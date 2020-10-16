Friday Five: Voting, stats and a little name-dropping

I did find out one detail about absentee ballots: the date on the website shown as date mailed is the date the mailing label was created. It is possible that the ballot didn’t hit the post office for a couple of days after that.

No. 3

I used to love politics. My parents and grandparents taught my brother Luke and me that it was important vote and to be active in the community. I can remember going to precinct meetings as a small child. Nobody was shouting or calling each other names.

I went to Board of Elections on my 18th birthday to register to vote and when I got a job at The Concord Tribune back in December, 1983, I got to see politics up close. I was in hog heaven.

One of the first big interviews I got was with Lt. Gov. Jimmy Green, who was running for Governor. It was after he spoke at the weekly Cabarrus County Democratic luncheon at the Holiday Inn in Concord. It’s called something else now.

Mr. Green was shaking so bad that he knocked the fire off his cigarette. That was back when people could smoke indoors. He later was charged with tax evasion after a federal investigation into his tobacco warehouse burning down East.

No. 4