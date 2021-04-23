Friday Five: Restaurants, shops and smelling the flowers

We’ll have a kinder, gentler Friday Five this week after two weeks after writing mad. I saw baby ducks this week. It’s hard to stay mad with baby ducks.
No. 1
Reopening with changes. Steak ‘n Shake reopened its remodeled dining room at 8511 Concord Mills Blvd. Thursday. The remodel, led by franchise partner and owner-operator Phil Mannino, most notably features Steak ‘n Shake’s new self-ordering kiosks. With a digital, touch-screen menu, guests can place orders and make payments independently, offering a more seamless and convenient dine-in experience.
After closing the dining room in March, 2020 due to Covid-19, Mannino said he thrilled to welcome guests back to a new and improved Steak ‘n Shake.
“We have so missed seeing and connecting with our guests this past year and are thrilled to finally welcome everyone back to a fresh, remodeled dining room,” Mannino said. “The new interior celebrates the history and heritage of Steak ‘n Shake, while also introducing Kiosks for a fun, visual way to order your favorite Steakburgers and Shakes. We are looking forward to rekindling the relationship with our ‘extended family’ and excited to once again provide outstanding hospitality and delicious meals to our dine-in guests.”
In addition to browsing the visually-enhanced digital menu, guests can easily customize meals and pay with cash or credit directly at the kiosk. Employees prepare and serve up delicious steakburgers and milkshakes, which guests retrieve at the pickup counter and then are free to select from any open seating in the dining room and enjoy their meal.
The beverage station and food pickup counter have also been refreshed, including a separate pickup location for delivery and online orders.
Steak ‘n Shake plans recently reopened its South Boulevard location with after a similar remodel.
It’s been a long time since I’ve been to Steak ‘n Shake. It might have been the time Concord Spider Dwyan Luckey was there and was showing me his new state championship ring. That was a few years ago, but I remember Dwyan’s big proud smile with his hand and ring extended.
The company said the changes are being made at a location in Gastonia and at the Spider Drive location at NorthLite. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
The Spider Drive location has a Kannapolis mailing address, but is in the City of Concord.
No. 2
The address confusion continues. Rick Flowe was quick to point out the story we ran this week about Northwest Cabarrus and A.L. Brown playing baseball Monday at the new Atrium Health Ballpark downtown.
Our story said that Northwest was “technically in Concord.”
Northwest is in the City of Kannapolis but the mailing address is Concord. If I’m not mistaken it is also closer to the Kannapolis Post Office.
It seems kind of crazy that a big patch of the city is “technically in Concord.” I can understand border area like NorthLite, where the city limits runs along Roxie Avenue. Northwest Cabarrus is miles into the city limits of Kannapolis.
I wonder how Kannapolis residents in the area feel about this. I know if they changed the addresses to Kannapolis it would be inconvenient for a while, but it sure would be less confusing.
No. 3
A new small center is coming to “Concord.” Afton Commons is well under construction at 580 Kannapolis Parkway, Concord, in the City of Kannapolis. It is near the Dunkin’ Donuts.
The building permit said the estimated cost of the building is $860,574. The owner is M&L Property Development LLC.
The building has two sections. One is 2,357 square feet and is listed as a possible drive-thru restaurant. The second bay is 2,025 square feet and is listed as retail space. Right now we don’t know what is going in those spaces.
No. 4
One spot we know about. The sign has gone up for a Tropical Smoothie Café across from Carolina Mall. It is in the small shopping center at 1421 Concord Parkway that already has a Five Guys Burger and Fries and Aspen Dental.
Along with smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Café has sandwiches, wraps and bowls.
We’ve been to the one out at University Place. Our favorite is the Thai Chicken Wrap.
No. 5
A tough week made better by you. Kim’s mother, Irene Banks, passed away over the weekend. She had battled COPD for several years. Mrs. Banks was a wonderful mother, grandmother and member of her community. She was an expert gardener and quilter. Jordan and Kim are both talented that way.
Kim received lots of cards and messages from friends and coworkers. They were greatly appreciated. Thank you.
We’ve been up at the home place in Weaverville most of the week. We slipped out of the house for a few minutes away. We walked around Lake Louise one time and saw a lot of baby ducks and another day it was around Beaver Lake, where we saw blooming dogwoods and beautiful birds.
A couple of years ago we were walking up the stone sideway to Mr. and Mrs. Banks’ house past the beautiful flowers. There was a pretty small yellow-blooming flower that I didn’t recognize. I asked Mrs. Banks was it was. “That’s a weed.”
She was a flower expert. I’m not and if it looks pretty, weed or not I like it. Kim and I will always have the “that’s a weed” discussion.
No rants this week. I’m a bit drained. But don’t worry, my fellow ranters – I'll be revved up soon.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call 704-786-0001.