Friday Five: What a waste of money by CCS

Today’s Friday Five is a bit angry. You’ll see why in Number 1. But we ease off a bit as with get to some happier topics.

No. 1

The Cabarrus School Board just wasted your money. This week the school board unanimously voted without debate to pay Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder $458,000. We’re told it is part of the agreement for him to retire. It comes from fund balance.

This is shameful and wasteful. I can’t begin to tell how angry this makes me. Lowder got fired and they had to pay him off because he had a contract.

I don’t blame Lowder. If Lee Enterprises and the Independent Tribune came in and said “Mark, if you will say you are resigning for the purpose of retiring, we will pay you $458,000” I would jump at it.

Lowder apparently was doing a great job right up until last year when the school board gave him a four-year contract extension through 2024. What changed? The pandemic. Sure there were probably a few things that Lowder did that annoyed school board members, but the pandemic and the efforts to get back into the classroom seem to be the overriding issue. And now they’re getting back. There was no need to run off the superintendent at a cost of $458,000.