Friday Five: Trying to get back to normal

Over the past several months I have had the opportunity to broadcast and watch a number of women’s sporting events, including Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball. I am sold. It’s competitive. It’s intense and it is fun to watch.

The rules are different in women’s sports. Some are really good rules that make the games more competitive, such as advancing the ball to the front court on a timeout late in women’s college basketball. It’s similar to NBA games.

At a track meet last week at Garinger High, I saw a young woman scorch the field in the 300-meter hurdles. The nearest guy (yes, she beat the guys) in the field was about 100 meters behind. Our friends from Hickory Ridge who were at the multi-school meet can attest to this. Wow, she was good!

Back in December, I had a chance to broadcast a high school volleyball game in Union County. You talk about intense. It was a lot of fun to watch. I’m sure our Cabarrus teams would be equally fun to watch.

When I was in high school, I don’t remember the players and athletes, with a few exceptions, being as skilled as today’s women. One of the players I remember was a really good player for T.C. Roberson, Deann Smith. For us high school guys back then, it was a plus that she was cute.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}