Friday Five: Still can’t get what I want on TV

Please let the elections be over. At least that would clear one thing off my TV that makes me mad. Do you understand some of these commercials?
No. 1
Horrible ads. Some of them (not for any particular candidate) seem to be aimed at either scaring you to vote or scaring you from voting. One in particular tells you that they keep a record of your vote, but not how you vote. It seems to be aimed at shaming you into voting. Your neighbors, family and friends can see if you vote. That’s the message. I guess if the wrong person is elected, they can blame you? I think that ad money could have been better spent.
Early in-person continues today through Saturday. There will be no voting on Monday. Regular polls will be open Tuesday. Hopefully we will have clear results, and we won’t have to worry about the lawyers and the courts deciding any races.
About half of Cabarrus County’s voters had voted by Wednesday. I turned Kim’s and my absentee ballots in at the Board of Elections on Wednesday.
Jordan and I took my 89-year-old mother to vote in Weaverville on Saturday. We used the drive-up lane, and it was easy for her.
Our early sites here in Cabarrus County are set up much better. At the Weaverville Town Hall, there didn’t seem to be a way to get into the building to vote without close contact with the gauntlet of flag and sign-waving campaigners. I hate that.
No. 2
Anybody seen the former congressman? Former 8th District Congressman Larry Kissell took up cycling a few years before being elected to the U.S. House. Last week he posted several cycling “selfies” on his Facebook page.
The occasion was passing the 80,000-mile mark on his bike. From May 1997 to Oct. 18, 2020, Kissell has logged 80,003 miles. He listed some of the places he's biked, from the Uwharries here in North Carolina to scenic locals across the country and to Mexico.
Someone suggested on his page that he should run for Congress again. He politely said, “No, thank you.” I would bet there was a smile on his face when he typed those words.
Keep on ridin’, Larry.
No. 3
An adventure in setting up a “new” TV. Anybody notice how TV prices have come down? I decided to buy one of the ones on sale at Walmart for my office. It wasn’t top of the line. I don’t think I see well enough, nor have enough space, to appreciate the 4K models. I bought a 720p Roku smart TV.
The best I could tell, the TV was a model from about a year and half ago. In setting it up, there is a software update required. Holy crap! That was a seemingly endless process. It took between two and three hours. I guess a lot changes in a year and half.
I hooked up a good indoor digital antenna ($49.95) and got a pleasant surprise — 41 channels. I could pick up all the local channels and then their digital back channels. Granted, there was some duplication of QVC-type sales channels (maybe four or five channels).
The UNC-TV channels coming off that big tower at Frank Liske Park were interesting. One channel had the governor’s COVID-19 update, while another was talking about NASA landing a probe on a meteorite — all in living color.
I must say there was a fair amount of black and white shows. Flipping through those, I saw Hazel going to court and a TV movie called “Return to Green Acres.” I’m guessing the younger folks might not like some of those channels, nor understand what kind of telephones they were using.
Growing up near Asheville, I still remember getting WLOS Channel 13 (ABC), WFBC (now WYFF) Channel 4 (NBC) and sometimes WSPA Channel 7 (CBS). On Sunday afternoons, I could usually see a snowy version of the Atlanta Falcons game.
I bet there are readers out there who remember when “Bonanza” was first broadcast in color.
No. 4
A TV rant. If you are a DISH subscriber like me, you’re probably fed up, and from what I read online, DIRECTV, Spectrum and other services have angry customers like me. I like to watch the Braves, Hornets and Hurricanes during their respective seasons. Well, I can’t because the stupid people at DISH and FOX Regional Networks can’t reach an agreement, so we subscribers can’t see our teams. And sometimes when the Braves are on a national channel like TBS, the bleepty-beeps black it out. SCREAMING NOW!
Well, Apollo (I guess that’s the company that owns WSOCTV and Action 64), and DISH can’t come to an agreement. Both claim the other “removed” the channels from our lineup.
I’m about ready to “cut the cord.” I’ve been threatening to do so for more than a year. If I knew where I could take the equipment and dump it on a DISH executive’s desk, I would. I am screaming mad right now. I need to calm down. It only makes me madder to write about it.
No. 5
From the mailbag. One of our readers and a neighbor to the new Piper Landing development responded to last week’s Friday Five. Bob Guerity is optimistic, but will miss the planes.
“We visited with pilots often and asked them to wag their wings when they flew over,” Guerity said. “We particularly enjoyed the biplanes and their beauty in flight. So, it will be sad to see that become a memory. But, I would rather see single-family homes than more apartments. Maybe the grandkids will find new friends.”
Bob also tried out Culver’s in Kannapolis after his wife, Linda’s, Meals on Wheels route and later took his grandkids to the new Stars and Strikes. He was impressed with both, but after Stars and Strikes, he said, “Boy, my wallet feels much lighter.”
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.