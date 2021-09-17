Friday Five: Ring the bell for freedom today

That means NCDOT will be doing more than repaving the street. I know there are some people who won’t like the project. Personally I like the idea.

“Delivering this project would include reducing the number of lanes currently in place to one travel lane in each direction and adding bike lanes,” Thompson said. “This removes the ability for vehicles to race and/or travel at higher speeds. Traffic signals will also be installed at the Ruth Street and China Grove Road intersections.

“The traffic volume also allows us to reduce the number of travel lanes without compromising capacity.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No. 4

OCT with a busy weekend too. The Old Courthouse Theatre's 9th Annual 10-Minute Play Festival will be held today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

This year's theme is "Into the Woods" and is a collection of seven 10-Minute Plays written by N.C .playwrights. Tickets are available on our website, www.octconcord.com, by phone 704-788-2405 or at the box office prior to the start of the program. Old Courthouse Theatre is located at 49 Spring St. NW Concord, NC 28025.

The Old Courthouse Theatre is also offering youth acting classes this fall for grades 3-5, grades 6-8, and grades 9-12.