!

Roy also had another concern: “…when traveling on Copperfield Boulevard, when you cross I-85, if doing a U-turn at Roxie, the traffic coming off of Roxie has a green arrow to turn right. Who has the right of way? There's going to be a crash there if there hasn't been already.”

I believe the U-turn must yield. That is case for several other spots around the area and there is signage to that effect most places.

While we’re talking traffic and roads, there has been slight progress on striping and lanes on Concord Parkway just before Pitts School Road where the new apartments are going up. That’s about it. The lines at Charlotte Motor Speedway are still missing. The lines coming out of NorthLite are still missing/faded out. I’m also told by a reader that the lines down on N.C. 24-27 are also faded out.

Is there a shortage of road paint?

No. 5

A Christmas wish to you. I love Christmas, the presents, the food, time with family and church services. I hope you and yours have a blessed season filled with joy and know there are people who care. I would also like to thank you for all the kind words, encouragement and suggestions from the past year. Merry Christmas, happy holidays and peace to you all.

Correction

A story in Wednesday’s paper misidentified Ella Parker’s title. Parker was crowned Miss Concord Outstanding Teen 2023. Parker is a junior at North Lincoln High School. Sorry about that. I figured that someone winning at the Miss Cabarrus County Pageant would be “Cabarrus” and changed it from the correct title of Miss Concord Outstanding Teen 2023. I guess sometimes I shouldn’t think so much.

It reminds me of the story about a golf column that appeared in The Charlotte Observer many years ago:

The original column said so and so “made a birdie putt at 12.” The editor changed it to correct AP style “a birdie putt at noon.” The problem was it wasn’t time, but the 12th hole.

If you have a Friday, story suggestion, something I can rant about or a New Year’s Resolution you want to share, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.