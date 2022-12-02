Friday Five: Roberta Road round-about, American Pickers coming and Christmas events

Have you been on Roberta Road lately? Be careful. If you're headed out to a Christmas celebration or to find some treasure, slow down and as they used to say in Florida, “Arrive alive.” I was in Florida last week and believe me they don’t slow down.

No. 1

Round-about traffic nightmare. Many of the round-abouts in Cabarrus County and in the Piedmont have been pretty successful in calming traffic and keeping vehicles moving, but the Roberta Road Round-about is not one of the them.

Since it was completed in late August at the intersection of Roberta and Cochran Roads and Brookville Avenue, vehicles have been running off the road and crashing at the tight circle. It's just up the hill from the new Roberta Road Middle School and no doubt traffic has increased in the area.

It is a mini-round-about. It doesn’t mean the lanes are smaller but that the radius takes up less space, possibly to keep from having to acquire more right-of-way, according to Jen Thompson, communications manager with the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“I think right now the primary problem is speed,” Thompson said.

Instagram and social media videos definitely show speeding cars, screeching brakes and cars running up the curbs into the yards around the round-about. One of the neighbors has posted videos from a surveillance camera. The account is ROBERTA.ROAD.ROUNDAROUD and has more than 1900 followers.

The TikTok account roberta.road.roundabout has even more followers, at last check more than 11,300.

In the past few weeks, NCDOT has put up signage warning the round-about is coming up, installed flashing yellow caution lights and a large portable sign telling of the traffic pattern change.

The concrete island in the center of the round-about is low and designed to allow trucks, school buses and other large vehicles to ride up on it to get through, Thompson said.

I visited the round-about Wednesday afternoon and saw two tractor-tractors hopping the curbing on the outside as they went through. There are ruts in the yards surrounding the round-about. It’s obvious (even without the videos) that cars are running off the road. It is dangerous.

There is a large pile of dirt in one yard. It appears the homeowner is trying to prevent a vehicle from crashing into his house.

Thompson said NCDOT is monitoring the situation and looking for ways to make it safer.

One thing is for sure – slowing down would make it a lot safer. The speed limit is 35 and you should be going a lot less when you get to the round-about.

No. 2

The road marking are getting worse. A few weeks ago I told you about the lines being gone off of Concord Parkway at Charlotte Motor Speedway and them fading in other places. I was through there Wednesday and nothing has changed.

Another danger spot is NorthLite Shopping Center (Sam’s Club, Walmart, Hobby Lobby, you know up there between Concord and Kannapolis). Our friend Grant Rader reminded me of this.

“…Supercenter Drive has a serious problem with the lane striping that is dangerous as drivers unfamiliar with the direction find themselves in the wrong Lane,” Rader said. “This coupled with people driving like a bat out of Hell along that roadway will result in tragedy at some point. It is my understanding that the stores are responsible for maintaining those stripes but I wouldn’t swear to that.”

I complain about them every time I go up there. I can’t remember if I need to be in the left or right lane to go straight across.

This street, which intersects with Roxie, is definitely not an NCDOT street (Dale Earnhardt and N.C. 3 at the ends of Roxie are). If this isn’t a city street, the City of Concord needs to put some pressure on the shopping center to fix the situation.

This is another one of those crazy is it Concord or is it Kannapolis? situcations The Kannapolis Walmart is in Concord (everything south of Roxie is Concord and north is Kannapolis).

As luck would have it, there are some fresh markings on Roxie coming up on Supercenter Drive. It shows left turns. I think they mean at the signal light but folks are turning left before at an entrance that looks like it is intended to be a right turn entrance only. Maybe it’s not. We really need clear marking on the roads.

No. 3

American Pickers coming. Do you watch the History Channel as much as I do? I love the “Unexplained Zone” with History’s Greatest Mysteries, Ancient Aliens and that one with Capt. Kirk, The UnXplained. Well, none of those shows are coming, but another popular show is coming to North Carolina.

American Pickers is returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel hit throughout the area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from you! Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public. If interested, please send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184 or on Facebook: @GotAPick

Got interesting junk – pick up the phone give them a call (anybody remember the guy at Town and Country Ford “5-3-6- fifty-six hundred”.)

No. 4

It’s a Harrisburg Christmas. The Town of Harrisburg holds its annual Christmas Tree Lighting tonight, Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The festivities include several performances by local groups. Lots of vendors for food and other stuff.

Additional parking will be at ZMax Boulevard.

This is always a big event at Harrisburg Park.

No. 5

Eastern Cabarrus celebrates the holidays. Mount Pleasant kicks off its Christmas Festivities Saturday, Dec. 3 Here are some of the events:

* Noon-3 p.m., Christmas at the Museum with Christmas Market and Santa will be 1145 N. College St.

*3:30-4:30 p.m., Town of Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade on East Franklin Street and North Main Street.

*4:30-7 p.m., Christmas Tree Lighting with food vendors, music, snow, kids crafts by Cabarrus Arts Council, balloon art, and Santa at Town Hall, 8590 Park Dr. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text me at 704-786-0001.