Friday Five: Restaurants, shops and smelling the flowers

It seems kind of crazy that a big patch of the city is “technically in Concord.” I can understand border area like NorthLite, where the city limits runs along Roxie Avenue. Northwest Cabarrus is miles into the city limits of Kannapolis.

I wonder how Kannapolis residents in the area feel about this. I know if they changed the addresses to Kannapolis it would be inconvenient for a while, but it sure would be less confusing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No. 3

A new small center is coming to “Concord.” Afton Commons is well under construction at 580 Kannapolis Parkway, Concord, in the City of Kannapolis. It is near the Dunkin’ Donuts.

The building permit said the estimated cost of the building is $860,574. The owner is M&L Property Development LLC.

The building has two sections. One is 2,357 square feet and is listed as a possible drive-thru restaurant. The second bay is 2,025 square feet and is listed as retail space. Right now we don’t know what is going in those spaces.

No. 4

One spot we know about. The sign has gone up for a Tropical Smoothie Café across from Carolina Mall. It is in the small shopping center at 1421 Concord Parkway that already has a Five Guys Burger and Fries and Aspen Dental.