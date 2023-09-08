The Cabarrus County Fair starts today, Friday, Sept. 8. I’m not sure how we can get any busier than this weekend — the fair, Friday night football, AutoFair, Super MotoCross, college football and the NFL starts this week. I’m sure that’s not everything. Oh yeah, the Old Courthouse Theatre has a 9/11 program and the Farmers Market.

No. 1

A few fast fair facts and information. The Cabarrus County Fair, at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, is open: Monday-Thursday: 4-10 p.m.; Fridays: 4-11 p.m.; Saturdays: 1-11 p.m.; and Sunday: 1-10 p.m.

Admission is: Ages 5 and younger: FREE; ages 6-11: $6; ages 12 and older: $8; and with military ID or ages 55 and up: $6. Parking is free.

This year’s entertainment includes: The High Flying Pages; Nature’s Wonderland Carvings; Robinson’s Racing Pigs; Rocking A Ranch Petting Zoo; Rockstar Karaoke; and The Butterfly Encounter.

I love the butterflies and the petting zoo.

The rides from Powers Great American Midways is going digital this year. You will have to have a FunTagg Card ($2 activation fee) for credits: 1 Credit, $1; 8 Credits, $8; 18 Credits, $18; 38 Credits, $38; 62 Credits, $58 and 108 Credits, $98.

Ride wrist bands are also different: Cost, $35, allows you unlimited mechanical ride access for one day. Air Raid is not included and requires additional tickets/credits with a wristband. Rides take 4-7 credits each.

Wristband purchasers will receive a voucher to hand to the wristband redemption station near the FunTagg kiosk to get your band.

As always there will be animals, exhibits and other fun stuff.

Besides the butterflies and animals, I love the food, too.

Lots more information for the fair is available online at cabarruscountyfair.com

No. 2

Meeting about construction at James Dorton Park. Remember the $60 million in bonds that Concord voters approved last November? Work is beginning on the park projects and that is going to mean some closures and disruptions.

The city of Concord has scheduled two meetings to talk about the work at Dorton Park. The first meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Shelter 2 and then again from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Shelter 1 on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“We’re gearing up to put your bond dollars to work!” Concord officials posted on Facebook. “Before we begin the Dorton Park renovations, we invite you to join us for our drop-in community meetings to chat about the upcoming closures, project timeline, and more!”

I am surprised when I hear people say they haven’t hear anything about this. And it’s not the same people who don’t know what the Eli Lilly project is.

No. 3

The war on litter continues. Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis (ELK) has set its litter pick-up days for the back half of the year, but locations for most are still yet to be determined. All are Saturdays:

Sept. 30 at the ELK adopted street (West 8th)

Oct. 28 location TBD

Nov.18 location TBD

Dec. 2 at West 8th

ELK leader Rita Bliven said volunteers and sponsoring organizations are needed. Each event counts for two hours of community service, for anyone who needs/wants hours.

Churches, clubs and businesses have participated in the past. For more information visit the group’s website: Elk21.org.

The NCDOT 2023 Fall Litter Sweep is taking place Sept. 16-30.

Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways.

In addition to volunteers, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteer pickups.

Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests, from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office.

No. 4

Loud in public. One of our readers sent in this rant about an experience in a Concord restaurant recently.

A group of ladies were having a meal together and decided to “phone a friend,” according to William W. Spidel. Then they put their friend on speaker phone so everybody within 25 feet could hear their conversation.

William, I know what you mean. A lot of people seem to be unaware that anyone else exists. If I’m honest I am probably guilty of this too, but I don’t think I have done the speaker phone thing.

Spidel fears the problem is getting worse.

“I am starting to see this phenomenon everywhere, even in people driving modern cars that I know have Bluetooth. Maybe these folks don’t have teenage children to show them how to sync their phones, not sure,” Spidel said.

“But as far as in public restaurants this is not good. No. 1, it is incredibly rude to the patrons around them; No. 2, no one wants to hear their conversation in the middle of a meal. OK, rant over…”

Good rant. We all need to be aware of the people around us, especially loud people like me.

No. 5

Toddler fishing. Last Sunday I was debating with myself whether or not to walk at the park. I decided to walk and I was rewarded with a cute sight.

A family was fishing in the lake at Frank Liske Park. As I walked near them, the dad had cast the line out for his toddler daughter. She immediately began cranking it in and he’s like “No, no, wait for the fish to bite…” but before she stopped the bobber sunk into water and a fish was on the line. She reeled it.

It was a tiny bluegill. I asked if it was her first fish. It was her third.

I remember my first fish, a hog sucker from Ivey Creek near Marshall. When I pulled it in with my cane pole I was so excited screaming, “I caught a fish, I caught a fish. I caught a fish.”

My daughter Jordan was not so excited when she caught her first fish at Lake Louise in Weaverville. She screamed and ran away from it.

If you have a Friday, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.