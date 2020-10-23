Friday Five: Piper Landing coming to Tom Grady’s airport

There was a long line, but it was quick. They put a sticker on your car with your order number and bring the food out.

Naturally, I had a problem. We were waiting a bit, and then came a young man with no bag in his hands. He said there was problem with our order but they were correcting it. He apologized and then gave me coupons for free ice cream on our next visit.

That’s how you handle a problem. The food was out quickly after that — and it was good.

No. 5

Service update at another restaurant. You may remember me complaining about service on carryouts, and a particular incident at Panera Bread in front of the Carolina Mall. I am happy to report I have been back to Panera several times, and each time the service has been good and our orders have been complete. Bravo, Panera!

Now if somebody can just get rid of the holes and construction on Concord Parkway, we’ll all feel a little better.