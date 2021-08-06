Friday Five: Two restaurants coming and a bunch of accountants needed

At least two new restaurants are coming to town, according to reports in the Cabarrus County Construction Standards office.
No. 1
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Concord Mills. Cabarrus County issued a building permit for BJ’s at 8435 Concord Mills Boulevard. It appears this is near the flyover entrance (currently closed and under construction) to Concord Mills Mall. By the way, when I was out there the other day it did look like somebody was working on the flyover (or at least leaning on a shovel).
The permits for BJ’s, issued in July, estimate the value at more than $2.9 million. The 7,647-square-foot restaurant will include a patio.
BJ’s has two other restaurants in North Carolina: one at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and one in Cary.
Menu has stuff that I would eat: ribs, burgers, steaks, tacos and what-not.
No. 2
Looking for a “baconator”? A new Wendy’s in Kannapolis is coming. Building permits have been issued for 590 Kannapolis Parkway. This is across from the entrance of Afton Ridge and appears to be on the property that previously been slated for a Smithfield’s Chicken N Bar-B-Q.
When I mapped the address, Google Maps shows the property that Smithfield’s had, but the previous address for Smithfield’s had been 450 Sportsman Drive. That was the street leading into the mobile home subdivision.
The estimated cost is shown as $898,498. This in the City of Kannapolis, despite the U.S. Postal Service saying it’s Concord.
A few readers have asked about the grading on Concord Parkway out near the Walmart Neighborhood Market. It is another mini-storage facility. At least one reader was hoping for a Wendy’s. I hope the Kannapolis Parkway location won’t be too far.
No. 3
July building permits down. I think this might be an anomaly. Cabarrus County issued 343 permits with a total estimated value of almost $27.9 million.
Single family dwelling (SFD) permits were also down when compared to previous July permits. Last month the county issued 107 SFD permits for a value of $16.9 million.
Previous July SFD permits included: 217 for $29.4 million in 2020; 185 for $31.7 million in 2019; 141 for $24.9 million in 2018; 114 for $19 million in 2017; and 126 for $22.2 million in 2016.
As high as demand is for house in Cabarrus County I can’t imagine that this will continue. I wonder if the labor shortage might be a factor.
Total July permits were: 446 for $52.3 million in 2020; 405 for $54.6 million in 2019; 302 for $31.8 million in 2018; 260 for $32 million in 2017; and 349 for $45.7 million in 2016.
Expect some big value jumps in permits in the coming months with Red Bull, Rauch and Ball all coming to the former Philip Morris property.
No. 4
S&D Coffee and Tea getting a new financial center. Westrock Coffee Company, the parent company, announced this week it is opening a Financial Shared Services Center at its S&D Coffee & Tea facility. The Company is hiring immediately for 40 accounting professionals, with plans to add more positions to accommodate projected growth. The new Shared Services Center will support all of the company’s U.S. operations.
“We are pleased to announce the launch of our new shared services center in Concord. A centralized account team in the heart of our coffee, tea, extracts, and ingredients manufacturing operations will drive the scalability and efficiencies necessary to support Westrock’s future growth,” said Chris Pledger, Westrock Coffee’s chief financial officer. “The workforce in the Charlotte region is globally recognized as a financial services hub and we are excited about leveraging that talent base.”
S&D Coffee has a long history in Concord.
“Since 1927, S&D Coffee and Tea has richly invested in Concord through their physical facilities, workforce and community support,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. “As one of our largest employers, we are thrilled to see their commitment to continue their development and expansion here.”
S&D Coffee, like just about every other company in the region, has several other job openings listed on its website.
No. 5
Litter Awareness Month. As we told you last week E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) plans to focus litter awareness this month. Here is some information E.L.K. leader Rita Bliven provided:
In the month of August Elk is focused on spreading awareness regarding 4 opportunities.
1. September is the NCDOT Fall litter sweep. The NCDOT will provide gloves, bags, safety vests and removal of bagged /collected litter to anyone who is interested without having to adopt a highway. The NCDOT has two sweeps a year, one in the spring and the second in the fall.
The fall litter sweep will be from Sept. 11-25. Nicole Austin is the contact for Kannapolis. Nicole can be reached at nlaustin@ncdot.gov or 704-983-4360.
Those who lead an event pick up supplies at the NCDOT Facility (150 Dutch Road, Mount Pleasant NC 28124).
2. E.L.K. will have a group litter pick up event on September 18th. This event will be from 10 a.m. to noon. The Kannapolis Edward Jones Office at 6001 Gateway Center Drive Kannapolis NC 28081 is hosting. Supplies will be provided.
3. Spread info regarding both the City of Kannapolis Adopt-a-street program and the NCDOT Adopt-a-Highway program.
4. Spread awareness of the E.L.K P.A.L (Partners Against Litter) program. Businesses, churches, and other groups can host an Elk event. The idea is that people from the group partner with Elk volunteers for the day to clean up litter near the group's building. Volunteers would park in the group's parking lot and receive supplies for the day.
Keep picking it up. It really adds up quickly.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.