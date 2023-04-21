The damn criminals win again. The criminals do something, then it’s the innocent people who suffer.

No. 1

Get out of your car to drop it in the mailbox. The Concord Post Offices have turned their drive-up mailboxes sideways and removed one box completely.

A post office spokesperson said it is a matter of safety to make it harder for thieves to steal your mail.

“I know it’s inconvenient but we’re trying to protect the mail. It was easy for (thieves) to ride up pop it open and steal all the mail,” the spokesperson said.

Some of you may have been to the Post Office on Concord Parkway in the last couple of weeks and noticed one of the mailboxes was taped up so no one could drop mail in it. The crooks busted into the box and damaged it. Officials have since removed it. Now there is one box.

In five minutes Thursday afternoon, I watched four vehicles drive up to the boxes and all four people had to get out to drop the mail in.

The Post Office has heard plenty of complaints from customers.

“We’re just trying to keep the mail safe,” the spokesperson said.

On a side note, Concord is currently without a post master.

No. 2

Championship rings aplenty. Central Cabarrus High School has won state championships in basketball, swimming and wrestling this school year. Now their supporters are trying to raise money to buy rings for their champions.

“So many schools have NEVER had a single state champion. Any state championship in any sport is an incredible accomplishment and Central has them in 3 sports this year so far,” Phil Bowen said in a Facebook post. “If you were like me and were there to cheer as some of the champions were crowned, please consider a donation. As little as $10 makes a huge difference.”

Contact the Central Cabarrus Booster Club if you would like to help. The email is boosterclub01@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/3mLW1LQ

Central Cabarrus finished 3rd in the Fall MaxPreps Cup standings, behind winner Myers Park and second place Cuthbertson. That competition is based on points accumulated across all sports.

No. 3

Spring has sprung. If you’re like me, you're coughing and sneezing from all the pollen and dust in the air. I was running up the hill Wednesday below the Post Office and it looked like a snow flurry (something we didn’t have this winter) with a bunch of fuzzy white things flying from the trees.

I think I say this about every season, but I love spring. I like the prospects of a good garden and like seeing all the flowers blooming. We’ve got a few tomato plants out along with a few other things planted.

The next two weekends will be good opportunities to get some good plants.

The Piedmont Farmers Market will have its annual plant sale Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon. There are always a lot of good vegetables and flowers. I got some last week and even more will be there this week.

With all due respect (something bad coming) to our friends at Metrolina Greenhouses, the farmers market plants are cheaper and just as good if not better than the Metrolina ones you get at all the big box stores. Dang $4 or $5 for a plant is outrageous to me.

There should be some good strawberries this week too.

Next Saturday, April 29, the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center hosts the Spring Plant and Herb Festival for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. The festival will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No. 4

Big movie shot locally. “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” will be in theaters next week, starting Friday, April 28.

You should be able to recognize some of the scenery. Although the movie is set in New Jersey, most of the movie was shot in downtown Concord and Monroe. Other parts of the movie were shot around the Charlotte area.

The exterior of Union Street Bistro was transformed into a neighborhood grocery. The movie was filmed in the spring and summer of 2021.

The movie has big stars Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. Margaret is played by Abby Ryder Fortson. It is based on the book written by Judy Blume.

No. 5

Earth Day. Several groups are celebrating Earth Day this weekend. The City of Concord is having the Flutter By Earth Day and Soil Shop Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mickey McGee Park.

Organizers will have native plants, animal encounters, crafts and games. You can also bring a Ziplock bag of soil that can be tested for lead.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.