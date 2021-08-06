Friday Five: Two restaurants coming and a bunch of accountants needed

At least two new restaurants are coming to town, according to reports in the Cabarrus County Construction Standards office.

No. 1

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Concord Mills. Cabarrus County issued a building permit for BJ’s at 8435 Concord Mills Boulevard. It appears this is near the flyover entrance (currently closed and under construction) to Concord Mills Mall. By the way, when I was out there the other day it did look like somebody was working on the flyover (or at least leaning on a shovel).

The permits for BJ’s, issued in July, estimate the value at more than $2.9 million. The 7,647-square-foot restaurant will include a patio.

BJ’s has two other restaurants in North Carolina: one at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and one in Cary.

Menu has stuff that I would eat: ribs, burgers, steaks, tacos and what-not.

No. 2

Looking for a “baconator”? A new Wendy’s in Kannapolis is coming. Building permits have been issued for 590 Kannapolis Parkway. This is across from the entrance of Afton Ridge and appears to be on the property that previously been slated for a Smithfield’s Chicken N Bar-B-Q.