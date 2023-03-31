Changes are coming in the Concord Mills area. It’s time to sign up for swim lessons. Does anybody know Bubba’s phone number?

No. 1

A few real estate notes to start. Michael Waltrip is backing a new NASCAR-themed restaurant and taphouse.

Our friend Steve Tice with Mortice Commercial Real Estate let us know about this one and another project across Bruton Smith Boulevard.

The Waltrip project is going into the former Hot Shots Sports Bar (originally Quaker Steak and Lube). We’re not sure on the time frame on this one.

The Shake Shake Seafood restaurant is out and an Indian restaurant and bakery is coming in its place. The name is Nawabi Hyderbadhouse. Thanks Steve for the info!

Tijuana Flats is gone over in front of Lowe's Home Improvement. There is work in the space, but we don't yet know what is going in the spot.

Over at Afton Ridge, the new HomeSense store is scheduled to open Thursday, April 6. This is from the folks who operate TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods. This is in the former SteinMart space.

Another building permit has been issued at Afton Ridge, but I couldn’t figure out what it is. The permit’s value is $2 million for work Bayfield Parkway. It looks like it could be the old Ashley Furniture space.

We’ll keep checking.

Also hats off the Jersey Mike’s folks. Wednesday was the annual charity day with sales that day donated to a non-profit. In our area, proceeds go to the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation. Bradley is an offensive lineman for the Carolina Panthers. The foundation supports anti-bullying efforts and fight food insecurity.

The Jersey Mike’s were very business. In Harrisburg, they even ran out of bread.

No. 2

Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis (ELK) events. Volunteers participated in the first ELK event of the year last Saturday, March 25.

“We had a huge turnout for our Saturday March 25th event,” said Rita Bliven, the leader of ELK. “Big thanks to our normal volunteers as well as the extra participation from the A.L. Brown Beta club. I am truly amazed and grateful for the teenagers who volunteered their time on a rainy Saturday morning to clean up other people's messes.”

The teens had a little extra fun when they found a mannequin and an artificial Christmas tree.

Bliven said she would like to see other high school Beta clubs participate in future events. “I think it would be fun to get a little competition going between schools as to which school can pick up the most litter.”

The next ELK event will be Saturday, April 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers can park and meet at the Concord Lake Steam Academy at 1911 Concord Lake Road Kannapolis NC. 28083. There will be events on May 20 and June 3 events but locations are still to be determined.

“None of our efforts would be possible without the support of the City of Kannapolis and the NCDOT,” Bliven said. “The NCDOT's Spring Litter Sweep starts April 15th and ends April 29th. The spring and fall litter sweeps are both two weeks long and a great way to get involved with a long commitment. Both information of upcoming Elk events and the litter sweeps can be found on our website: Elk21.org”

No. 3

Mermaids are coming to SEA LIFE. SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord invites you to meet a mermaid this Spring Break at SEA LIFE Aquarium. The Mermaid Adventure will run on weekend dates from April 8th through May 28th (including in week of Spring Break, April 8th - 14th). Guests will be able to meet live mermaids, take photos with the mermaids for charity, and even get a special mermaid makeover.

Guests of the aquarium can visit the new exhibit “Doodle Reef” to design and color your own fish, play in the AR sandbox, and even touch a sea star in our touch tank.

You know I’ve never been to SEA LIFE. Maybe I will head out there to see the mermaids. I have seen the mermaids at the Carolina Renaissance Festival and the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher. The thing that strikes me is how long the young ladies can hold their breath and stay underwater.

No. 4

Summer swimming lessons. Group swim lesson registration begins on Monday, April 3, in Concord.

Lessons will take place at the Mclnnis Aquatic Center (151 Academy Ave). The cost is only $35 for City of Concord residents and $40 for non-residents for a session, which includes eight classes.

Visit the Concord Parks & Rec catalog for the list of sessions and to register starting Monday. Once you get to the website click on swim lessons for the list of classes. You will have to make an account with Civic Rec if you have not done so. You can find the catalog and list here along with other classes: http://bit.ly/3KmdymS

My brother, Luke, and I learned to swim at the YWCA in Asheville. I like the swim but the chlorine in most pools doesn’t agree with my sinuses. My mom took us to learn to swim but she never learned.

My dad learned to swim in Spring Creek up in Madison County. He said they throw him in the water and it was sink or swim. Please don’t teach your children using this method.

Daddy never put his head in the water and he was a great swimmer. I can’t swim that way. The ladies at Y taught us to blow bubbles and keep our heads in the water except to give up for a breath.

No. 5

Hi Bubba get a phone number! Last Friday my cell phone lit up off and all day with people calling me thinking it was Bubba’s Bunkhouse in Harrisburg. The restaurant has just opened.

A couple of weeks aog in the Friday Five we told you they were coming.

Well folks kept Googling the business and my story popped up and the only phone number in that is my cell phone.

I went to the Bubba’s website (under construction) and the Facebook page and there is no phone number clearly listed. I did find this number in a Facebook post about looking for line cooks 704-458-6504.

The grand opening for Bubba’s is Thursday, April 6. Hi Bubba please put your phone number out there where people can find it. If I were mean I would be telling people I had never heard of such a place.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001. Remember I am not Bubba.