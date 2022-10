Meet the Candidates at Midland Town Hall

Friends of the Midland Library is hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Midland Town Hall, 4293-B Highway 24/27 E.

All candidates on the Midland ballot have been invited. Candidates will have an opportunity to speak to and talk with citizens. There will not be a question and answer session.