Friday Five: Piper Landing coming to Tom Grady’s airport

After years of rumors and months of speculation, we now know what is going to be built in my neighborhood.
No. 1
More houses on the way. Surprise! Surprise! More houses are being built in Concord. This time it’s out in my neighborhood.
Grading recently started off Rock Hill Church Road at Tom Grady’s airport. Planning has been ongoing for months. The name will be Piper Landing — catchy for a soon-to-be former airport.
M/I Homes is the builder, with Timmons Group doing the design work. Information on the local planning access site shows the property is 70.01 acres. One note indicates there will be 85 single-family, detached homes and 224 attached townhouses.
Plans were submitted to the city of Concord in February, and a June update indicates a resubmission was required. The property address is listed as 2750 Rock Hill Church Road. The plan has now been approved, but construction drawings are under review.
No. 2
Two entrances to the development. Piper Landing will have two entrances. One will be on Rock Hill Church Road and appears to be close to the existing airport driveway. That street will be called Piper Landing Drive Northwest.
Ouch. I can see that as a traffic nightmare. It’s already tough to make a left turn from Rock Hill Church Road onto Rock Hill Church Road (yes, that is correct. If you turn right, it’s onto Weddington Road).
The second entrance will line up with Peigler Street at Montford Avenue. The new street will be called Kit Fox Drive Northwest.
There are three ponds in the development to control storm water runoff. One is near the corner of Montford Avenue and Groff Street. Interestingly, it looks like someone is doing a traffic study near that intersection. They’ve got those rubber-looking cords across Groff. In the spot it’s located, they will miss a lot of traffic. Most of the Groff traffic comes from Poplar Tent and turns right onto Montford, heading toward Weddington/Rock Hill Church. The cords are a few feet up the road, past that intersection.
Another pond is near Rock Hill Church Road and the third is near the end of Springview Court.
The NextDoor social media site is filled with comments of disappointed neighbors complaining of more homes and more traffic.
As resident of the area, I am disappointed, too. In their dreams, city planners had hoped to bring a connector road from the Weddington/Rock Hill split back across the property to connect with Warren C. Coleman Boulevard. I thought that was a good idea. It looks like that won’t happen now.
No. 3
A cut-through on residential streets. Right now Groff Street and Montford Avenue are used by many motorists to get from Poplar Tent Road to Weddington Road. My wife, Kim, and I, like many of our neighbors, walk through Spring Hill, Springview and the surrounding neighborhood streets. Montford is a nightmare because it connects everything and there is no sidewalk.
Most people are respectful and drive at a reasonable speed, but there are a lot who think they are in the tri-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The police sit in the church parking lot on Rock Hill Church Road catching speeding in the 35 mph zone — maybe they should come over on Montford and slow the speeders down.
If the city is going continue this cut-through, officials need to lower (and/or enforce) the speed limit and put sidewalks on Montford.
No. 4
New businesses. The Stars & Strike entertainment complex at the old Kmart building is now open. Capacity is reduced because of COVID-19 restrictions, but by the looks of the parking lot, they are off to a fast start.
The new Culver’s on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis opened Monday. We stopped in Tuesday for a drive-thru supper.
There was a long line, but it was quick. They put a sticker on your car with your order number and bring the food out.
Naturally, I had a problem. We were waiting a bit, and then came a young man with no bag in his hands. He said there was problem with our order but they were correcting it. He apologized and then gave me coupons for free ice cream on our next visit.
That’s how you handle a problem. The food was out quickly after that — and it was good.
No. 5
Service update at another restaurant. You may remember me complaining about service on carryouts, and a particular incident at Panera Bread in front of the Carolina Mall. I am happy to report I have been back to Panera several times, and each time the service has been good and our orders have been complete. Bravo, Panera!
Now if somebody can just get rid of the holes and construction on Concord Parkway, we’ll all feel a little better.
That bridge over Irish Buffalo Creek on Concord Parkway near the intersection of Poplar Tent is in bad shape. The southbound lanes have several holes. I wouldn’t be surprised if you could see the creek water below through the bridge.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttrbune.com.
