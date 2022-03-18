Friday Five: Pizza, drive-thrus, basketball and litter

For more information, visit ncdot.gov/littersweep or call 919-707-2970.

No. 3

Bad design on the drive-thru. One of the menu boards is already knocked down at the Wendy’s off Kannapolis Parkway.

It looks like a car or truck ran up on the curb and clipped the menu board. There are tire marks on the curb and ruts in the new sod.

It is no surprise this happened. The drive-thru has those traffic stakes/poles to mark the outer edge of the lane. It is too tight. I drove Kim’s Subaru Forrester there Wednesday evening and it was a tight fit. I can’t imagine trying to drive a larger SUV or pick-up truck through there.

It is a bad design. It’s only a matter of time until some of those traffic stakes/poles are knocked down too.

The other issue is there is no escaping the long line once you get within a handful of vehicles from the order speaker box. The line was wrapped around the building Wednesday so I know there will be someone who loses their patience and wants out of the line.