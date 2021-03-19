Friday Five: Road construction, pollen, veterans and litter

Sure would have been nice to have those plates in place the first few days the trenches were there.

Thompson did have some good news when I asked when the overall project will be complete.

“The overall project is estimated to be finished by the end of May,” Thompson said.

Of course, there are still big projects on Concord Mills Boulevard, Derita Road, N.C. 49 and Stough Road and more. I guess that’s why they say the North Carolina state object is the orange barrel.

No. 2

Help for veterans and their families. Operation Decisive Victory (ODV) will present Cabarrus County’s first Veterans Stand Down & Resource Fair, taking place at Speedway Harley Davidson. 10049 Weddington Road, Saturday, March 20, beginning at 10 a.m., featuring local, state, out of state and federal community partners focused on the wellbeing of our veterans and their families.

This Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair will bring together the various resources and programs available to veterans and their families. This event, though typically focused on homeless and at-risk veterans, we are inviting anyone in the community looking for a hand-up in their journey to visit the event.