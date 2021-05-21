Friday Five: Trying to get back to normal

I’m coming to you this week a little sunburnt and fighting off dust in my sinuses from a few days outdoors. Things are starting to get back to normal – I hope that trend continues.
No. 1
If you don’t have the COVID-19 vaccine yet, please get it. Concerts, ball games and races with big crowds are coming back. The numbers are improving. The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) listed the latest percentage of positive tests at 3.8 percent. That’s the lowest we’ve had.
Officials are still urging people to continue to wash your hands, wait your turn and keep your distance and to wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated.
We don’t want this horrible disease to crank back up. Imagine what might happen if someone unwittingly carries COVID-19 into one of these crowds.
Right now CHA says there have been 57,432 first doses administered (through Monday, May 17). The estimated Cabarrus County population is 221,479. That means that only about 26 percent of the county has been vaccinated – a little more than one in four people. That is not very comforting.
It would only take a few people with COVID-19 venturing into these crowded events to get the pandemic back up and running.
Please do your part.
No. 2
An addition to last week’s hard to hire comments. Dr. Paul Friday, one of our readers, agreed with most of my comments about why we’re having hard time hiring enough workers. That was except one major omission on my part – women who have left the workforce.
That is a major part of the workforce.
“Many women, who might otherwise take some of the lower-paying service jobs, have dropped out of the labor market completely to do home-schooling and provide child care,” Friday said. “They would not be receiving unemployment anyway.”
Maybe as schools get back to normal, that will correct the issue. But I don’t think so or at least not completely. Some of those women may have found they can stay home and make their personal finances work. Others may have found other jobs with more flexibility.
No. 3
Women’s sports are worth your consideration. Last weekend I called the play-by-play for the N.C.H.S.A.A. 1A and 2A softball state title series. It was intense and competitive. West Stanly beat South Granville for the 2A title. Congratulations Colts! And Camden County beat South Stanly for the 1A title. A diving catch in the outfield ended the deciding Game 3 with the potential tying run headed home from third.
The communities turned out, including a big crowd from Camden, which was a 4-hour-plus drive away from Davie County High, where the games were held. It was an exciting atmosphere.
Over the past several months I have had the opportunity to broadcast and watch a number of women’s sporting events, including Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball. I am sold. It’s competitive. It’s intense and it is fun to watch.
The rules are different in women’s sports. Some are really good rules that make the games more competitive, such as advancing the ball to the front court on a timeout late in women’s college basketball. It’s similar to NBA games.
At a track meet last week at Garinger High, I saw a young woman scorch the field in the 300-meter hurdles. The nearest guy (yes, she beat the guys) in the field was about 100 meters behind. Our friends from Hickory Ridge who were at the multi-school meet can attest to this. Wow, she was good!
Back in December, I had a chance to broadcast a high school volleyball game in Union County. You talk about intense. It was a lot of fun to watch. I’m sure our Cabarrus teams would be equally fun to watch.
When I was in high school, I don’t remember the players and athletes, with a few exceptions, being as skilled as today’s women. One of the players I remember was a really good player for T.C. Roberson, Deann Smith. For us high school guys back then, it was a plus that she was cute.
Shameful admission: until about two weeks ago I thought her name was “Dean Smith” like the legendary Tar Heels coach. My epiphany came when someone else told me their name was “De-Ann.” I never said I was smart.
No. 4
Anti-littering efforts continue. Rita Bliven with E.L.K. (Eliminate Litter in Kannapolis) shared information from a Keep America Beautiful study on litter:
• Nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways
• Slightly more litter along waterways (25.9B) than roadways (23.7B)
• 152 items for each U.S. resident
• More than 2,000 pieces of litter per mile (both roadway and waterway)
• 90% of people surveyed believe litter is a problem in their state
• 6 billion pieces more than 4 inches in size
Keep America Beautiful issued a challenge. Join the 152 Challenge and pick up 152 pieces of litter. Why 152? According to our 2020 National Litter Study, if everyone made the individual action of picking up 152 pieces of litter (all at once) there would be no litter on the ground unless someone littered again. Share your experience on social media by tagging Keep America Beautiful and including #152andYou.
E.L.K. will continue to have monthly events. The next event is Saturday June 19.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 6 million pounds of litter from roadsides and are on pace to exceed the record for litter collection set in 2019.
As of Wednesday, 6.3 million pounds of litter have been picked up from roadsides as a part of this year’s litter removal efforts. That’s roughly the same amount as was collected in 2020 and puts the state on track to surpass 2019’s record, when 10.5 million pounds of litter were collected.
“We are on track to pick up more litter in 2021 than in any year previous,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But to truly solve this problem, North Carolina must begin dealing with litter proactively. Secure your load, don’t throw trash out the window and do your part to make sure others know this too.”
No. 5
More details on Harrisburg Backyard Burgers. The new Backyard Burgers in Harrisburg’s Harris Square is scheduled to open in June.
Dennis Pfaff, CEO of Back Yard Burgers, said the Harrisburg building will be the latest prototype for the company.
On the menu in addition to burgers, Back Yard Burgers Harrisburg will offer chicken sandwiches and a Portobello mushroom cap sandwich as well as sides such as fried pickles, mac-n-cheese and grandma’s potato salad. For dessert, guests can choose from the brookie dessert (a combination cookie and brownie) or milkshakes that include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, chocolate/banana and Oreo.
Axum Capital Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm, co-founded by former Carolina Panther Muhsin Muhammad, is the majority owner of Back Yard Burgers.
All this burger talk is making me hungry.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.