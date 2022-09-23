Friday Five: Ripping the phone book, more apartments and a strange dream

Not many people are “letting their fingers do the walking” anymore. I guess it’s computers and cell phones.

No. 1

The new phone book came out this week. Remember when all those strong men would rip that thick phone book to show how strong they were. I ripped the latest Windstream Yellow Pages with my thumbs and index fingers.

No. I am not that strong. I probably can bench press 125 pounds on a good day. The phone book is thin. It’s so thin that Windstream mailed it.

The Cabarrus South Rowan County edition, which includes Locust and Stanfield, is only 78 pages for the white pages and 88 pages for the Yellow Pages.

Are you still listed in the phone book? I’m not but I still have the same number I had when I signed up with the Concord Telephone Company for service in January, 1984. I had my number ported out to my cell service.

Computers and cell phones have really changed things.

No. 2

Building wasn’t empty long. Tuffy Tire & Auto Service has moved into the old auto repair shop on Concord Parkway in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement. It is the first Tuffy in Cabarrus County. There are a handful of locations scattered around the Charlotte area. The company is in more than 20 states and has more than 175 locations.

The building had previously been occupied by NTB – National Tire and Battery.

All those cars, trucks and SUVs that keep you stuck traffic need a lot of maintenance and work and it looks like this section of Concord Parkway is a hot shop for repair Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Carwash is nearing completion across the street from Tuffy and almost next door is SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service. And that’s not mention Charlie’s just up the hill and AutoZone.

Cars haven’t gone the way of landline phones.

No. 3

More apartments are coming. Or they might be coming if they can get a sewer allocation. The Charlotte Business Journal is reporting a company called FastStache LLC bought a 35-acre site at 2802 Lane St., Kannapolis, with the intention of building a 266-unit apartment complex.

The sales price is a reported $1.15 million. It looks like The Business Journal has more but I was unwilling pay $15 a month for a digital subscription. They are right proud of their publication – who do they think they are, The Charlotte Observer?

I searched the ACCELA Citizen Access site, which usually has permit information, but didn’t find anything more. FastStache LLC is Charlotte-based and the registered agent is Alexander Ricks, East 7th Street, Charlotte.

My question remains: who the heck is going to live in all these apartments? And what is the occupancy rate on the ones that are already built?

No. 4

Dreaming about potato cakes. You ever have a strange dream that you don’t really understand? Early Thursday morning I woke after dreaming about making potato cakes. I couldn’t get the shredded potatoes to stick together.

I tried putting flour on the outside but they still fell apart. I tried wetting the flour with water and it turned into paste and made a nasty mess. Finally I decided to add an egg to the paste and I think it worked because I woke up. I woke up hungry.

I couldn’t tell you last time I had a good potato cake. My mom used to make them for Luke and me. It also got me to thinking about salmon patties. I love those too.

We always called them “sal-mon” not “sam-un.” Why the heck do they put an “l’ in the word?

I Googled it. Apparently it is Latin, but the English got it from the French and the French don’t pronounce the “l.”

Native Americans call the fish “wy-kan-ush.”

Now you see where a strange potato cake dream can lead you.

No. 5

TikTok is wrong on dental health. You see all the videos on social media that give you advice or show you how to do something. I’m always wondered if they work. I tried one: ice pops, cool pops, you know the frozen treat that comes in plastic. Instead of cut the end, just snap it in the middle. It works.

The N.C. Dental Society sent us a press release about a hack that doesn’t work:

The viral Coca-Cola hack made waves on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The DIY Coca-Cola imitation is a sugar-free concoction made with balsamic vinegar and sparkling water. Without the added sugars, influencers suggest this hack is a healthier alternative. But is it actually healthier than Coca-Cola? Dentists say otherwise.

“Unfortunately, both balsamic vinegar and sparkling water contain acids that can cause tooth erosion,” said Dr. Christian Yaste of Charlotte. “Mixing two acids is not ideal. It’s best to consume balsamic vinegar in moderation on dishes like salads, while drinking non-carbonated purified or fluoridated water. Flat water is best for your oral health.”

The North Carolina Dental Society shares three simple tricks to help avoid enamel erosion.

Use a straw: While consuming sugary, carbonated or caffeinated beverages it’s best to use a straw to avoid contact with teeth. Also, remember to brush twice a day and floss regularly.

Chew Sugarless Gum: Studies show that chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes can help prevent tooth decay. Look for the ADA Seal on the package, you’ll know its sugar free and a safe treat for your teeth.

Rinse with water: Be sure to drink water after meals or consuming sugary beverages. Water will help rinse your mouth of the sugars and acids that cause cavities.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.