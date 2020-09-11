Friday Five: Safe cities, unsafe shoppers and the infamous NCDOT

Two Cabarrus County municipalities ranked high in a recent Safest Cities in North Carolina survey, but three towns were no-shows.
AdvisorSmith shared the “Safest Cities in North Carolina,” and the complete rankings can be found online at https://advisorsmith.com/data/safest-cities-in-north-carolina.
“We based our analysis on crime data from the FBI, which reports crimes including murder, rape, robbery, assault, larceny, burglary and motor vehicle theft from cities around the country. We created a proprietary crime score reflecting the levels of crime for cities around the state. The average crime score in North Carolina was 71, and crime scores ranged from as low as 3 to as high as 371,” AdvisorSmith’s website said.
No. 1
Concord ranks No. 3 among large cities. AdvisorSmith gave Concord a total crime score of 27.3, which ranks only behind Cary (No. 1) and Apex (No. 2). Huntersville was No. 4 and Chapel Hill No. 5. The North Carolina average was 71.
Concord was compared with the other 16 large cities of 50,000 people or more. Concord’s violent crime rate was 3.7 per 1,000 residents, which was the lowest in the group. Concord’s property crime rate was slightly higher than some of the other safer cities. That rate was 17.9 property crimes per 1,000 residents.
Charlotte came in at No. 13 on the list. Asheville (16th) and Winston-Salem (17th) rounded out SafeAdvisor’s large cities list.
No. 2
Kannapolis ranks above average for safety. Kannapolis came in at No. 21 for cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 people. With all the growth, I’m betting Kannapolis will not be in that category much longer.
The total crime score for Kannapolis was 49.7. The violent crime rate was 8 per 1,000 people and the property crimes rate was 24.6 per 1,000.
Cornelius ranked No. 1 for mid-size cities. Davidson was No. 8 and Mint Hill No. 15. Others in region include Mooresville (27), Salisbury (47) and Albemarle (51).
No. 3
Harrisburg, Midland and Mount Pleasant were missing. AdvisorSmith said they didn’t get enough information submitted for those areas. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of policing in those towns. I’m not why crime statistics were not submitted for those areas.
Trent Woods was the safest small city in the state. I’ve never heard of Trent Woods, have you? I looked it up on Google Maps. Trent Woods is home to the New Bern Golf and Country Club in Craven County. It looks like there is a Target just outside the town limits. It’s funny what those Google Maps show. I Googled my address, and it shows one of my neighbor’s houses as a church. Who knew?
Rockwell made the small cities list at No. 30, followed closely by China Grove at 31. Spencer was 90th and East Spencer 118th.
No. 4
Can’t read or don’t care? I would go into a rant about the lack of mask use or the use of a mask as a chin strap, but there’s plenty of that on social media. If you care about the people around you, wear a mask and wear it the right way. If you don’t, you need to do some self-examination.
What concerns me more is that people can’t seem to read. I was at Walmart on Wednesday, and at least half of the people in the grocery section were going the wrong way. Walmart has big signs and stickers on the floor directing the flow of shoppers.
The idea is for everyone to move in the same direction so they don’t have to be face to face as they pass in the aisle or if they pause to look at something. I fear the wrong-way shoppers simply don’t care. I want to call them bad words, but I will just think them.
Employees in many stores completely ignore the signs, too. Walmart actually is not too bad. The one that seems to be the worst is the chain that has an animal in its name. You know the one. Instead of the king of the jungle, its logo animal looks more like a dog. People, we all can do better.
No. 5
From the mailbag. We got lots of comments about the Q&A with the N.C. Department of Transportation last week. There was little sympathy for the state agency. More than one person said NCDOT was behind and overspent on its work before the pandemic.
Deep pavement in front of Carolina Mall, and the NCDOT response drew the ire of one reader:
“There is no need to bank the curve like the speedway as I am sure that the speed limit will likely be 35 mph and with the congestion and traffic signals you will be fortunate to get going that fast. Going deeper — that is north bound and in no way, shape or form westbound.”
I agree and have to admit I was scratching my head when NCDOT called it “westbound.”
The same reader shared this, too, about NCDOT: “My father said years ago that the D.O.T. hires a person for a job, and when that job is over they give them a pickup truck to ride around in for the next 30 years.”
Another reader called for the N.C. Attorney General to open an investigation and shut down NCDOT under RICO (organized crime laws) and asked a series of questions about other needed projects in the Charlotte region:
• Will 85 in Gaston County EVER be widened?
• Will the Wilkinson Boulevard bridge replacement EVER happen?
• Will 485 EVER be widened?
• Will the obsolete and dangerous 77/85 interchange EVER be modernized?
Those are all good questions. I especially agree with the 77/85 interchange. That stretch of road is terrifying to drive.
Other states are going full-bore on their interstate projects. You’ve got to wonder why North Carolina can’t.
Let me know if you have a Friday Five, story idea or something I can rant about. Email mplemmons@independenttribne.com.
