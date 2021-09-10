Friday Friday: The day the world stopped turning - now it's upside down

The 20th Anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 give us cause to remember. You’ll find special content in today’s paper. We remember. We reflect.
No.1
“Where Were You (the Day the World Stopped Turning).” Country singer Alan Jackson wrote that song and it really hit home with me and a lot of other people.
When the first plane hit, I was sitting the newsroom at WEGO-AM 1410 on Cabarrus Avenue. I was getting ready for the 9 o’clock news. I was the news and sports director for the station. Ed Sinclair called the station, “Mark you’d better turn on the TV!”
I went into studio and switched on the TV, while calls continued to come in on the Trading Post (swap shop call-in show). WSOC-TV was airing ABC News. We could see the smoke coming from the first tower.
That ended regular programming that day. It was wall to wall news. We shared Channel 9 and ABC’s coverage most of the day. Everyone was scrambling to find out what had happened and what was going to happen. Would there be another attack? Many were looking for loved ones.
Cabarrus Schools Superintendent Harold “Butch” Winkler called in to the station and talked about what was going on at the schools. For the most part the news was being blacked out for students. Some students had family members who worked for airlines and others had friends and family in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington.
Congressman Robin Hayes called in. He had been at a meeting at the Pentagon, leaving minutes before the plane crashed there.
I’m a little numb today as I recall 9-11. On that day, I was nervous, angry and sad. It was one of the hardest day’s work I have ever had. It was one of the hardest days in American history.
We switched it back over to music and the oldies in the early evening. We all needed a few minutes peace.
I went home and crashed on the bed. I cried. I prayed. How could someone do this?
I turned on the TV and got something to eat. I flipped through the channels and landed on “I Love Lucy” reruns – just like Jackson sang.
In an interview later, Alan Jackson said he finished writing the song while his wife and kids had gone to Sunday School.
I was supposed to go to the Cabarrus County Fair that night. I wasn’t in the mood for the fair. Kim, Dayne (11 then) and Jordan (14) went ahead. They had a good time. The fair was not crowded that night.
“Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”
No. 2
A brief period of harmony. For a few weeks after the attacks, Americans were unusually united. Twenty years later we couldn’t be more divided. Within the last month a U.S. Congressman told his supporters in western North Carolina they need to stock up on ammo and that they might have to take up arms against other Americans.
Where did we go wrong?
Cell phones, social media, endless war, people think the rules don’t apply to them, and politicians who will say anything to be elected and re-elected.
We’ve lost personal touch. We’ve become cynical and are more willing to believe the most outrageous conspiracies rather than simple truths.
We need personal change. I need personal change.
“Serenity now.”
No. 3
Stubborn as a mule/a correction. Our friend, retired Extension Agent Dave Goff pointed out a recent A2 Morning Brew photo misidentified a team of mules pulling a wagon up Depot Avenue. My bad, I wrote that is was “a horse-drawn buggy.” I’m surprised Dave didn’t call me a city slicker, not knowing the difference.
Dave and his family live down toward Mount Pleasant near the “Mule Crossing” sign. He shared this with us:
“Our former neighbor and close family friend, Brady Eudy, now deceased, grew up on Dutch Buffalo Creek on the far side of Mt. Pleasant. Prior to World War II, Brady and his brothers would chop and split firewood every day after school, all week long.
“On Saturdays, his father would get the boys up before dawn and would start toward Concord, driving his team of mules and firewood-loaded wagon on the same dirt roads shown in the photo.
“Brady said they would sell firewood to the ‘rich folks‘ on North Union Street, after which his father would give the boys a nickel each, which they would promptly spend at William's Candy Kitchen. Hard work for a nickel, but the candy must have been worth it! Brady served in World War II, earning a Purple Heart, and returned to a career at Cannon Mills. He also was our ‘village blacksmith,’ shoeing many of the horses and mules in the Mt. Pleasant area, including the draft horses used to pull the stage coaches at the Buffalo Ranch. He was truly a local legend!”
Thanks Dave. By the way, Dave said he hasn’t seen a mule at the crossing lately.
No. 4
A few business notes. Burlington has officially announced it is coming to Afton Ridge in Kannapolis. We told you about that a few weeks ago. The sign went up on the former Best Buy space last week.
Burlington said the store will open in October and that the Concord Mills Mall location will remain open.
Hey does anybody know why the Shane’s Rib Shack sign is still up on Kannapolis Parkway? It’s been at least a couple of years since that business was at Afton Ridge.
A new Burlington opened this week at Monroe’s Poplin Place. Hickory is also getting a new Burlington in the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center (not Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge).
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Thursday announced the grand re-opening of its Family Dollar store located at 490 HWY. 49 S., CONCORD. The 8,505 square foot store is scheduled to re-open on Thursday, September, 16.
“Family Dollar is excited to welcome back Concord shoppers to our refreshed store, which will offer even greater value on everyday products and exciting $1 finds,” stated Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.
From Monday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 26, Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special car wash to the USO to assist the organization’s support of active duty service members and their families.
The fundraiser takes place at all 84 Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Maryland. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com.
“The USO offers a hospitable and relaxing gathering place that I and my family have used many times, both overseas and while traveling,” stated Sgt. Jaquell Harper, an Autobell manager in Yorktown, VA, who has served over seven years in the U.S. Army with deployments in Croatia, Lithuania, and Poland. “It’s an often unknown and overlooked organization by the general public that continues to be very important to service members, so it’s great to see Autobell partnering with the USO to bring exposure and support to its role.”
No. 5
Layoffs coming at Chip Ganassi Racing. CGR gave notice that it’s 55 employees will be without a job effective Nov. 7. The race shop is scheduled to close Nov. 8 or within 14 days at its current location, 8500 Westmoreland Drive, Concord.
This part of the sale to Trackhouse Racing and Trackhouse plans to operate two cars for the NASCAR Cup series next season.
In the notice, CGR Chief Operating Officer Doug Duchardt said many of the employees could have opportunities to work with Trackhouse, but it is not guaranteed.
