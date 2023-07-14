A world class stunt show will be in downtown Concord tonight and we’ve got other business and news to share with you today in the Friday Five.

No. 1

Run and festival in Concord. Many of you know I like to run. I run slow but still enjoy it. Friday (tonight) will be the annual Streetlight 5K & Frolic. It’s a run and it’s a festival.

This year there will be a stunt bike show, food and music along with the run and fun run.

The Frolic has gotten even bigger with an out of this world stunt show by Chain Reaction Sports. These shows will provide top BMX athletics that will amaze you with their incredible acrobatics and stunts. Show times are 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m., and 9 p.m. Shows last 30 to 40 minutes. Spectators are to view the show from McCachern Boulevard or the What Matters Most parking lot.

The race course is pretty challenging but if you need to, you can walk or move out and those fast runners blow by. It starts on McCachern in the dip right below the Windstream building. You turn left down Corban Avenue then to the greenway. Then you turn around before you get to Lawndale and head back up through Mickey McGee Park, up the hill to the Post Office and then back to the finish line.

Besides the awesome stunt show and running, there will be a ninja course, axe throwing, and beer sales by High Branch, Southern Strain, and Cabarrus Brewery. There will be food trucks, too.

Say "hi" if you see me. I won’t be running the race, but will be coaching our couch to 5K participants who are running.

No. 2

Construction continues on Union Street. Before the new courthouse construction began, the Streetlight festival was right beside the Historic Cabarrus Courthouse. Some day maybe it will return there.

Right now Union Street is still ripped up with the new streetscape project. That is expected to take until well into 2024 and then courthouse construction will be disruptive into early 2025.

Meanwhile apartment construction continues and renovation of several downtown buildings.

I’m told the price of leases for businesses is soaring. That will weed out some potential business owners.

My personal opinion is one of the problems downtown over the years has been businesses that seemed more like hobbies. Hours were irregular and if you worked during the day you likely weren’t going to find many of the shops open.

Lack of public bathrooms is another issue. Hand written signs that say “bathrooms for customers only” doesn’t speak well for your business.

Maybe with all those pipes in street being replaced, we can get some public bathrooms.

No. 3

New franchise owner in Harrisburg. Grasons, a national leader in estate sales and business liquidation services, announced earlier this month the opening of a new franchise in Cabarrus County. The company is nationwide, but most of its locations are in California.

This marks the first Grasons franchise in the state, serving communities from Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Huntersville, and any other area north of Charlotte to Lake Norman. The new franchise will be spearheaded by William Bremer, a seasoned professional located in Harrisburg.

Grasons offers a comprehensive range of services, including professional appraisals, estate sales and complete cleanouts, as well as business liquidations providing a streamlined solution for families, trustees, and executors during transitional periods.

"I am thrilled to be able to continue serving the senior community through my role at Grasons," said Bremer. "The company's commitment to helping individuals and families navigate their aging transition journey aligns perfectly with my personal passion. I look forward to introducing Grasons to North Carolina and am committed to providing top-notch services to our community."

Bremer brings a background in food service operations management, having specialized in serving colleges, universities, and most recently, a senior living facility over the past 30 years. It was during his time at the senior living facility that he found a profound connection with senior citizens and baby boomers, inspiring a desire to find a career that would allow him to continue serving this demographic.

"William's wealth of experience and deep connection with the senior community make him an ideal fit for leading our first North Carolina franchise," said Grasons founder, Brand President Simone Kelly. "His dedication to service and commitment to helping people align perfectly with our company mission. We're excited to support his growth and see the positive impact he'll make in Cabarrus County and beyond."

For more information about Grasons and its estate sale and business liquidation services in Cabarrus County, visit https://www.grasons.com/estate-sale-companies/cabarrus-county-nc/. To schedule a free consultation with Bremer, call 704-918-3774.

No. 4

A U-Haul location in Kannapolis added. Gasquatch Customs & Offroad signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve Kannapolis.

Gasquatch Customs & Offroad at 137 Wankel Drive will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 704-918-4175 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Kannapolis-NC-28083/038617/

Gasquatch Customs & Offroad partners Nicole and Zachary Kaufman are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Cabarrus County.

No. 5

New sculpture garden planned. Since last November’s passage of the $60 million Parks and Recreation bonds in Concord, officials have been working on plans for projects to be funded by the bonds. One project is in the Academy-Gibson Park.

The city will renovate the park to include a new sculpture garden on the property adjacent to ClearWater Arts Center & Studios.

Officials are working on the design for the sculpture garden and want to hear what citizens think. What features would you like to see? There is a short online survey: https://publicinput.com/sculpturegarden

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.