All across Cabarrus County we’re suffering the pain of progress.

No. 1

A pickleball hot bed. Chances are you’ve heard about pickleball and maybe even played it. The tennis courts locally are filling up with players.

I heard one person describe it as a combination tennis and table tennis. You use a plastic ball, much like a baseball with holes in them (last time I said “whiffle ball” some trademark dude wrote me a letter telling me not to use the word in that fashion). The paddle is bigger than ping pong and the court is shorter than a tennis court.

Head out to the tennis courts around the area in the mornings and you will likely see pickleballers.

It turns out the Charlotte area is one of the top pickleball areas in the country, according to LawnLove.com.

“We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on three categories,” wrote Sav Maive in the article about the survey on Lawnlove.com. “We factored in access to pickleball courts and tournaments, the size of the pickleball community, and local interest in the sport, among 11 total metrics.”

Charlotte ranked No. 8. The top five were: 1. New York; 2. Austin, Texas; 3. Las Vegas; 4. Chicago; and 5. Orlando.

Five other North Carolina cities are in the top 200 in population and here is how they ranked: 48. Raleigh; 94. Durham; 121. Greensboro; 131. Winston-Salem; and 146. Fayetteville.

Concord and Kannapolis and our other towns in Cabarrus County aren’t in the Top 200 for population, but we can hang on Charlotte’s coattails for this one and say we’re in a top market for pickleball.

That’s the good news.

No. 2

Disruptions caused mostly by progress. We’ve talked about Concord’s streetscape project being disruptive with the hope for a great result on the other end. That’s what’s about to happen in other areas.

Cabarrus County Parks & Active Living is closing the tennis courts at Frank Liske Park beginning Aug. 14. The tennis courts/pickleball courts are being rebuilt and improved. I’m not sure on the time frame for construction.

One man asked me why the county hadn’t replaced the broken net on one tennis court. The answer is that it was so close to the construction that they felt it better to wait.

So where will the pickleballers go? Well that is a good question. James Dorton Park will be closing soon for construction too. More of the courts are being worked on there. Last word I had was some time in August the park will be closing. The tennis courts will be reworked and it looks like they might be able to get an extra court there.

The price of progress at Dorton — maybe an 18-month closure. Again that’s a guesstimate.

Caldwell Park will also have some disruptions. The improvement there and at Dorton are part of the $60 million parks bond Concord voters approved last November.

The Concord Couch To 5K program (starts up again Sept. 5) will move to the small track at Pitts School Road Elementary School. I am one of the coaches, along with Monica Johnson. The group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, leading up to the Salute to Veterans 5K/10K in Concord on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

Concord Parks & Rec is also starting up another running program for runners who want to get faster (all levels of runners). The Need for Speed will start at W.W. Flowe Park on Sept. 6. Gina Davie is the coach there. This group meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

It’s going to be a little tougher to get to Frank Liske Park this fall. The dreaded bridge we’ve complained about is being rebuilt and Stough Road will close on that end around the middle of August. It likely will take at least a couple months to get this work done.

Meanwhile our poor friends over around Old Airport Road continue to suffer the inconvenience from the Cold Water Creek bridge being out.

No. 3

Updates from western Cabarrus and beyond. We depend on readers to be our eyes and ears across the area. Let’s call this reader West Side Observer.

In the Christenbury area, grading continues for the shopping center that will have a Lowe’s Foods. There are big pipes that haven’t been installed yet, according to West Side Observer.

Columns have gone up for more apartments. We’re not sure what the name will be. On the other side of Cox Mill Road/Christenbury Parkway, JP Orleans has started grading and prep for townhomes that will be called Christenbury Greene.

“The Panda Express has opened on Derita,” West Side Observer said. “Cava looks to be opening soon. There is an interesting store in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement called Good Eatz where you can order some fresh stuff or pickup healthier frozen meals. I mentioned the ViVi Boba tea before… they are open and also make very good Banh Mi (Vietnamese sub sandwiches).”

I ate at Panda Express already. It was good. I like fresh cooked China food and they are so busy it has to be fresh. I don’t like to eat Chinese that has set in a warming tray all day.

Boy do I still miss Great Wok over at the Village. I could walk in the door and the lady would call out my order without me opening my mouth: “Kung Pao chicken without the chicken.” The cook always smiled and looked out the window at me. I would eat there three or four days a week.

Over the Mecklenburg line plenty is happening too.

“In the broader local region, University Place has now a lot of restaurants and construction is going strong,” West Side Observer said. “There is a ShareTea, Dave’s Hot Chicken (it is good), Piada Italian street food, etc). In that area, exciting is the remodel of the Wells Fargo CIC campus off Harris Boulevard at least for the 5,000-10,000 employees that will use it as their work place. I recently saw renderings of the courtyard that look amazing.”

No. 4

Commercial at Barber-Scotia. I drove by Barber-Scotia College on Thursday morning and the two parking lots were full of vehicles and a bunch of people were running around. I thought wow this new president has things really hopping.

It turns out there is a commercial being shot. I asked some of the crew what it was for but they all had signed non-disclosure agreements so they couldn’t tell me.

I still remember Mugsy Bogues in a Sprite commercial being shot at the Barber-Scotia gym. That was when George Shinn was the Hornets’ owner and when he was working with the college.

Still it should bring in a little revenue to the college.

No. 5

Don’t block the sidewalks. Another reader called our attention to a problem around Concord with people putting their trashcans on the sidewalks and a few rude people leaving them there all the time.

“There’s no way to get by except to walk out into the road,” the reader said about the situation on Corban Avenue just up the hill from Mickey McGee Park.

I went by and saw a couple of people with cans on the sidewalk. I also went into a couple of other areas and saw the same thing.

Please don’t leave your cans on the sidewalk. And if you are physically unable to roll them back and forth to the street, contact the city. Our sanitation workers do a great job looking out for those in need.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.