Friday Five: Still can’t get what I want on TV

Please let the elections be over. At least that would clear one thing off my TV that makes me mad. Do you understand some of these commercials?

No. 1

Horrible ads. Some of them (not for any particular candidate) seem to be aimed at either scaring you to vote or scaring you from voting. One in particular tells you that they keep a record of your vote, but not how you vote. It seems to be aimed at shaming you into voting. Your neighbors, family and friends can see if you vote. That’s the message. I guess if the wrong person is elected, they can blame you? I think that ad money could have been better spent.

Early in-person continues today through Saturday. There will be no voting on Monday. Regular polls will be open Tuesday. Hopefully we will have clear results, and we won’t have to worry about the lawyers and the courts deciding any races.

About half of Cabarrus County’s voters had voted by Wednesday. I turned Kim’s and my absentee ballots in at the Board of Elections on Wednesday.

Jordan and I took my 89-year-old mother to vote in Weaverville on Saturday. We used the drive-up lane, and it was easy for her.