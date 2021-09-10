Friday Friday: The day the world stopped turning - now it's upside down

Congressman Robin Hayes called in. He had been at a meeting at the Pentagon, leaving minutes before the plane crashed there.

I’m a little numb today as I recall 9-11. On that day, I was nervous, angry and sad. It was one of the hardest day’s work I have ever had. It was one of the hardest days in American history.

We switched it back over to music and the oldies in the early evening. We all needed a few minutes peace.

I went home and crashed on the bed. I cried. I prayed. How could someone do this?

I turned on the TV and got something to eat. I flipped through the channels and landed on “I Love Lucy” reruns – just like Jackson sang.

In an interview later, Alan Jackson said he finished writing the song while his wife and kids had gone to Sunday School.

I was supposed to go to the Cabarrus County Fair that night. I wasn’t in the mood for the fair. Kim, Dayne (11 then) and Jordan (14) went ahead. They had a good time. The fair was not crowded that night.

“Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”

