It’s almost the weekend and time to have fun. One Kannapolis community opened a play area this week. Hours are changing at one venue and more in today’s Friday Five.

No. 1

Pennant Square in Kannapolis cut the ribbon on its Community Activities Green Wednesday. The townhouse community is being built by Tri-Pointe Homes.

We all know that hundreds (even thousands) of apartments are being built but this is an owner-occupied community.

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant spoke for the occasion.

“I can’t tell you how many times I have citizens say to me, ‘I like the apartments, but we’d like to buy something.’ and I always say, go to Tri Pointe,” Hinnant said. “We’re so appreciative that Gray and the others at Tri Pointe have worked hard to prepare a project we’re all happy with.”

The townhome community is off South Main Street and part of the downtown redevelopment project for Kannapolis.

When I spoke with Hinnant earlier this spring he said Pennant Square was selling well and the developer was hoping to get more Kannapolis property to build more.

According to the Tri-Pointe website, Pennant Square homes start in the low $300,000s and range in size from 1723 to 2226 square feet. There are two-car garages.

No. 2

Creative play for children and others. “A Hatful of Dragons” is a production from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Department of Theatre. Several performances are planned including at Frank Liske Park Saturday.

The play is based on dragons, pandas and things from Vikram Madan’s poetry. The play also uses recycled, repurposed and reimagined items.

Here are the performances:

Toiday, April 14 , 10 a.m. at Reedy Creek Park Nature Center, 2986 Rocky River, Charlotte, NC 28215.

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. at Frank Liske Park, Hartsell Pavilion, near the miniature golf course, 4001 Stough Road, Concord, NC 28027.

Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. at Charlotte SHOUT Earth Day celebration at First Ward Park, 301 East Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Saturday, April 15, 2 p.m. Vikram Manda will be making an author’s presentation at ImaginOn Spangler Library, 300 East Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Saturday, April 15, 4 p.m. in the Arts Quad behind Robinson Hall at UNC Charlotte. A meet and greet with the poet follows the show.

Friday, April 21, 11:30 a.m. at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library University City Regional Branch

No. 3

New hours at Gibson Mill Market. Starting Monday, April 17, Gibson Mill Market will be closed on Mondays expect the Defined Coffee shop will is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours Tuesdays through Fridays will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With these new hours, customers can expect the food stalls to be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Here is an update of all of those open in the Market: High Branch Brewing, Luck Factory Games, Cara’s Cookie Co., Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee, Barco’s Sports & Raw Bar, Kuni’s Kitchen and The Market Bar.

It’s pretty remarkable how successful the Gibson Mill redevelopment has been.

The Depot brings antique shoppers from several states. The City Club hosts many events as does Cabarrus Brewing Company. High Branch Brewing consistently makes lists for having some of the best beer in North Carolina. We could go on and on.

No. 4

Pancake Day a big success. The 66th Annual Pancake Day at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus Presented by Shoe Show expects the fundraising total to top $100,000. Already $81,000 has been collected with several pledges and sponsorships still to be collected.

On Monday, March 27 the students at the club were able to have their very own PanKID Day. Pancakes, sausage and milk replaced their normal School Closing Day lunches as students lined the cafeteria to get their own taste of the special event.

Mark your calendars for next year. Pancake Day is always the third Thursday in March.

No. 5

Recycling, shredding and disposal event. Some of you have asked about where you can get your documents shredded. Cabarrus County, the City of Concord and Goodwill Recycling have an upcoming event where you can do just that.

Paper shredding, unused/expired medicine and electronic recycling will be held at 280 Concord Parkway N. The hours will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

You can’t just dump that stuff in the trash.

