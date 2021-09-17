Friday Five: Ring the bell for freedom today

Greetings from the great Southwest. We’re on vacation but I had a few odd and ends to pass along this week including the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
No. 1
Ring the bell for freedom. Carolyn Crawford wanted to make sure we knew that it is the 234th Anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Celebrate by ringing a bell at 4 p.m.
No. 2
Two events this weekend in Mount Pleasant. The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is going to be ringing its bell at 4 p.m. to mark Constitution Day. The ceremony will be at 1145 N. College St., in front of the Museum.
ECHS will have a yard sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale includes several vendors and will be at 1100 N. Main St, Parking will be on North College Street.
No. 3
A smoother ride is coming to Lane Street. We told you a couple of weeks ago how rough the travel lanes were. Changes are coming.
“In reference to the conditions on Lane Street, these may be addressed under a project we are currently advertising for bids and would start building next spring,” said Jen Thompson, Communications Officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. “The project would implement what we call a ‘road diet’ to improve safety and reduce the potential for crashes, mainly due to vehicles traveling at high speeds in this area.”
That means NCDOT will be doing more than repaving the street. I know there are some people who won’t like the project. Personally I like the idea.
“Delivering this project would include reducing the number of lanes currently in place to one travel lane in each direction and adding bike lanes,” Thompson said. “This removes the ability for vehicles to race and/or travel at higher speeds. Traffic signals will also be installed at the Ruth Street and China Grove Road intersections.
“The traffic volume also allows us to reduce the number of travel lanes without compromising capacity.”
No. 4
OCT with a busy weekend too. The Old Courthouse Theatre's 9th Annual 10-Minute Play Festival will be held today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
This year's theme is "Into the Woods" and is a collection of seven 10-Minute Plays written by N.C .playwrights. Tickets are available on our website, www.octconcord.com, by phone 704-788-2405 or at the box office prior to the start of the program. Old Courthouse Theatre is located at 49 Spring St. NW Concord, NC 28025.
The Old Courthouse Theatre is also offering youth acting classes this fall for grades 3-5, grades 6-8, and grades 9-12.
Classes will meet twice per week with a performance showcase following the 8-week semester. OCT is also offering Musical Theatre Dance Classes this fall for ages 6-11, ages 12-18, and ages 19-99. These classes will meet once per week. More information is available on the OCT website and social media pages (Facebook & Instagram).
No. 5
Joining fight against litter. Our friends with E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) are lining up churches to join the fight against litter.
The Refuge Church has already had a successful clean-up effort. Now coming up Saturday, Oct. 2, New Hope Lutheran and Charity Baptist will be doing litter pick-ups.
“Now we have two of the five churches on Brantley Road hosting events on Oct 2nd!,” said E.L.K. organizer Rita Bliven. “Brantley Road is 3.3 miles long. Our goal is to get all five churches involved and have the entire road, and China Grove Road, cleaned in one day.
Want to help or get a clean-up going in your area? Contact Bliven at Elk21.org and email Elkinfo@elk21.com
If I don’t fall in the Grand Canyon, I’ll be back with a longer Friday Five next week. If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com (if it bounces while I am gone, try again next week) or call or text 704-786-0001.