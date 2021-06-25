Friday Five: Troopers, trash and a declined interview

For those driving to the Cox Mill game, be careful. I saw a lot of highway patrol cars and sheriff’s cruisers with people pulled over on these two-lane roads.

No. 3

Troopers on the bridge. Trey O'Neale pointed out to a situation that is creating traffic problems and potential danger here in Cabarrus County.

State troopers are using the bridge over I-85 on the diverging diamonds at Poplar Tent and at N.C. 73/Davidson Highway to set up radar for interstate speeders.

“(Tuesday), while traveling east on 73 during rush hour (it was 5:45 pm), traffic started backing up on the bridge,” O’Neale said. “The reason? A trooper was situated on the eastbound side of the bridge, running RADAR on I-85 N - his vehicle was over the line. He could have pulled his vehicle out of the lane of travel, but he didn't - and seemed oblivious to the hazard he was creating.”

The problem is two-fold: 1) Some drivers are nervous and unsure about driving through the fairly new design. Adding a trooper’s car makes those drivers even more nervous – sometimes reacting by switching lanes and/or slowing down. 2) These are tight lanes with not a lot of extra room and curved. There is not enough room for a parked car.