Friday Five: Road construction, pollen, veterans and litter

A reader last week asked if the Friday Five is about relaying facts or expressing opinion. I would say the answer is “yes.” How’s that for a politician-like answer? Opinions expressed here are mine and facts are facts. I will leave it up to you determine which is which.
No. 1
The end is in sight – thank goodness. It just about takes an all-terrain vehicle to drive between the Florence Avenue/Davidson Highway intersection with Concord Parkway to I-85. Last week crews cut three trenches in the new pavement on the southbound side of the highway between the railroad bridge and the intersection.
A “bump” sign seemed a bit under stated. It was a pretty deep ditch. They lined up with the storm drains. Eventually crews put metal over the trenches. I can’t believe they left those big gaps in the pavement.
N.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson Jen Thompson helped us find out what was happening there.
“The trenches were cut to install subdrain to capture water from migrating through the fill and pavement structures,” Thompson said Thursday. “There are recessed plates in place to cover the trenches to maintain traffic while this work is underway. Project engineers estimate completing the excavation this week, followed by backfilling and asphalt placement next week.”
Sure would have been nice to have those plates in place the first few days the trenches were there.
Thompson did have some good news when I asked when the overall project will be complete.
“The overall project is estimated to be finished by the end of May,” Thompson said.
Of course, there are still big projects on Concord Mills Boulevard, Derita Road, N.C. 49 and Stough Road and more. I guess that’s why they say the North Carolina state object is the orange barrel.
No. 2
Help for veterans and their families. Operation Decisive Victory (ODV) will present Cabarrus County’s first Veterans Stand Down & Resource Fair, taking place at Speedway Harley Davidson. 10049 Weddington Road, Saturday, March 20, beginning at 10 a.m., featuring local, state, out of state and federal community partners focused on the wellbeing of our veterans and their families.
This Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair will bring together the various resources and programs available to veterans and their families. This event, though typically focused on homeless and at-risk veterans, we are inviting anyone in the community looking for a hand-up in their journey to visit the event.
The event is free for everyone to attend and we encourage anyone who may know a veteran in need to bring them to this event to help them connect to the right resource. There will also be a revealing of a custom wrapped Harley Davidson motorcycle dedicated to our veterans and first responders.
Some of the participating organizations are:
VA Health Care Center, NC Works, Rowan County Housing Authority, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Combat Veteran Military Association (CVMA) Chapter 15-2, Guardians of the Children, Alpha Omega Phi Military Fraternity & Sorority, Hook Line & Heroes, Cabarrus Black Boys, DAR, Riders Against Cancer, Dog Training Elite, Core Wound Healing, Support Her B.O.O.T.S, Hope St. Food Pantry, Suburban Guardianship, and Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation and Cemetery.
Operation Decisive Victory is a non-profit based in Charlotte, whose aim to help veterans and their families.
No. 3
Football player identified. Donna Heck and her dad, Joe Edgison, recognized the old photo from the China Grove-Winecoff football game we ran on page 2 on March 12. Mr. Edgison, a football standout at Winecoff, was the ball carrier.
Heck and her family were excited to him in the photo.
“My Dad will turn 84 years old in a few weeks and is sadly battling Alzheimer’s. He saw this picture and immediately recognized it. Joy and pride overwhelmed him... and all of us!” Heck said. “Thank you for publishing the photo. The recollection this photo triggered was therapeutic and much appreciated!”
No. 4
My hay fever is starting crank up. Most of you saw the beautiful “First Signs of Spring” photos Marty Price shot for us. I love the flowers and the warm Spring weather but I don’t like the hay fever it brings.
Last March, in my closest known brush with COVID-19, N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell came by the office. He was coughing his head off and said he had really bad allergies. I had lots of congestion then so I figured he was right. Turns out he had the COVID.
This week I got a press release that outlines some of the differences. When you see me sneezing my head, hope you will remember a couple of these.
COVID-19 vs Seasonal Allergies:
• Have a high fever? GET A TEST.
• Did you lose your sense of taste suddenly? GET A TEST.
• Are your eyes itchy or watery? You probably have allergies.
• Sneezing your head off? You probably have allergies.
“Since the symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal allergies are so similar, many people will be confused about what kind of treatment to seek,” explains Dr. Benjamin Barlow, chief medical officer of American Family Care (AFC). “It is important to always remember, when in doubt, it’s always best to get in front of a medical provider and get checked out.”
Here’s a Friday Five from Dr. Barlow on the Top 5 Ways to Make Your Allergies Worse:
1. Drinking Alcohol: An extra glass of wine at dinner could irritate existing allergies. A Danish study found every additional alcoholic drink in a week, increased the risk of seasonal allergies by 3 percent. The researchers suspect the bacteria and yeast in the alcohol produce histamines and cause a stuffy nose or itchy eyes.
2. Making your bed: Dust mites love to put down roots in bedding and mattresses. AFC medical providers say at night, while you sleep, moisture from body sweat helps keep the little critters alive. When you make your bed in the morning, you are tucking in those pesky bugs, so they cannot escape. Airing out your sheets can make it harder for allergens and bedbugs to stay alive.
(I like this one. I’ve got to make sure my wife, Kim, sees this one.)
3. Wearing contact lenses: In some cases, AFC providers say lenses can trap pollen against the surface of the eye. This can be an even bigger issue for anyone who is already suffering from red, itchy eye triggered by seasonal allergies.
4.Eating certain fruits and vegetables: We are raised to think eating our veggies is good for us. Researchers with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America found proteins in certain foods can cause ragweed sufferers to end up with an itchy mouth. The experts say bananas, melons as well as tomatoes can cause a cross-reaction.
(Dang! I don’t like this one. Tomatoes are my favorite food of all time and like bananas too.)
5. Using the dishwasher: A Swedish study published in the journal Pediatrics found children do not develop as many allergies if they eat of a hand washed dishes rather than plates or bowls cleaned in a dishwasher. Researchers found automated dishwashers kill so much bacteria children cannot build up an immunity.
(Kids be sure to show this to your parents/grandparents when they insist you wash the dishes.)
No. 5
Can’t escape the litter. We ran along the greenway on George Liles Parkway this week and noticed a lot of litter. It’s particular sad because it was only a few days ago that I saw a City of Concord crew out there working on the greenway. Concord does a good job maintaining its greenways. I will say this, most of the trash was on N.C. Department of Transportation side of the fences.
A lot of this looks like it has blown off of trucks and I’m sure some was simply thrown out the window.
NCDOT is trying but as we know it’s all they can barely keep up with maintaining the roads. It’s up to everyone to do their part. Here’s how according to NCDOT:
• Securing their loads before driving. Unsecured trash can fly from a vehicle and end up as roadside litter.
• Holding onto trash until it can be disposed of properly. Keep a litter bag in your vehicle so you can properly dispose of trash later.
• Recycle when possible. Recycling protects the environment, saves landfill space and keeps the community clean.
NCDOT reports that the agency and its partners have removed 2.15 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1. That figure includes the 976 thousand pounds of litter removed from roadsides since March 1.
North Carolinians who wish to help keep roads clean can volunteer for the upcoming Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24.
This Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., the E.L.K. Initiative will have a litter pick-up along Concord Lake Road. Parking will be at Concord Lake STEAM Academy.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something to rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com