Friday Five: What a waste of money by CCS

Today’s Friday Five is a bit angry. You’ll see why in Number 1. But we ease off a bit as with get to some happier topics.
No. 1
The Cabarrus School Board just wasted your money. This week the school board unanimously voted without debate to pay Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder $458,000. We’re told it is part of the agreement for him to retire. It comes from fund balance.
This is shameful and wasteful. I can’t begin to tell how angry this makes me. Lowder got fired and they had to pay him off because he had a contract.
I don’t blame Lowder. If Lee Enterprises and the Independent Tribune came in and said “Mark, if you will say you are resigning for the purpose of retiring, we will pay you $458,000” I would jump at it.
Lowder apparently was doing a great job right up until last year when the school board gave him a four-year contract extension through 2024. What changed? The pandemic. Sure there were probably a few things that Lowder did that annoyed school board members, but the pandemic and the efforts to get back into the classroom seem to be the overriding issue. And now they’re getting back. There was no need to run off the superintendent at a cost of $458,000.
Making rash decisions in a time of crisis is not good business, nor good governing. It is shameful that adults act this way and sets a bad example for our students. You shouldn’t buy yourself out of situations you don’t like.
Shame on you, Holly Grimsley. Shame on you, Tim Furr. Shame on you, Laura Blackwell. Shame on you, Denise Adcock. Shame on you, Carolyn Carpenter. Shame on you, Rob Walter. Shame on you, Keshia Sandidge. You have wasted precious school resources.
It’s budget time and there will be a long list of items the school system wants to do. Many things on the list need to be done. What would another $458,000 accomplish? It’s a nice retirement boost for Lowder, but it does not one bit of good for Cabarrus County students.
When the school system comes begging for more money for the new middle school, a counselor they need or a boost in the teacher supplement – remember that $458,000 check Grimsley, Furr, Blackwell, Adcock, Carpenter, Walter and Sandidge wrote.
No. 2
While I’m still mad. What is wrong with you people obsessed with the royals over in England and now back here in the States?
We fought two wars to get from under the thumb of the British government. Don’t you remember these are the same people who burned the White House to the ground.
Sure that was more than 200 years ago. I guess I hold a grudge.
England is a good ally now but please – enough with the royals.
No. 3
Next Thursday would be Pancake Day but for the pandemic. The third Thursday of March is always one of the best days of the year. It’s pancakes, sausage and Sundrop at the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County and the NCAA basketball tournament. At least it looks like we will get the basketball tournament.
The folks at the club are making sure that the kids get to experience Pancake Day even if we adults can’t.
“Due to continued restrictions on gatherings and events, we are not be able to hold our traditional Pancake Day event on March 18th,” said Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Valerie Melton. “Instead, we are going to provide the kids in our program a chance to experience all that Pancake Day offers, including mouth-watering pancakes, sausage, Cheerwine, Sun Drop and milk. Many of our kids have never even heard of Pancake Day, but with or donors help we will give them a taste of what this event means to our Club. We are calling it PanKid Day 2021.”
The club started PanKid Day 2021 Monday. They’re making it a safe environment, but you can follow along on the club’s Facebook page.
“For the 10 days leading up to Pancake Day, we are posting special Pancake information and memories on our Facebook book page,” Melton said. “We also hope to have a short Facebook live the day of. We have so many restrictions at the Club as we serve the kids. Parents aren’t allowed in the building and we are keeping visitors away while the children are in the building.”
Everybody get your shots so that we can get back to Pancake Day in person in 2022.
No. 4
Another Tractor Supply Company is coming. It seems like every week we have a new business to announce in Harrisburg. This time it is Tractor Supply.
The sign has gone up on the vacant property beside Captain Steve’s seafood restaurant on N.C. 49.
It will be the third Tractor Supply in Cabarrus County, with the first being at Clear Springs in Concord off Concord Parkway and the second in Midland.
I don’t think of Harrisburg as country or being into farming, but I guess they sell a lot of other stuff that homeowners would interested in.
Tractor Supply seems more like a Mount Pleasant thing, but our friends over at McDonald’s General Store (near Cabarrus Arena) have that end of the county sewed up.
No. 5
Litter update. We continue to hear positive things from our readers about events to end the litter problem. The annual Concord cemetery clean-up is coming March 22. I think Concord does a good job maintaining it cemeteries and this is one of the reasons why. They’ll be doing mowing and maintenance.
The city is asking that you remove flowers and other items before that day. They can be replaced after March 29.
A big thanks to Joyce White who sent us a link to a story from Hancock County, Mississippi. The county there has a campaign going called, “Hancock County: Love It, Don’t Trash It.” Part of the program is installing surveillance cameras in problems areas.
Our friends in Mississippi seem to have a problem dumping along with the chucking trash out the window.
Some of our problems are corporate. I was in the Chick-Fil-A drive-through line the other day and saw a big piece of plastic fly off a big blue trash truck. Later I drove down Concord Parkway and U.S. 29/Tryon Street (in Mecklenburg County). I saw another piece of plastic, an ice cooler and a bag of trash all in the roadway.
The roadside from Morehead Road at the Speedway all the way down to I-485 looked like a trash dump.
Rita Bliven of the E.L.K Initiative reports more clean-up in Kannapolis along China Grove and Brantley, while volunteers Mark and Tari Comer worked along Rodgers Lake Road. Another man was also seen picking up trash there this week.
“I know there are a lot of concerned citizens who want to get out there and be part of the solution,” Bliven said. “All efforts are greatly appreciated. Many passersby honked and gave us the thumbs up. Hopefully as we have more sunny days, additional volunteers will help eliminate litter in Kannapolis.”
If you have a Friday Five, a story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.