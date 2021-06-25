Friday Five: Troopers, trash and a declined interview

It’s been an interesting and exciting week. I’ve picked a couple of ripe tomatoes and got to watch a thrilling regional championship game in front of a big crowd.
No. 1
My hobby/second job is broadcasting. I love it. I’ve called games on the radio and Internet for years. Most games aren’t as big as a couple of series we’ll be broadcasting this weekend. Cox Mill’s baseball team is taking on J.H. Rose for the state 3A title. The games will be in Fayetteville.
Coach Jay Alverson and I will be broadcasting the games on the NFHS Network with a crew of mostly students. When I was a teenager in Asheville I couldn’t find opportunities to learn about broadcasting. Now whenever I can I will try to help anyone trying to get experience and learn the business.
For the past couple of years, Cox Mill has had students broadcasting many of their games. They are calling it the Cox Mill Sports Network. It is major benefit to the school.
A full crew of students worked the broadcast Wednesday. They did a really good job. Their graphics were exceptional. They were well-prepared.
They weren’t exactly impartial – but it’s hard to blame high school students for being excited for their classmates and school.
Other Cabarrus schools have the same opportunity to have sports broadcasting programs like this. I hope they will follow Cox Mill’s lead.
The other series we’re (485 Sports/Radio Free Cabarrus) broadcasting is East Surry versus Perquimans in the 1A title series. Job number one is to find someone who knows how to pronounce Perquimans. My friend Google says “per-KWI-mens.”
No. 2
News places visited. I went to Fayetteville earlier this week to scout the stadium, in preparation for today and Saturday’s broadcasts. The games will be at J.P. Riddle Stadium at Fayetteville Technical Community College.
It’s a pretty nice stadium. I’m not sure the capacity, but they’re expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 fans.
Seat #1 is behind the first base dugout. It is black and empty. It is dedicated to POWs and MIAs.
I added a few names to list of places I’ve been (I count it as a visit even if I drive through). On the way down there, I added Wagram, Raeford (aren’t they famous for turkeys?) and Fenix. On the way back, Google send me a different way and I went through Parkton, Lumber Bridge (I guess it goes over the Lumber River), Red Springs and Maxton. Did you know there is a Campbell’s Soup plant in Maxton?
The sad thing is most of these places I have heard of from tornadoes, flooding and hurricane damage news reports.
On a pleasant note, I stopped off I-74 in Laurinburg for a big barbecue sandwich at Smithfield’s. It’s a shame they backed out on a restaurant in Kannapolis.
For those driving to the Cox Mill game, be careful. I saw a lot of highway patrol cars and sheriff’s cruisers with people pulled over on these two-lane roads.
No. 3
Troopers on the bridge. Trey O'Neale pointed out to a situation that is creating traffic problems and potential danger here in Cabarrus County.
State troopers are using the bridge over I-85 on the diverging diamonds at Poplar Tent and at N.C. 73/Davidson Highway to set up radar for interstate speeders.
“(Tuesday), while traveling east on 73 during rush hour (it was 5:45 pm), traffic started backing up on the bridge,” O’Neale said. “The reason? A trooper was situated on the eastbound side of the bridge, running RADAR on I-85 N - his vehicle was over the line. He could have pulled his vehicle out of the lane of travel, but he didn't - and seemed oblivious to the hazard he was creating.”
The problem is two-fold: 1) Some drivers are nervous and unsure about driving through the fairly new design. Adding a trooper’s car makes those drivers even more nervous – sometimes reacting by switching lanes and/or slowing down. 2) These are tight lanes with not a lot of extra room and curved. There is not enough room for a parked car.
“They are going to cause an accident (likely already have) and the state will be liable for whatever damage and injury result,” O’Neale said.
There’s no doubt speeding is a problem on I-85, but this is not the way to solve it.
No. 4
Follow-up on Barber-Scotia interview request. Last week I told you about a PR/Marketing company asking if the Independent Tribune would be interested in more information about Barber-Scotia College and in an interview with Barber-Scotia President Dr. Melvin Isadore Douglass.
Reporter Victoria Young reached out to set up the interview with Douglass. Here is the response she got from the PR/Marketing firm: Douglass "can't accommodate this interview at this time.”
It’s puzzling that Barber-Scotia through the PR firm wants us to interview Douglass, then he declines the interview.
I’m skeptical about Barber-Scotia. There are lots of other people who feel the same way. It looks like City of Concord tax dollars may be spent that. If our tax dollars are going to be spent there, Barber-Scotia officials need to be open and honest to the public.
You know the question I have now: What do you have to hide?
The ball is in your court Barber-Scotia. The Independent Tribune will give you a forum to tell your story.
No. 5
The war on litter continues. Our friends at E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) have added a new group to cause.
E.L.K. organizer/volunteer Rita Bliven said E.L.K. is adding P.A.L.s (Partners Against Litter). Churches, businesses and organizations can help E.L.K. with clean-up efforts. The first P.A.L. event will be July 24, hosted by The Refuge church.
“The Refuge will announce the event to members and employees,” Bliven said. “In turn Elk volunteers will partner to clean the area near the church by helping pick up litter, arrange for supplies to be provided, and schedule collected litter removal.”
Have you picked up your 152 pieces of litter? I’m working on my second 152 pieces in the Keep America Beautiful campaign. It seems like there is no shortage of litter.
