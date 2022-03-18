Friday Five: Pizza, drive-thrus, basketball and litter

As you read this I will be in Indiana with the Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team. The Niners won the Conference USA Tournament last week in Texas and are now in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2009.
Charlotte plays Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington Saturday at 1:30 p.m. You can hear the game on 730 The Game, the ESPN affiliate in Charlotte. Go Niners!
No. 1
The newest tenant at Gibson Mill Market will be Livy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria. This will be the second location for Livy’s, whose first home is inside HB Barrel Arts near Camp North End in Charlotte.
“Opening the second Livy’s at Gibson Mill Market is the best next step for expanding our network beyond Charlotte. We look forward to serving up fresh and hot pies and Heist brews and have some other surprises up our sleeve,” Kurt Hogan, owner/founder of Heist Brewery, HB Barrel Arts and Livy’s.
Gibson Mill Market has one food stall left to lease. The market is expected to open sometime this summer. High Branch Brewing Company and Lucky Games Factory are already open.
I’m looking forward to the opening. One of the biggest discussions at my house is what we want for supper.
Having a lot of choices at a place like Gibson Mill Market will be helpful.
We went to Optimist Hall over in Charlotte a few days ago. They have tons of choices and the food was good. I imagine the Gibson Mill Market will be similar.
One of the things I liked in Optimist Hall was a wall with a history timeline. It was very interesting. It would be good to see something like that at Gibson Mill.
No. 2
Volunteers needed for Litter Sweep. The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from April 16-30.
Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.
Volunteers can request clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT county maintenance offices. No sign up is required.
“Last year, NCDOT and our partner organizations picked up more than 13 million pounds of litter,” said State Roadside Engineer David Harris. “The Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to keep that momentum going and get your friends and family outdoors. Just a few hours volunteering can make a huge difference.”
For more information, visit ncdot.gov/littersweep or call 919-707-2970.
No. 3
Bad design on the drive-thru. One of the menu boards is already knocked down at the Wendy’s off Kannapolis Parkway.
It looks like a car or truck ran up on the curb and clipped the menu board. There are tire marks on the curb and ruts in the new sod.
It is no surprise this happened. The drive-thru has those traffic stakes/poles to mark the outer edge of the lane. It is too tight. I drove Kim’s Subaru Forrester there Wednesday evening and it was a tight fit. I can’t imagine trying to drive a larger SUV or pick-up truck through there.
It is a bad design. It’s only a matter of time until some of those traffic stakes/poles are knocked down too.
The other issue is there is no escaping the long line once you get within a handful of vehicles from the order speaker box. The line was wrapped around the building Wednesday so I know there will be someone who loses their patience and wants out of the line.
CORRECTION: The gas tanks are in fact out of the ground at the former Gate station on Concord Parkway at Pitts School Road. Thanks to the readers who pointed this out to us. One reader said the company took the tanks out almost immediately upon closing.
Maybe there is hope for a McDonald’s at that site.
No. 4
Run to benefit veterans program. One of our sports photographers, Joan Moore, told me about this 5K that is coming up in May.
The Heroes 5K and Fun Walk will be held Saturday, May 21, at Veterans Park, 107 Main St., Huntersville. The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 321.
Proceeds benefit the PTSD and recreational programs at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.
There is high demand for veterans services, especially for those suffering from PTSD.
To sign up for the run (you can walk it too) visit www.racingtoes.com
No. 5
Bracket busters. With the NCAA Tournament kicking off this week, a rescued green sea turtle at SEA LIFE, appropriately named Neptune, wanted to get in on the action and pick which North Carolina team would go the farthest in the men’s tournament.
Neptune picked the North Carolina Tar Heels. Actually he picked the Tar Heels three times (going to a snack with the Tar Heels logo) instead of the other teams in March Madness.
Neptune is a crowd favorite at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium at Concord Mills. Fans from far and wide come to get face to flipper with Neptune as he makes his way around our immersive ocean exhibit.
If you have a Friday Five, story idea or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.