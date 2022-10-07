Friday Five: The Barn, bonds and balloting

Many of you have asked questions and today we’ll try to answer some of them.

No. 1

Frank Liske Park Barn taking shape. Two questions come up often: 1. When will the Frank Liske Park Barn reopen? And 2. Will there be a silo on the rebuilt barn?

The barn is taking shape after a slow start to the rebuild after fire set by an arsonist destroyed the original barn. Cabarrus County said the barn will be open to the public in June, 2023.

I was up there Wednesday and a lot of progress has been made.

Yes there will be a silo. It hasn’t gone up yet. There will be one different. There will be no stairs inside like the old one.

No. 2

Concord bonds package on the ballot Nov. 8. The City of Concord has a $60 million general revenue bond package being considered. The financing would be used to renovate existing parks and build new parks (nine total).

If approved and property values remain the same, it would cost taxpayers in the city up to 3 cents on the tax rate. When consider the Eli Lilly and all the other big projects being built along with sky-high house prices, the chances of property value remaining the same or declining is very slim.

Concord has developed master plans on all the parks and could begin construction more quickly with the additional financing. Here are a few highlights of the project:

• Expansion of Academy-Gibson Park would include a skate park, expansion of the swimming pool and renovations of Academy Rec Center.

• Caldwell Park would include a new playground, tennis courts, new basketball courts, more greenway connections and new shelters.

• The David Phillips Park off Burrage Road would get nature trails, a playground, more of the McEachern Greenway and a restroom building.

• Parking at Jim Dorton Park off Poplar Tent Road would be expanded along with expansion of disc golf, construction of a section of the Coddle Creek Greenway and stream bank restoration.

• A splash pad would be coming to Hartsell Park along with picnic areas and field improvements.

• Jim Ramseur Park construction would include pickle ball courts (there are others in the works at other parks too), an amphitheater, splash pad and a dog park. This new park is in the Cox Mill part of town.

• Another new park is the Poplar Tent Trailhead Park in the western part of the county/city. Expansion of the Hector Henry Greenway is part of the project there along with rest rooms, parking, playground and a possible small cricket pitch.

• The Wilson Street Park (construction already underway) would have playgrounds, restrooms, greenway connections and more. I call this one the Fairy Park.

• W.W. Flowe Park out in the Central Heights/Central Cabarrus area would get expanded parking, pickle ball courts, new shelters, a loop trail and small and large dog parks.

These are just a few of the projects. The city continues to grow and with more people these park improvements were needed yesterday.

A lot more details are online at https://concordbonds.com/

No. 3

Nov. 8 and Election Day right around the corner. Here are some important dates coming up:

*There is one week left to register to vote (if you are not registered already). The deadline is Friday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.

* Mail-out absentee balloting began Sept. 9. Those ballots must be returned to the Cabarrus County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot.

* One stop absentee voting (we call it early voting) begins Thursday, Oct. 20.

* On Election Day polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

No. 4

New congressional districts. Cabarrus County is now split into two congressional districts. In general the western half of the county is in the 12th District and the eastern half is in the 8th District.

Congressman Richard Hudson will no longer represent the county after the election. He is seeking reelection in the 9th District. You probably have heard him refer to himself as “Fort Bragg’s Congressman.” Fayetteville and much of the old 8th District is now in the 9th District.

In the 12th District, Congresswoman Alma Adams, the Democratic incumbent, is being challenged by Tyler Lee, a Republican.

The 8th District favorite is Rep. Dan Bishop, who currently serves as the 9th District congressman. The Charlotte Republican is challenged by Democrat Scott Huffman.

No. 5

A couple of rants. Ann Gillon shared this with us:

“I know that the city, as well as most entities, are short staffed, but have you ridden out towards Concord Mills from George Liles Parkway, past Publix? The weeds are plush. Any day now, I think I will drive over the bridge at Coddle Creek and find that the bushes and weeds are coming across the bridge. And speaking of Weddington Road, from the bridge to Publix is like driving on a washboard. That is my rant!”

Ann is right and the overgrown is all over.

Here is a rant from me. Concord is not very walkable. I dropped my car off for a vehicle inspection and oil change up at The Village. It was going to be a couple of hours before they got to it so I decided to walk home.

As the crow flies my house is about a mile or so, but there is a big kudzu-covered ravine behind The Village. I walked up toward Westrock Coffee, across their “Stay Off the Grass” lawn down Rock Hill Church Road and then across the Piper Landing development (under construction). It wound up being 2 miles.

When I walked back to pick up my car I decided to go out Montford Avenue and up Concord Parkway.

It was a ditch-hopping adventure. Every time a car would come, I would have to step down into the ditch.

When I got over to Concord Parkway, I decided walking with traffic to my back was the safest thing, instead of crossing four lanes of traffic twice. It was good going across Royal Auto Sales lot and then a short strip of paved shoulder.

Then I came to the guardrail and the shoulder narrowed to a couple of feet and it was covered with kudzu. I wanted a while until traffic cleared little and then ran along the guard rail until the shoulder widened again.

Eventually I came to a short strip of sidewalk (maybe 100 feet) below El Patron, in front of where The Charlotte Observer used to have the Cabarrus Neighbors office.

That was all the sidewalk except a little strip at the corner of Montford and Groff. Concord is not very pedestrian friendly. Hopefully some of these greenways will eventually connect and you can have some safer ways to get around without a car.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or email 704-786-0001.